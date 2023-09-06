I create paintings in a style that is a mix of impressionism and naive art, with themes of Scandinavian nature in a playful and mysterious light reminiscent of childhood, which was the time I got inspired to start painting landscapes. "Human hideaways" is the name of my upcoming event. It describes a place where a child or adult would settle in a feeling of safety and feeling soothed while being on an adventure.

Art often depicts something that can´t quite be put into words. The same applies to my artwork. It depicts the spirit that is in nature, in us and all around us. In this age we live in, humans have gained knowledge and reign over so many things and we feel a hunger for magic as a result. I like to affect this perspective through my work and create a quiet and peaceful hideaway and a sense of wonder.

More info: borealart.net