Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

HS Valedictorian Breaks Silence After Heckling Student Shames His Speech
High school valedictorian in gown and medal speaking at podium during graduation ceremony with audience behind him.
Social Issues, Society

HS Valedictorian Breaks Silence After Heckling Student Shames His Speech

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
0

31

0

ADVERTISEMENT

North Carolina’s Hoggard High School’s 2026 valedictorian, Kyler Hosek, has spoken out after a remark in his graduation speech on June 6 made national headlines.

In his address, Hosek quoted a line from Kanye West‘s 2022 sit-down with Infowars founder Alex Jones, telling graduates: “As my biggest inspiration once said, ‘Every human being has something of value that they bring to the table.’”

Highlights
  • Kyler Hosek said he was "distressed" after a quote he used in his graduation speech led a classmate to accuse him of promoting antisemitic views.
  • He insisted that the quote was intended to convey a message of hope and optimism.
  • Public reaction to the matter remains divided, with some praising the classmate for speaking out and others defending Hosek.

Later in the ceremony, classmate Sara Rudeseal argued that the quote was inseparable from its original context, noting that West’s full statement included praise for the German totalitarian responsible for harming Jews.

She accused Hosek of promoting antisemitic views, but he has rejected those allegations, expressing that the ensuing controversy has left him feeling “distressed.”

RELATED:

    The Hoggard High valedictorian responded to allegations stemming from his graduation speech

    HS valedictorian giving speech at John T. Hoggard High School graduation ceremony

    Image credits: New Hanover County Schools/YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I am distressed that a quote used in my speech distracted from the message I intended to share,” Hosek told WECT, an NBC-affiliated television station serving Wilmington, North Carolina, on Tuesday, before fiercely condemning antisemitism.

    “Those beliefs do not reflect my values,” he said.

    Graduating students standing during HS valedictorian speech at ceremony

    Image credits: New Hanover County Schools/YouTube

    “My speech was about hope and optimism. As my classmates and I start a new chapter in our lives, I wanted to encourage them to remember that every person has value and that we all have the ability to make a positive difference in the lives of others,” the valedictorian explained.

    He lastly extended a plea to people to consider his “remarks in their entirety and extend the same grace and understanding” to him that he would show to others.

    Twitter user criticizes HS valedictorian for controversial speech quote

    Image credits: Jackson_McGrath

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter user dismisses valedictorian's speech quote as unoriginal

    Image credits: ccfactory51

    Hosek spoke about how graduates can succeed in the world of artificial intelligence before making the remark that upset Rudeseal, leading her to grab a microphone and walk on stage.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As she repeated West’s phrase in front of the crowd, alongside the controversial German leader’s name, the school’s principal escorted her out of the spotlight.

    Rudeseal said she was handed her diploma in isolation while blasting school officials for what she described as negligence in vetting Hosek’s speech.

    The school addressed her concerns while denouncing messages of hate

    “To give the valedictorian a speech like that and give him a place to say those things, and nobody act like they’re gonna do anything about it or stop it — especially through a public school, where it should be run through all sorts of things to make sure that it’s okay to say — doesn’t feel right to just let go by like that,” Rudeseal told WECT in her statement.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Female HS valedictorian speaking at graduation ceremony with faculty nearby

    Image credits: New Hanover County Schools/YouTube

    “The fact that he said the entire quote and just omitted the last two words, which were praising a crazy totalitarian, was really wrong,” she added.

    “The school boards need to be better about vetting their speeches.”

    Tweet about graduation stage not being a debate platform in valedictorian speech

    Image credits: KhairoAetos

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing Kanye quote read during valedictorian speech

    Image credits: astrolamont

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dr. Christopher Barnes, the school’s superintendent, confirmed that Hosek’s remarks were reviewed by the officials. 

    “As part of our established process, the speech underwent the district’s standard review procedures, including a review of the speech in its entirety,” he told the outlet.

    High school valedictorian on stage during graduation ceremony

    Image credits: New Hanover County Schools/YouTube

    “While the district did not identify any connection during the review process, we understand that some members of our community perceived the language differently,” he added.

    Dr. Barnes ultimately expressed that the school condemns “any messages of hate, discrimination, antisemitism, or other harmful ideologies associated with any individual public figure.”

    Public reaction to the incident has been mixed, with some applauding Rudeseal for showing alertness and others sympathizing with Hosek

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The valedictorian was clearly using his platform to send a message. The kid called Kanye West — an absolute lunatic — his inspiration, and then repeated the exact hate quote he used. Kudos to the young lady for intervening,” one said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We need more students like her,” a second voiced. 

    Tweet questioning kid quoting Kanye at valedictorian speech

    Image credits: grant_eastwood

    Tweet praising girl for actions during valedictorian speech incident

    Image credits: dillonfreed

    “Wow, I have a great deal of respect for Sara Rudeseal. She made her voice heard when needed the most,” a third added.

    A fourth, meanwhile, aimed at the school for making her feel wronged by not giving her her diploma on stage.

    “She deserved better,” they said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    HS valedictorian wearing 2023 cap speaks after heckling incident

    Image credits: Fox News/YouTube

    Rudeseal’s critics, however, called her a “Karen” and accused her of stealing Hosek’s spotlight.

    “One student’s desire to show everyone how smart she is and her need to be the center of attention ruined the experience for the valedictorian,” one remarked.

    “The quote is a universal one and, in and of itself, contains no wrong meaning, so she simply ruined someone else’s big day,” a second noted.

    “She was just sitting there waiting to lose her mind,” a third alleged, while a fourth advised her to “spend less time on Reddit.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    West drew widespread outrage for his statement in 2022, with Rabbi Marvin Hier telling CBS at the time, “It’s the most frightening thing that this is happening in the greatest country on the planet.”

    “What we have to do is condemn it. We have to make sure these people are isolated and pay a price for stating it,” he added.

    Anti-Defamation League Philadelphia officials said West’s comments were “not just vile and offensive. They could put Jews in danger.”

    “She was right to call him out” Netizens continue to debate Hosek and Rudeseal’s conduct

    Tweet supporting student shaming valedictorian for heckling speech

    Image credits: Chriss_m

    Tweet explaining valedictorian quoted Hitler in speech

    Image credits: gantz_adam42893

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing conservatives for silencing student shaming speech

    Image credits: catp1ckle

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet condemning honoring valedictorian who quoted Hitler in speech

    Image credits: SanAntonio4Pax

    Tweet discussing valedictorian's speech pause and possible funny ending after heckling

    Image credits: McSmurray

    Tweet highlighting valedictorian's controversial praise of Hitler in speech

    Image credits: granitecrystals

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet about valedictorian speech etiquette and ceremony focus on all students

    Image credits: KIA_artist

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet praising white women for checking white men more often in social context

    Image credits: Jewish_wario_48

    Tweet criticizing valedictorian's speech approach and advice on quote mentioning Hitler

    Image credits: CyberAlexMM

    Tweet about letting a student speak controversial speech in valedictorian address

    Image credits: n1ckfuentes

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing silencing of student during valedictorian speech controversy

    Image credits: popsicle1553

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing denial of quoting Kanye West in valedictorian speech incident

    Image credits: Porkus777

    Tweet about jealousy toward top student in valedictorian speech debate

    Image credits: RaoulsBananaSOL

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    31

    0

    31

    0

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Homepage
    Next in Social Issues
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT