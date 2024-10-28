Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
How Do Ukrainian Artists Continue To Create In The Frontline Zone?
User submission
Art

How Do Ukrainian Artists Continue To Create In The Frontline Zone?

It's been a while since I wrote a story on the site about art during the war, so let's continue with these stories.

In October 2024, my friends and I met in the center of Dnipro at the large estate museum of Dmytro Yavornytskyi, one of the historical museum's locations. I had long dreamed of painting in this garden, but something always got in the way. As you may know, the city where I live is often hit by rockets, and we have a countrywide curfew, which presents certain obstacles to normal life.

Considering all these circumstances, the suburbs have always seemed like the ideal choice for an art plein air, and even better, somewhere far from the city and large villages.

This time, however, we chose the very center of the city. We gathered as many art materials as we could and got started.

You can see how it went and what we managed to draw in the photos. If you are interested in my work, follow the link on social media.

More info: Facebook

    Oleksandra Malyshko artist was born in 1977 in the Dnieper city, Ukraine. By education she is architect and the member of the National union of artists of Ukraine. The participant near hundreds of art actions and exhibitions, she have prize diplomas of the participant. The most part of pictures was charitable given to the organizations and institutions of the region where she lives. Given an event in creative life became an opportunity to take part in 58 Venice Biennials "that you lived in interesting times", the participant of the "Falling dream shadow on the gardens Jardini" project of the Ukrainian pavilion. Every time I travel, I get to know the world, everything that surrounds me. I look people in the eyes like in a mirror. I am everything.

    Read less »
