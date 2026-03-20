Guy Complains About His Wife, People Online Are More Worried About Their Kid

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Communication is key in a marriage. One would think that a couple who has been married for 20 years have learned how to discuss the issues bothering them. But clearly, that’s not the case.

A woman has taken to Facebook to publicly badmouth her husband for not doing enough for his family. In response, he blocked her, and took to a separate forum to complain about his lazy wife and air their dirty laundry. The man, who has admitted to being intoxicated, ended his rant by saying he wants to leave the [insert expletive] but doesn’t know how. Netizens have thrown in their two cents.

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Instead of speaking directly to her husband, she took to Facebook to let the world know he’s a failure

Image credits: prostooleh / freepik (not the actual photo)

He retaliated with an online post of his own about how lazy his wife is, and things took a wild turn

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Image credits: senivpetro / freepik (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: anon

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

Why it doesn’t pay to badmouth your partner, even when you’re heading for divorce court…

It’s not unusual for couples to get on each other’s nerves now and again. But experts warn against complaining to other people. Even if your marriage is on the rocks and divorce proceedings are underway, you shouldn’t badmouth your soon-to-be ex. In fact, some lawyers say doing so is one of the worst mistakes you can make – especially if you have children – and here’s why…

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At the end of it all, your spouse is still your children’s mother or father, regardless of what the two of you as a couple have been through or are going through. Hearing you speak badly about them can leave kids feeling uncomfortable, hurt, angry, sad or confused. It could also skew their own judgement of their mom/dad.

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“That can rob them of an opportunity to build and maintain a healthy relationship with both parents — which is something children usually need to thrive,” warns Travis Thompson, a family law expert from the Texas-based Law Thompson firm.

Image credits: Malachi Cowie / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Badmouthing your ex can also affect your own relationship with the kids, and not only in terms of how they view you.

“Making disparaging remarks about your spouse in the presence of your children amounts to alienation, and this can negatively impact your custody case,” explains Thompson. “Sometimes, the court may issue a temporary injunction when you file for divorce. Besides preventing unnecessary conflicts, an injunction is also meant to prevent both parties from engaging in unethical behavior like badmouthing each other.”

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The expert adds that if the court believes that you’re incapable of supporting a positive relationship between your children and your co-parent, your custody case can suffer.

“Lawyer up”: many understood exactly why the husband was bitter

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Some felt it was a case of the pot calling the kettle black

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