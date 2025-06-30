ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever felt like time is moving a little too fast? The worst thing about it is when you feel stuck—not moving that much in life—but time keeps going and everything changes, while you haven't.

And so, you look around and notice things don't look the way they used to, even though it seems like nothing has changed that much. Well, every little change that time brings results in a big difference when comparison is applied. Today, let's do that with certain places—taking a peek at how they looked in the past and how they looked a little later.

More info: Reddit