“You’re Such A Gaslighted Demographic”: Woman Explains Why ‘Young Pretty Conservative Women’ Are Doomed To Become ‘Karens’

Recently, Tiktok creator and actress Rebecca Larsen shared a candid video to her channel that boasts 177.4K followers and 2.6M likes.

Tagged “#conservativewomen,” “#hotproperty” and “#karen” to name a few, the short clip shows Larsen explaining why and what she finds “so tragic about these young pretty conservative women.”

The author thoroughly dissects the problem, starting from a belief that some people are inherently superior and become a commodity, to… what happens when life doesn’t go according to plan, and the anger that follows. Scroll down to find Larsen’s arguments, and be sure to share what you think of them in the comment section.

Tiktok creator Rebecca Larsen dissects the problem behind “young pretty conservative women” in a video that amassed 4.4M views

Image credits: rebecca_larsen

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

Image credits: rebecca_larsen

Here is the full video Larsen uploaded on her TikTok channel

Many women found Larsen’s arguments very refreshing