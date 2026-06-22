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Living with dogs can make it feel like we understand each other perfectly. But as close as that bond can be, dogs and humans still experience the world in very different ways. Many things that seem completely normal to us can be confusing, stressful, or even scary for our pets. Even everyday routines like showering, cooking, cleaning, getting dressed, or leaving for work can raise questions our dogs cannot exactly ask.

To better understand which human habits dogs may find the most confusing, Bored Panda reached out to Russell Hartstein, a Los Angeles-based Certified Dog Behaviorist and Trainer, ethologist, and founder of Fun Paw Care. Hartstein has over 30 years of experience in applied behavior analysis, dog behavior, training, and pet care, and his work focuses on science-based, positive reinforcement methods that help pets and their humans live more harmoniously together.

Below, you will find 18 human behaviors that may confuse dogs, along with Hartstein’s explanations of why these everyday actions can be so puzzling from a canine point of view.

What about your own pet? Has your dog ever reacted strangely to something completely normal you were doing, like sneezing, dancing, cleaning, or putting on a hat? Share the human habits that seem to confuse your furry friend the most in the comments.

More info: funpawcare.com | Instagram | linkedin.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Physically Restraining Dogs As Affection

A small child in a blue coat hugs a husky dog in a forest setting with autumn leaves. Human habits can confuse dogs.

“I can’t count how many times I've seen a parent put their child on a dog in an Instagram photo, thinking that it's cute. Or someone hugging and squeezing their dog to show their love.

Dogs are incredibly adaptive and tolerant of our inappropriate behavior. However, they don't show love the same way that we do.

Restraining a dog, hugging a dog, or putting a scary object or person on a dog is not only dangerous, but can scare your dog and fracture your relationship.”

Russel Hartstein , __ drz __/Unsplash Report

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weykelhof avatar
Wilma Eykelhof
Wilma Eykelhof
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My 3 babies come to me and lay their head on my shoulder waiting for the hug. And if it is too short a hug, then I am pawed until the hug is deemed sufficient. I realised they do it more often when they are anxious and want to feel contained

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According to Hartstein, one of the biggest misunderstandings comes from the fact that dogs do not learn through logic, explanations, or human-style reasoning. Instead, they are associative learners. They connect things that happen close together in time, which is why punishment after the fact, mixed signals, or inconsistent cues can leave them confused rather than informed.
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    #2

    Not Paying Attention To Our Pet

    A large white dog lies on the ground with two people sitting in the background, showing human habits that confuse dogs.

    “Mom and Dad have two hands. Why are they both not petting me at all times? Why is Mom on her phone or computer?

    When we do something else other than pet our dogs or pay attention to them, this can be confusing to them.”

    Russel Hartstein , Riley Z/Unsplash Report

    9points
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    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think this cuts both ways. Our pets are not stuffies and do not have to consent to being pulled around whenever we want to

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    #3

    Cooking

    A small dog watches a woman cooking in the kitchen, observing human habits that confuse dogs.

    “The cacophony of smells and flavors in the kitchen can be confusing for a dog.

    Where are these smells coming from? Why is there smoke coming from the oven or pan?

    What is this refrigerator box that Mom and Dad keep opening to get food out of?

    Your dog also could become sick if they scarf down something we drop when eating/cooking.

    No need to trip over your dog when you have a hot plate in your hand. The kitchen is no place for pets.”

    Russel Hartstein , Sarah Chai/Pexels Report

    8points
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    hu-ghcasement avatar
    Fred
    Fred
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Greek kakophonia = discordance (i.e. bad sound). Noisy smells!

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    The points Hartstein shared with us are a reminder that dogs are often incredibly tolerant of human behavior, but that does not mean they always understand it or enjoy it. From hugging too tightly and ignoring warning signals to teasing, yelling, or changing our appearance and smell, some of our habits can unintentionally make life more complicated for the animals who trust us most.

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    #4

    Changing Our Appearance Or Smell

    A woman applies lipstick in a mirror while her dog watches, representing human habits that confuse dogs.

    “Getting dressed and putting on all sorts of clothes is confusing for a dog. When we change our appearance by putting on a jacket, a hat, and sunglasses, this can confuse our dog, and they might not even recognize us.

    Dogs don't get dressed up, put on cologne, makeup, perfume, or change their outfits, so when a human does it can be confusing.”

    Russel Hartstein , Samson Katt/Pexels Report

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    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🤦‍♀️who made this thread up ffs !

