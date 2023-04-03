“Don’t Worry, I’ll Get You A Nose Job As Soon As You’re Old Enough”: Woman Makes Surly Comments About Her Three-Week-Old Daughter, Husband Can’t Take It Anymore

If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all—a phrase most of us have heard before. Mostly because hurtful comments do more harm than good, especially coming from a parent.

Redditor u/Pizza-lover-13 opened up to the AITA community about his wife criticizing their daughter’s looks. He revealed she’s had difficulties before and after the pregnancy, which might have had something to do with the comments. However, he couldn’t take it any longer and eventually snapped at her.

Criticizing your child can negatively affect not only them, but other members of the family as well

Image credits: Aditya Romansa (not the actual photo)

Man opens up about his wife making rude comments about their three-week-old daughter’s looks

Image credits: Timur Weber (not the actual photo)

Image source: Pizza-lover-13

People shared their thoughts and experiences in the comments, they believed the OP was not a jerk in the situation