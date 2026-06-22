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Living with dogs can make it feel like we understand each other perfectly. But as close as that bond can be, dogs and humans still experience the world in very different ways. Many things that seem completely normal to us can be confusing, stressful, or even scary for our pets. Even everyday routines like showering, cooking, cleaning, getting dressed, or leaving for work can raise questions our dogs cannot exactly ask.

To better understand which human habits dogs may find the most confusing, Bored Panda reached out to Russell Hartstein, a Los Angeles-based Certified Dog Behaviorist and Trainer, ethologist, and founder of Fun Paw Care. Hartstein has over 30 years of experience in applied behavior analysis, dog behavior, training, and pet care, and his work focuses on science-based, positive reinforcement methods that help pets and their humans live more harmoniously together.

Below, you will find 18 human behaviors that may confuse dogs, along with Hartstein’s explanations of why these everyday actions can be so puzzling from a canine point of view.

What about your own pet? Has your dog ever reacted strangely to something completely normal you were doing, like sneezing, dancing, cleaning, or putting on a hat? Share the human habits that seem to confuse your furry friend the most in the comments.

More info: funpawcare.com | Instagram | linkedin.com