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    #5

    Scolding A Dog Long After The Behavior Happened

    A person in floral shorts points a finger at a brown and black dog, which looks up with a confused expression. Dogs get confused by human habits.

    “This classic, difficult-to-break habit of people is damaging to your relationship with your dog. Traditionally, this occurs when a dog is not potty-trained, and a parent drags their pet to the scene of the crime where they peed or pooped in your house, whilst scolding them. It is completely ineffective and harmful, and does absolutely nothing to teach a dog or to punish a dog that you don't want him to pee or poop in the house. If you don't see your dog in the act of peeing or pooping, then your punishment is useless. They don't understand why you're angry, and it does not stop the behavior from occurring in the future. It only serves to confuse your pet and cause your dog to pee and poop somewhere else in the house or do it when no one is around.”

    Russel Hartstein , Laura Repsone/Unsplash Report

    7points
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    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is a very short window between your dog performing a behaviour and them understanding that the consequences are as a result of that behaviour. It's around 10 seconds, but can be much shorter. If you don't catch them in the act, there's no point huffing and puffing, all you do is make them afraid of you.

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    #6

    Playing Music

    A child playing the piano with a fluffy white dog sitting on a chair next to him, highlighting human habits that confuse dogs.

    “While playing, certain types of music can certainly come and soothe pets. The opposite can be true as well.

    Where is this noise and sound coming from? Why is it happening?

    Noise and sound can certainly disorient, over-arouse and confuse a dog. However, it can also serve to soothe a dog with the correct canine classical sounds.”

    Russel Hartstein , Katya Wolf/Pexels Report

    7points
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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For doggo's sake, avoid the 1812 !

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    #7

    Showering

    A wet, shaggy-haired dog with brown and white fur stands in a bathtub, looking confused. Human habits can confuse dogs.

    “Dogs don't shower. And many don't even like to be clean at all.

    Some dogs like to follow their parents everywhere, including the bathroom.

    However, why mom or dad is in the shower doesn't resonate with your pet.”

    Russel Hartstein , Aurelio Uribe-Wright/Pexels Report

    6points
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    #8

    Turning Play Into Grabbing, Chasing, Or Teasing

    A young boy happily holding a black puppy, a human habit that might confuse dogs.

    “While play is fun and very rewarding for both the dog and the parent, a habit many parents get into is removing food or some prized possession from a dog.

    If you do not immediately replace what the dog had with something more valuable and/or the thing it just had, your dog will likely develop resource guarding or possessive aggression.

    Do not take away your dog's favorite toy, put your hands in their food bowl, or remove a treat from your pet whenever you feel like it. Always be cognizant of replacing or improving the reinforcement and reward.

    If it is safe, you ideally give back whatever you just took away from your dog in addition to offering your pet addition higher value items.

    This way, your dog will learn that when Mom or Dad sticks their hand in the food bowl. They not only get a handful of incredibly delicious treats but also their food back immediately thereafter.”

    Russel Hartstein , Lucas Sandor Report

    6points
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    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Taking away the dogs food is proven to worsen or even cause resource guarding behaviour. Just because your current dog seems to be okay with it or allows it, does not mean that this is universal to all dogs. Please listen to the experts when they are trying to improve your relationships with your pets.

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    #9

    Getting Intimate With Your Partner

    A couple sits on a bench with their corgi, highlighting human habits that confuse dogs.

    “Ever shared a romantic moment while your pet was in the room? Sometimes they creepily stare at you. Sometimes you have to actually ask them to leave the room to have some alone time.

    Have you ever hugged a person, and your pet tries to get in between you?

    Sleeping together, hugging, and kissing can certainly be confusing to your dog.”

    Russel Hartstein , Natalya Velichenko/Pexels Report

    6points
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    #10

    Some Bodily Functions

    A woman blowing her nose on a couch with two dogs nearby, depicting human habits that confuse dogs.

    “While dogs also burp, sneeze, and fart, many pets can get scared when we do them since they don't expect it.”

    Russel Hartstein , kaboompics/Pexels Report

    6points
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    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dogs scare themselves by farting sometimes.

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    #11

    Punishment

    A hand petting a brown dog whose human habits confuse it. The dog shows its teeth in a possible misunderstanding.

    “Yelling, smacking, or getting upset at our pet. We live in a punishment-based society. Try to change your habit instead of waiting for your pet to do something wrong, then scolding them.

    For example, capture all of the dozens of times your dog offers appropriate behaviors throughout the day, where your pet does something you want him to do (relax on this bed, chew an appropriate toy, be quiet instead of barking, calmly sit and pay attention to you, etc.)

