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Single-panel cartoons leave no room for unnecessary details. There are no long story arcs, elaborate dialogue, or multiple pages to build a joke. Every line, expression, and caption has to work together in an instant. Few cartoonists have mastered that economy of storytelling as consistently as Dave Whamond, whose work has been making readers laugh for more than three decades.

Best known for his long-running syndicated panel "Reality Check," which has appeared in newspapers since 1995, Whamond has built a reputation for finding humor in the everyday rather than the extraordinary. His cartoons explore the peculiar logic of modern life: technology that promises convenience but creates new frustrations, family dynamics, aging, pets, work, and the countless social interactions that become unintentionally absurd when viewed from the right angle. Alongside his newspaper work, he has illustrated more than 50 children's books and graphic novels, while his cartoons have appeared in publications including The "Wall Street Journal," "Reader's Digest," and "Sports Illustrated." Over the course of his career, he has received multiple "National Cartoonists Society Silver Reuben Awards", recognition that reflects both his longevity and influence within the field.

More info: Instagram | gocomics.com | davewhamond.com

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#1

Dave Whamond comic showing two people asking ChatGPT how to think for themselves, capturing human nature and modern technology.

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UKGrandad
UKGrandad
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me of the young woman I once heard telling her friend that she '.. can't even Google image that in my mind'.

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    #2

    Clever comics by Dave Whamond perfectly capture human nature; a family debates a dog's favorite ball.

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    #3

    Clever comics by Dave Whamond perfectly capture human nature; a man boasts about completing Dry January.

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    #4

    Clever comic by Dave Whamond on National Coffee Day, showing a coffee maker and a teapot having a humorous exchange, capturing human nature.

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    #5

    Dave Whamond comic with various animals at a party, including an elephant and a wallflower, reflecting human nature.

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    #6

    Clever comics by Dave Whamond perfectly capture human nature as an old man tells kids a football story.

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    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Apologies to Charles M. Schulz" is definitely necessary!

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    #7

    Clever comics by Dave Whamond capturing human nature: one egg encourages another to climb a wall, but the second egg is a bit chicken.

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    #8

    A Dave Whamond comic depicting two anthropomorphic books discussing their health, one mentioning a dangling participle, perfectly capturing human nature.

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    #9

    Dave Whamond comic featuring a candy corn looking at his reflection, stating positive affirmations about human nature.

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    #10

    Clever comics by Dave Whamond perfectly capture human nature with a cartoonist making people laugh.

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    #11

    Clever comics by Dave Whamond perfectly capture human nature with an AT-AT as a gift for a castle.

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    #12

    Clever comic by Dave Whamond where Wonder Woman accidentally walks in on Captain America without his suit, capturing human nature.

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    #13

    Clever comic by Dave Whamond showing a couple arriving in heaven, asking for Cloud 11 instead of 9, capturing human nature.

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    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Such a tragic end for them both

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    #14

    Dave Whamond comic depicts the Cat in the Hat looking at a Seuss-shi menu with one fish, two fish, red fish, blue fish, capturing human nature.

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    #15

    A comic by Dave Whamond showing a man saluting a rock musician, explaining he salutes those about to rock, capturing human nature.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A Dave Whamond comic where a man tells a woman their state banned all history books, perfectly capturing human nature.

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    #17

    A comic by Dave Whamond showing a Goth cafe server telling a customer their eggs will be black, like their soul, capturing human nature.

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    #18

    Dave Whamond comic about wallpaper installation, offering a marriage counselor for DIY, a clever take on human nature.

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    #19

    Dave Whamond comic showing a man and woman discussing their different perceptions of time, perfectly capturing human nature.

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    #20

    Dave Whamond comic where a man points out a woman has 5 fingers, identifying her as an AI cartoon, capturing human nature.

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    #21

    Clever comic by Dave Whamond featuring a man looking at a jigsaw puzzle box on National Puzzle Day, capturing human nature.

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    #22

    Dave Whamond comic featuring Doc Brown and Marty McFly reacting to their time travel, capturing human nature regarding the future.

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    #23

    Clever comics by Dave Whamond capturing human nature: a cat boss tells another cat, who is napping at a computer with a mouse, that he's 'working like a dog'.

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    #24

    Clever comics by Dave Whamond capturing human nature: a country singer performs while bar patrons react to a surprising lyric about being 'woke'.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Change the colour of that ball cap to red.

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    #25

    Clever comics by Dave Whamond capturing human nature: a classic burger and an 'Impossible Burger' discussing modern attitudes.

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    #26

    Clever comic by Dave Whamond titled The Battle of Kombucha, showing a veteran telling a story to a child, capturing human nature.

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    #27

    Dave Whamond comic contrasting a billionaire and an ordinary person in different markets, perfectly capturing human nature regarding wealth.

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    #28

    Dave Whamond comic shows a Vulcan-like character facing a computer message about insufficient storage to teleport, capturing human nature.

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    #29

    A comic by Dave Whamond in an airplane, a woman asking a man to switch seats with her kids, humorously capturing human nature.

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    #30

    Clever comics by Dave Whamond capturing human nature: a diverse group of characters, including a duck and an insurance salesman, at a bar.

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