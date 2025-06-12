ADVERTISEMENT

Although Lukas F. might not be a household name yet, his single-panel cartoons are quietly building a dedicated following. With minimalist black-and-white drawings and sharp, deadpan humor, he manages to pack clever observations, irony, and absurdity into just one frame. From robots misunderstanding traffic lights to everyday situations with unexpected twists, the cartoonist proves that sometimes, less really is more.

Scroll down to enjoy a fresh selection of his witty and quietly hilarious comics!

More info: Instagram