    While punishment might be effective in some rare situations, it's certainly used incorrectly by the majority of people and ends up confusing your dog and hurting the situation more than helping.”

    Russel Hartstein , Diana/Pexels Report

    5points
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    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I use a double click sound similar to that a training clicker makes. Train the dog (or any other pet, it works for everything, our local zoo uses it on Komodo dragons). You click the clicker (or make your choosen sound) and immediately reward with a treat. Rinse and repeat in small training sessions several times a day. Now you can start asking for a behaviour and giving the 'click' to signify that it will be rewarded. Over time, you can cut the treats right back and your pet now understands that a click means 'this behaviour is correct and approved of, you should continue to perform this behaviour'.

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    #12

    Jokes Or Sarcasm

    A couple kneels in the snow, looking at their dog in the foreground, showing human habits that confuse dogs.

    “Ever tell your dog a joke? He doesn't get it. Dogs do not think as we do and do not have the ability to rationalize or tell what sarcasm or a joke is.”

    Russel Hartstein , Gustavo Fring/Pexels Report

    5points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate when I see someone pretending to throw a stick or ball for their dogs. It might be funny once (though I'm not very sure about it), but it gets old after that and I'm sure it's not that fun for the dogs.

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    #13

    Saying One Thing While Body Language Says Another

    A man pointing at his dog while working on a laptop, a human habit that confuses dogs.

    “A cardinal rule in dog training is to be clear, concise, and consistent with your communication.

    That means all people in the family have to practice the same verbal and gestural cues.

    If you are not practicing cue discrimination, or you reward or punish inappropriate behaviors. Your dog will quickly be confused and learn more slowly or not at all.”

    Russel Hartstein , Zen Chung/ Pexels Report

    4points
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    #14

    Petting Without Checking Whether The Dog Still Wants It

    A dog showing its teeth in a defensive or playful manner, possibly confused by human habits.

    “In any relationship, whether it's with people or dogs, we have to check in with the other being to see if they are also benefiting and being enriched by the relationship.

    If we simply force our love onto our dog without checking in with them to see if they're nervous, scared, or fearful, it would not be fair to your dog nor a healthy relationship.

    Learn your dog's subtle cues to assess whether or not he or she would like to continue to be petted. Never restrain a pet in order to pet them. Instead, allow them the autonomy to move away when they're ready or want to.”

    Russel Hartstein , Pragyan Bezbaruah/Pexels Report

    4points
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    #15

    Concepts, Logic, And Rationalization

    A woman gently petting her small dog on a couch, illustrating human habits that can confuse dogs.

    “A dog does not understand rationalization logic and concepts the way we do.

    Dogs are associative learners, and pair stimuli together when they happen close together. Dog training, dog psychology, and dog behavior do not work via rationalization, logic, or concepts.

    This is not how dogs sense the world or learn. They operate in a very different field of understanding.”

    Russel Hartstein , Sarah Chai/Pexels Report

    4points
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    #16

    Punishing Warning Signals Instead Of Listening To Them

    A brown dog with bared teeth and an angry expression, chained to a metal gate. It confuses dogs.

    “Low-level expressions of fear, anxiety, stress, and arousal are vital to indicate a dog's mental. emotional and psychological state at that moment.

    If you ignore these very valuable signals, such as barking, growling, showing teeth, moving away, hiding, etc., the dog is forced to show more serious signs to indicate that they are uncomfortable with the environment or stimuli.

    As you work up the ladder of aggression and ignore more subtle cues, your dog will be more likely to bite.”

    Russel Hartstein , Phan Cuong/Pexels Report

    3points
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    #17

    Going To Work

    A golden retriever looks out a window, illustrating human habits that confuse dogs.

    “When we leave for work most days, our pets are confused as to why we are leaving them and where we're going.

    Many pets also suffer from separation anxiety and isolation distress. Leaving for work can exacerbate that disorder.”

    Russel Hartstein , Barnabas Davoti/Pexels Report

    3points
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    #18

    Household Chores

    A pregnant woman vacuuming with a child and a dog nearby, showcasing human habits that can confuse dogs.

    “Cleaning the house with a vacuum, mop, or doing any cleaning activity confuses dogs.

    Many dogs are scared of the vacuum sound and motion and hide when you take it out.

    Not only the chemicals that we clean the homes with, but the noise and the motion of the objects we use are confusing and potentially scary for dogs.”

    Russel Hartstein , Matilda Wormwood/Pexels Report

    3points
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