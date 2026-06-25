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Single-panel cartoons leave no room for unnecessary details. There are no long story arcs, elaborate dialogue, or multiple pages to build a joke. Every line, expression, and caption has to work together in an instant. Few cartoonists have mastered that economy of storytelling as consistently as Dave Whamond, whose work has been making readers laugh for more than three decades.

Best known for his long-running syndicated panel "Reality Check," which has appeared in newspapers since 1995, Whamond has built a reputation for finding humor in the everyday rather than the extraordinary. His cartoons explore the peculiar logic of modern life: technology that promises convenience but creates new frustrations, family dynamics, aging, pets, work, and the countless social interactions that become unintentionally absurd when viewed from the right angle. Alongside his newspaper work, he has illustrated more than 50 children's books and graphic novels, while his cartoons have appeared in publications including The "Wall Street Journal," "Reader's Digest," and "Sports Illustrated." Over the course of his career, he has received multiple "National Cartoonists Society Silver Reuben Awards", recognition that reflects both his longevity and influence within the field.

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