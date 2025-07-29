“Are You Secretly Heartless?” This Quiz Is Exposing People’s Most Brutal Truths
How cold-hearted are you? 😳
This is not one of those feel-good personality tests that tell you how amazing you are. Nope. We’re here to explore the colder side of your personality.
Maybe you’ve ghosted people before. Or maybe you were the first one to say “I love you”. Either way, we’re not here to judge or to say you’re heartless, but we’re also not not saying that.
Take the quiz to find out how icy (or not) your insides might be. Let’s find out if you are a walking hug or an ice sculpture. 🥶
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio
•
Progress:
Not Quite Done Yet!
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 22
|
|
|
/ 22
|
Me, breakup via text? I'd never do that. As to the rest, there are too many black and white answers to square or round questions: How I react if my hypothetical date says she loves me completely depends on how I feel. I will not say "I love you too" unless I mean it.
"You're frosty and proud 🧊 Let's just say that people don't come to you for a shoulder to cry on. You don't like emotional chaos, and you've got a whole set of armor where others have a soft heart. You value honesty and integrity. You're not rude, just to the point (okay, sometimes a bit rude) 🙄" Note to the above: I am frosty and proud, but I hide it well. People do come to me for a shoulder to cry on and I'm quite kind about it (sometimes direct and blunt but not hurtful or rude). But the above would more accurately describe my actual inner experience.
Me, breakup via text? I'd never do that. As to the rest, there are too many black and white answers to square or round questions: How I react if my hypothetical date says she loves me completely depends on how I feel. I will not say "I love you too" unless I mean it.
"You're frosty and proud 🧊 Let's just say that people don't come to you for a shoulder to cry on. You don't like emotional chaos, and you've got a whole set of armor where others have a soft heart. You value honesty and integrity. You're not rude, just to the point (okay, sometimes a bit rude) 🙄" Note to the above: I am frosty and proud, but I hide it well. People do come to me for a shoulder to cry on and I'm quite kind about it (sometimes direct and blunt but not hurtful or rude). But the above would more accurately describe my actual inner experience.
28
2