Although Lukas F. might not be a household name yet, his single-panel cartoons are quietly building a dedicated following. With minimalist black-and-white drawings and sharp, deadpan humor, he manages to pack clever observations, irony, and absurdity into just one frame. From robots misunderstanding traffic lights to everyday situations with unexpected twists, the cartoonist proves that sometimes, less really is more.

Scroll down to enjoy a fresh selection of his witty and quietly hilarious comics!

More info: Instagram

#1

Single-panel cartoon by Lukas F. showing a man in a hat at a laptop saying I think you are on mute.

lukasfcartoons Report

    #2

    Single-panel cartoon by Lukas F. showing a couple in bed with the woman pretending to smoke a cigarette.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #3

    Single-panel cartoon by Lukas F. showing a tired man with a crown of thorns asking for another glass of water.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #4

    Single-panel cartoon by Lukas F. showing a man tiptoeing with a bag while others watch quietly.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #5

    Single-panel cartoon by Lukas F. showing a raccoon reading in a chair while another asks to bring in the garbage.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #6

    Two men standing by an airport baggage claim with suitcases, in a single-panel cartoon style by Lukas F.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #7

    Single-panel cartoon by Lukas F. featuring a penguin and reindeer with antlers discussing flying near a sleigh.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #8

    Single-panel cartoon showing a bear, a waiter, and a customer at a table with a humorous caption about beer.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #9

    Robot sitting on couch eating snacks while two scientists observe, showcasing single-panel cartoons by Lukas F.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #10

    Two men discussing abstract art in a single-panel cartoon illustrating that less is more by Lukas F.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #11

    Two men sitting at a bar, one a stick figure, in a single-panel cartoon illustrating minimalism and style.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #12

    Single-panel cartoon by Lukas F. showing a person standing atop a mountain, illustrating minimalism and simplicity.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #13

    Single-panel cartoon by Lukas F. showing a doctor examining a pirate with a reading chart, highlighting minimalistic humor.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #14

    Single-panel cartoon by Lukas F. showing a man surprised by a genius emerging from a magic bottle.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #15

    Single-panel cartoon by Lukas F. showing a naked man standing by a tree, captioned so many clothes but nothing to wear.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #16

    Cartoon by Lukas F. showing a confused man holding a map in a minimal mountain landscape, illustrating single-panel humor.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #17

    Single-panel cartoon by Lukas F. showing a man chained in a dungeon asking if he turned off the stove.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #18

    Single-panel cartoon showing two boys in a sandbox with a shovel and bucket, illustrating minimalistic humor style.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #19

    Minimalist single-panel cartoon showing a business meeting with a confused discussion and simple line art style.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #20

    Single-panel cartoon by Lukas F. showing two prisoners in striped uniforms with a humorous snack exchange.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #21

    Black and white single-panel cartoon showing a skeleton mime performing tricks for two surprised people indoors.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #22

    Single-panel cartoon by Lukas F. showing two people in bathroom stalls with the caption who is talking.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #23

    Two women looking in bathroom mirrors above sinks in a single-panel cartoon illustrating minimalism by Lukas F.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #24

    Single-panel cartoon by Lukas F. shows a knight talking to a woman in a tower with the caption about coming back in ten years.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #25

    Single-panel cartoon by Lukas F. showing animals on a boat with a humorous poker night caption.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #26

    Single-panel cartoon by Lukas F. showing a fish reading a book underwater while another fish watches nearby.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #27

    Person meditating on a yoga mat wearing a VR headset in a single-panel cartoon by Lukas F.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #28

    Cartoon of a lake monster father encouraging his son with the caption believe in yourself in a simple single-panel cartoon style.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #29

    Single-panel cartoon by Lukas F. showing two people in a kitchen, with a humorous socializing comment on a smartwatch.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #30

    Single-panel cartoon by Lukas F. showing two Miss Universe contestants, one human and one alien, in a humorous scene.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #31

    Single-panel cartoon by Lukas F. showing a robot driver apologizing to a police officer about traffic lights.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #32

    Black and white single-panel cartoon showing two characters in striped shirts on stairs, illustrating the theme less is more.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #33

    Single-panel cartoon by Lukas F. showing five different characters sitting and one saying he has multiple personality disorder.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #34

    Four clowns walking in a line, with one clown stepping out of an elevator in a single-panel cartoon style.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #35

    Single-panel cartoon by Lukas F. showing two men with umbrellas in the rain, one floating above the ground.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #36

    Single-panel cartoon by Lukas F. featuring a magician presenting the amazing One Chip Man who eats one chip and stops.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #37

    Two men in coats stand on a dock near water with bubbles, shown in a single-panel cartoon by Lukas F.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #38

    Cartoon by Lukas F. showing two devils near a "Dog Hell" cave entrance, with one saying it was a stupid idea.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #39

    Two men on a small island under a palm tree in a single-panel cartoon by Lukas F. showing minimalistic style.

    lukasfcartoons Report

    #40

    Single-panel cartoon by Lukas F. showing a king warning an artist not to use a filter while painting on a canvas.

    lukasfcartoons Report

