This 27-Question Personality Quiz Reveals Just How Loud Your Inner Critic Really Is
Got a rough idea of how hard you are on yourself? Chances are, it’s not quite accurate. You might swear you’ve moved on from something – and still be lying awake thinking about it at midnight. Or you’re convinced you’re brutal on yourself, when honestly, you’ve come a long way.
Here’s the thing – being hard on yourself and having high standards feel almost exactly the same when you’re in it. The difference only shows up in what it actually does to you.
Go through 27 questions and see how loud your inner critic actually is.
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Apparently I have a relentless inner critic. Which is true; I'm still replaying mistakes from my childhood and broiling myself for them. But I'm really curious as to how this quiz factored in our choice of planets into how harsh we are on ourselves XD
Apparently I have a relentless inner critic. Which is true; I'm still replaying mistakes from my childhood and broiling myself for them. But I'm really curious as to how this quiz factored in our choice of planets into how harsh we are on ourselves XD
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