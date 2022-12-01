Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“You’re Such A Gaslighted Demographic”: Woman Explains Why ‘Young Pretty Conservative Women’ Are Doomed To Become ‘Karens’
People, Social Issues

“You’re Such A Gaslighted Demographic”: Woman Explains Why ‘Young Pretty Conservative Women’ Are Doomed To Become ‘Karens’

Liucija Adomaite and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Recently, Tiktok creator and actress Rebecca Larsen shared a candid video to her channel that boasts 177.4K followers and 2.6M likes.

Tagged “#conservativewomen,” “#hotproperty” and “#karen” to name a few, the short clip shows Larsen explaining why and what she finds “so tragic about these young pretty conservative women.”

The author thoroughly dissects the problem, starting from a belief that some people are inherently superior and become a commodity, to… what happens when life doesn’t go according to plan, and the anger that follows. Scroll down to find Larsen’s arguments, and be sure to share what you think of them in the comment section.

Tiktok creator Rebecca Larsen dissects the problem behind “young pretty conservative women” in a video that amassed 4.4M views

Image credits: rebecca_larsen

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

Image credits: rebecca_larsen

Here is the full video Larsen uploaded on her TikTok channel

@rebecca_larsen #conservativewomen #hotproperty #karen #tragedy #decolonize #gaslight #gaslighted #conservative #prettyprivilege #prettyprincess #tragicflaw ♬ Suspense, horror, piano and music box – takaya

Many women found Larsen’s arguments very refreshing

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
2picklesinabun
2picklesinabun
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is about such a tiny minority of people, why bother? Most people don't live in this black and white world of being conservative or liberal. Majority are somewhere in the middle.

4
4points
reply
Well-Dressed Wolf
Well-Dressed Wolf
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it was “such a tiny minority of people”, Trump wouldn’t have gotten voted into office. TWICE. Sadly, in America at least, this type of person is not a “tiny minority”.

1
1point
reply
Paul Rabit
Paul Rabit
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t support the mindset of the entitled, but this article oozed sour grapes.

2
2points
reply
Edgar
Edgar
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Such a caricature and stereotype of what she thinks is the truth. Because it seems there is no doubt it's like that. Of course some people like that exists. But what a simplistic way of seeing. And of course young liberals are perfect.

1
1point
reply
