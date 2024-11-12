Husband Begs Wife To Cancel The Divorce He Started: “I Had To Deal With It”

ADVERTISEMENT

A break-up is often more painful when it comes out of the blue. So is divorce. But sometimes, that’s just the way relationships end, when one partner decides they want out.

To this redditor, her husband filing for divorce came as a total shock. To make matters worse, he said he wanted out of the relationship because he had fallen out of love with his wife. Bearing that in mind, the woman made her peace with the new reality; but once she did that, her husband decided he wanted her back. Scroll down to find the full story in the OP’s own words below.

Going through a divorce is not easy on anyone

Share icon

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

After filing for divorce, this woman’s husband changed his mind and decided he wanted her back in his life

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ALINA MATVEYCHEVA / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: THROWRAgreeneduck

Fellow netizens didn’t hold back their thoughts on the OP’s husband

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT