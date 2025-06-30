ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever felt like time is moving a little too fast? The worst thing about it is when you feel stuck—not moving that much in life—but time keeps going and everything changes, while you haven't.

And so, you look around and notice things don't look the way they used to, even though it seems like nothing has changed that much. Well, every little change that time brings results in a big difference when comparison is applied. Today, let's do that with certain places—taking a peek at how they looked in the past and how they looked a little later.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Early Los Angeles Compared To 2001

Before-and-after images showing how time has transformed famous locations worldwide with urban development and city growth.

OldPhotosInRealLife Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Hong Kong’s Kowloon Peninsula 1964 - 2016

    Before-and-after images showing how time transformed a famous location from sparse development to dense urban skyline.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Seattle (Wa, USA) Before And After Viaduct Removal

    Before-and-after images showing how time has transformed a famous waterfront location with added greenery and crowds.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    You probably know as the saying goes – time changes things. Or time heals things, depending on the context. Well, you get the gist of it.

    Usually, people hear this phrase said to them when they experience loss, heartbreak, disappointment, or trauma. When saying this, people mean that with time the feelings about the situation will get easier, or at least the feelings will mutate in a way that will hurt in a different, more survivable way. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Manhattan, 1931 To 2018

    Before-and-after images showing how time has transformed famous locations worldwide, featuring aerial views of a city park and skyline.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    The Same Mall Today And From 1984

    Before-and-after images showing how time has transformed a busy shopping mall into an empty, modern indoor space.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    The Flatiron Building, New York (1917 And 2012)

    Side-by-side before and after images showing how time has transformed famous locations worldwide with urban development.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    But is time actually a healer? Well, the answer is complicated. Essentially, time itself does not have the ability to heal, but the other things that come with it, like changes, and experiences can help with it. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As some specialists say time equates to opportunity. Basically, it all depends on how/if a person uses the opportunities the time presents to move on, to shape their future. For example, one person shielding themselves from the rest of the world and the other engaging in community (friends, family, and people like that) will result in different outcomes, even if they are trying to move from a relatively similar thing. 
    #7

    1955-2021. Vilnius, Lithuania

    Before-and-after images showing how time has transformed a famous location with old and modern buses on a street.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Ancient Greece Before And After Excavation

    Before-and-after images showing the transformation of a famous ancient amphitheater site over time worldwide.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    The Golden Cross Inn, Coventry. 1819 vs. Now

    Side-by-side before and after images showing time transforming a famous location with historic timber-framed architecture.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In case it puzzles anyone, there was a tax based on square footage on the ground, so that would be small and subsequent floors would be expanded outwards.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It should be noted that these two aforementioned ways aren’t the only ways a person can react to something that crushes them—they were just two of the simplest examples. As it always is: to each their own. 

    Of course, in some cases, there are things that prevent people from letting themselves be healed by time and opportunities. Whether it’s prolonged grief or other mental illnesses, refusal to let go, or denial—there can be plenty of underlying reasons why time isn’t such an effective medicine. And so, time moves on, but these people don’t. 
    #10

    Lincoln Memorial 1922-2016

    Before-and-after images showing how time has transformed famous locations worldwide, featuring the Lincoln Memorial.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Milan, Italy 1950s And 2021

    Side-by-side before and after images showing time transforming a famous location with old and modern city scenes.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Singapore, 1991 vs. 2018

    Before-and-after images showing how time has transformed a famous city street with changing buses and buildings worldwide.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The thing is that you cannot stop time from moving, no matter how much you want to. It just keeps going on, sometimes slowly, and sometimes faster. In fact, sometimes you just don’t even feel how fast it goes and things change along with it, while you feel the same. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In order to appreciate how time can change things, today we've gathered a list of pictures that show just that. Here, you will find places as they looked in the past and then how they looked a little later, showing how time and certain events that came with it altered them. 
    #13

    Chichen Itza 1892 And Now

    Before-and-after images showing the transformation of the famous ancient pyramid of Kukulkan over time.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    The Curecanti Needle, Black Canyon, Colorado, 1880s vs. 2023

    Before-and-after images showing natural landscape transformation at a famous location with river and rocky cliffs worldwide.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Abandoned Restaurant In Petrópolis, Brazil (1960's And 2013)

    Before-and-after images showing the transformation of a famous location with a unique circular building over time.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In our opinion, such comparisons are perfect examples of all the things we talked about today—how time heals, or might not, and how change keeps happening whether we like it or not.

    After all, sometimes it isn’t easy to wrap your head around this stuff, but pictures like these can help. Or, they might just send you spiraling even more. And still, they’re pretty interesting to look at, aren’t they? Share your takes on this topic with us in the comments!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Stonehenge: 1877 And 2019

    Stonehenge before and after images showing how time has transformed this famous location worldwide with clear skies and sunlight.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Charlotte, Nc: Unsure Of The Year, But I Found What Appeared To Be A Dirt Track Near My Workplace On Google Maps. I Did Some Research And Went To Check It Out

    Before-and-after images showing the transformation of a famous race track from a crowded event to an abandoned, overgrown site.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Trains At Harper's Ferry, Wv In 1947 And 2021. The 1947 Image Taken By Ed Wittekind, 2021 Image Shot By Me In The Same Exact Spot

    Side-by-side before-and-after images showing how time has transformed famous locations with old and modern trains on a mountain bridge.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Waiting Area In Michigan Central Railroad Depot, Detroit (1965 And 2014)

    Before-and-after images showing how time has transformed a once-busy indoor public space into an abandoned graffiti-covered location.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Twenty Year Difference In Dallas, Texas (2001 To 2021)

    Before-and-after images showing time transforming famous locations worldwide with updated Dallas skyline and urban development.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    1920 / 2020 . San Francisco, Ca

    Side-by-side before and after images showing how time has transformed a famous urban location with vintage and modern cars.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    The Berlin Wall Fell 31 Years Ago Today!

    Before-and-after images showing the transformation of a famous location with the Brandenburg Gate and Berlin Wall.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Statue Of Liberty: Left Photo By My Great-Grandfather In 1937, Right Photo By Me In 2019

    Side-by-side before and after images showing the transformation of the Statue of Liberty over time at a famous location worldwide.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    My Mom And I Sitting On The Stoop Of The Bronx House That's Been In Our Family For 100 Years, Recreating A Photo Of My Great Aunt And Great-Great Grandmother Taken In The '40s

    Side-by-side before and after images showing how time has transformed famous locations with brick townhouses and changing urban details.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Czech Out Prague 1910 And 2020

    Before-and-after images showing how time has transformed a famous historic street with architecture and pedestrian activity worldwide.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Hollywood High School In Los Angeles In 1941 And Now

    Side-by-side before-and-after images showing how time has transformed a famous location with changes in vehicles and landscaping.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Lithuania. Kaunas. Street Then And Now

    Before-and-after images showing how time has transformed a famous location, comparing an old house to its modern indoor setting.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Random Neighborhood In Brooklyn In 1916 And Now

    Before-and-after images showing the restoration and transformation of an old historic house at a famous location worldwide.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Amazing Looking Home Restored In Detroit. 1993 And Now

    Before and after images showing restoration and transformation of a famous historic location over time worldwide.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Hick's Court, St Ives, England - 1888 And Today

    Side-by-side before-and-after images showing how time has transformed a famous historic location worldwide.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Edinburgh, Scotland

    Before-and-after images showing how time has transformed a historic stone bridge and river in a famous location.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    The Corner Of 49th St & 3rd Ave, Manhattan 1940 vs. 2021

    Side-by-side before-and-after images showing how time has transformed the famous Smith & Wollensky location worldwide.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    1939 & 2021 - Figueroa St/Arroyo Seco Pkwy At College St Oc. Figueroa St Was Converted To Freeway In 1941

    Side-by-side before and after images showing how time has transformed a busy urban highway and overpass worldwide.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    University Of Montana ~150 Years Apart

    Before-and-after images showing how time has transformed a famous location with historic tents and modern buildings in the background

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    The Main Entrance To The City, York, England 1865 - 2015

    Before-and-after images showing how time has transformed a famous historic location with old and modern street scenes worldwide.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Unfinished Manhattan Bridge In 1908 And Now

    Before-and-after images showing the transformation of famous locations worldwide featuring the historic Manhattan Bridge.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Titanic Dry Dock 1912 And 2015

    Before-and-after images showing how time has transformed the RMS Titanic dry dock from construction to present-day condition.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    I Found This Abandoned Hotel In The Seychelles. I Found An Old Log Book In The Lobby With The Name Of The Hotel. Berjaya Mahe Beach Resort

    Before-and-after images showing the transformation of a famous hotel location over time with nature reclaiming the area.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Grand Central Terminal, NYC. 1912 Top, 2021 Bottom

    Before-and-after images showing time transforming a famous location’s interior architecture and lighting worldwide.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Random Neighborhood In Brooklyn In 1916 And Now

    Side-by-side before-and-after images showing how time has transformed famous locations worldwide with old and modern street views.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    The Pines, Fallsburg, NY. (1950's-Semi Recent) Not Mine, I Thought It Belonged Here. I Borrowed This From Deadmotelsusa On Instagram

    Before-and-after images showing how time has transformed a unique pool bridge at a famous location worldwide.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Home Of The Wright Brothers. 7 Hawthorn Street, Dayton, Oh, USA

    Side-by-side before and after images showing how time has transformed famous locations with changed structures and surroundings.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Hollywood Sign, Los Angeles, USA

    Hollywood sign before and after image showing how time has transformed this famous location worldwide.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Tunnel Rock At Sequoia National Park, 1952 And 2020

    Before-and-after images showing how time has transformed a famous rock formation over a roadway surrounded by trees.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Kraków, Poland (1939 And 2010s)

    Before-and-after images showing how time has transformed a famous city street with modern and vintage trams.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Abraham Lincoln's Home, Springfield, Illinois. Seen Here In 1861 And Today

    Side-by-side before and after images showing how time has transformed a famous historic location worldwide.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Robin Hood's Bay, England

    Side-by-side before and after images showing how time has transformed famous locations worldwide with streets and buildings changing.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    A Former Public Bath In Wuppertal, Germany, Now A Brewery And Beer Hall. 1993 vs. 2019

    Before-and-after images showing how time has transformed a famous indoor pool into a lively restaurant with decorations worldwide.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Chicago 1930s vs. Chicago Today

    Before-and-after images showing how time has transformed famous locations with old and modern cityscape views side by side.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Lombard Street, San Francisco, Ca 1922 - 2018

    Before-and-after images showing how time has transformed famous locations worldwide, featuring an iconic winding street.

    OldPhotosInRealLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!