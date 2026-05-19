“Is It ‘Gigi Hadid’ Or ‘Gigi Adid’?”: 18 Celebrity Names To Test Your Spelling Skills

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We all know their faces, hum their songs, and binge their movies, but can you actually spell their names correctly? It’s time to put your spelling skills to the test. ✍️

From Hollywood’s biggest actors and actresses to singers, we’ve prepared 18 questions about celebrities in the entertainment industry. Some might seem easy at first glance, but look closely before making your choice.

So whether you are a pop culture fan or just here for a quick brain challenge, get ready to think twice before choosing the right answer. Let’s get started…🧠

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: https://unsplash.com/photos/a-person-writing-on-a-notebook-with-a-pen-vq8vdVxFrtc