Stephen P. Neary’s comics pull straight from his life—being a dad, a cartoonist, and a son. They’re funny and a little strange, but always honest. Whether he’s capturing the chaos of parenting, the small joys of making art, or the weirdness of everyday life, his work feels personal in the best way.

Beyond comics, Stephen has spent years in animation, from directing The Fungies! to storyboarding on big-name films. But no matter what he’s making, his voice stays the same: warm, curious, and full of heart. His comics don’t just make you laugh—they make you see life the way he does, with all its odd, wonderful little moments.

More info: Instagram | x.com