Looking at these quirky and adorable paintings, we couldn’t help but wonder—what does a typical day in Lucia’s studio look like? Does she start with yoga poses or perhaps a relaxing spa session before diving into her artwork? Maybe—but according to the artist, her creative process typically unfolds in three parts. "Say I want to paint a white rabbit wearing sunglasses and a bow. First, I do a basic sketch of my idea. Then, I search for references, like images of white rabbits in the correct pose and lighting, the right style of sunglasses, and the perfect bow that matches my sketch. I use Photoshop to combine these elements as a reference for the final painting.

"Creating this reference takes anywhere from a few hours to several days depending on how easily I can find and meld together exactly the right images, or whether my idea of the type of image I want evolves while I’m designing the painting. Once I have a reference I’m happy with, I draw the image onto my canvas.

"I’m sometimes asked if I use a projection method to create my underdrawing, but I don’t, because I think it’s important to keep my drawing and illustration skills sharp. Then, after I’ve sketched the underdrawing, I paint the image using oil paint. While I'm painting, I’ll often put additional details in the painting that occur to me during the work.

"The time it takes to paint the painting varies, mostly due to the level of complexity and detail in the image. For example, several months ago I painted a hippo in a bathtub under a glass chandelier. It was one of those old-style chandeliers with strings of glass beads – painting each little piece of glass took a very long time!"