Stephen P. Neary’s comics pull straight from his life—being a dad, a cartoonist, and a son. They’re funny and a little strange, but always honest. Whether he’s capturing the chaos of parenting, the small joys of making art, or the weirdness of everyday life, his work feels personal in the best way.

Beyond comics, Stephen has spent years in animation, from directing The Fungies! to storyboarding on big-name films. But no matter what he’s making, his voice stays the same: warm, curious, and full of heart. His comics don’t just make you laugh—they make you see life the way he does, with all its odd, wonderful little moments.

More info: Instagram | x.com

#1

Humorous comic by Stephen P. Neary featuring a playful breakfast scene with pancakes and spinach in the batter.

stephenpneary Report

Bored Panda reached out to Stephen to learn more about his creative process and personal journey. His comics often feel intimate, exploring themes of fatherhood, family, and everyday life. We were curious to know what inspires him to transform these moments into stories.

"I always write down funny things that happen to me, but becoming a father kicked it into overdrive," the artist shared. "It's a fun exercise to boil down a moment into a few central images and feelings. The comics are something my son enjoys too--they let us commemorate these odd, slice-of-life moments. Once I share the work online, people usually tell me the comics are relatable, which is always surprising, because they feel so personal to me."
    #2

    Comics by Stephen P. Neary showing a humorous drawing request at Comic-Con, with amusing illustrations in a sketchbook.

    stephenpneary Report

    #3

    Wholesome and humorous comic by Stephen P. Neary featuring a zen conversation with a funny twist.

    stephenpneary Report

    Since Stephen has worked in both animation and comics, we were wondering how the two compare. "I've been very lucky to work in animation as a director, writer, and producer. Usually though, I'm a storyboard artist for shows and movies. The deadlines are constant, but it's fun to draw for a living--as a kid, I never thought I'd be able to.

    For a while, I worked at Cartoon Network, and everyone there drew indie comics. So I started making comics to learn more about them. Drawing storyboards feels like working in a restaurant kitchen--fast-paced with lots of cooks and chaos. Making a comic feels like baking a little cake for myself at home in my pajamas. Animation pays the bills, but comics are just for me!"
    #4

    Humorous comic by Stephen P. Neary featuring a playful banana interaction between a child and adult.

    stephenpneary Report

    #5

    Three people humorously discuss generations in a colorful comic strip by Stephen P. Neary.

    stephenpneary Report

    The creative process isn’t solely driven by constant inspiration—artists also face creative blocks. Stephen shared that he usually works on multiple projects at once and switches to another when he feels stuck. "I'm also a big fan of walks, runs, and staring off into space. Sometimes, when you're stuck, it helps to put on a different pair of shoes or a weird hat. Or to call a friend and scribble on a post-it note for 20 minutes. Or rewatch a favorite movie."

    #6

    Wholesome comic by Stephen P. Neary showing a humorous interaction about Spider-Man pictures.

    stephenpneary Report

    #7

    Humorous comic by Stephen P. Neary showing a child’s sandcastle with a flame mistaken for a flag.

    stephenpneary Report

    Parenthood seems to play a big role in Stephen's comics. We asked how fatherhood has influenced his storytelling. For him, the loss of personal time as a parent makes his free time more valuable, and he believes it has made him more disciplined in his storytelling. "Stuff needs to make sense and have structure! Even if it only makes sense to me. It's fun to see the world through the eyes of a child. It's hilarious, a little heartbreaking, and you're always exhausted. Maybe that's life in a nutshell."
    #8

    Humorous comic by Stephen P. Neary showing kids shaking their heads and an adult making a joke about it.

    stephenpneary Report

    #9

    Humorous comic by Stephen P. Neary featuring a conversation with the moon during a car ride.

    stephenpneary Report

    If you aspire to become a comic artist, Stephen has some valuable advice for you! "Write down stuff that happens to you! Anything can be a comic. Be curious about people and the stories they tell you. It helped me to start using a pencil I like--it erases really well, so I don't feel pressured to 'ink' everything permanently all the time. Comics can be more like sketches or paintings. As for the writing, all you need is a beginning, middle, and end. "
    #10

    Child hilariously demanding water from parent, depicted in a wholesome comic strip by Stephen P. Neary.

    stephenpneary Report

    #11

    Comic by Stephen P. Neary showing a girl discussing books with her dad over a video call, highlighting a humorous moment.

    stephenpneary Report

    #12

    Humorous comic by Stephen P. Neary showing a bedtime story with a train theme and a whimsical transformation.

    stephenpneary Report

    #13

    Parent and child in a wholesome comic by Stephen P. Neary, selecting a VHS tape to watch together.

    stephenpneary Report

    #14

    Comic strip by Stephen P. Neary showing a character dealing with jet lag and pondering its effects humorously.

    stephenpneary Report

    #15

    Wholesome comic by Stephen P. Neary featuring a humorous conversation about tapes and CDs with colorful characters and pets.

    stephenpneary Report

    #16

    Comic by Stephen P. Neary depicting a humorous scene with Uncle Chris taking a lake bath.

    stephenpneary Report

    #17

    Comic by Stephen P. Neary: A person dreams of relaxing while reading outside, surrounded by peace symbols and flowers.

    stephenpneary Report

    #18

    Humorous comic by Stephen P. Neary showing a child and an adult sharing joyful moments with books.

    stephenpneary Report

    #19

    Wholesome humorous comic by Stephen P. Neary featuring a quirky Uber driver discussing the meaning of life.

    stephenpneary Report

    #20

    Humorous comic by Stephen P. Neary about magic, featuring two characters discussing the nature of magicians.

    stephenpneary Report

