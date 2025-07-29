Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Are You Secretly Heartless?" This Quiz Is Exposing People's Most Brutal Truths
Close-up of a man smiling sinisterly next to neon text asking how cold hearted you are in a quiz about being heartless.
Relationships

“Are You Secretly Heartless?” This Quiz Is Exposing People’s Most Brutal Truths

How cold-hearted are you? 😳

This is not one of those feel-good personality tests that tell you how amazing you are. Nope. We’re here to explore the colder side of your personality.

Maybe you’ve ghosted people before. Or maybe you were the first one to say “I love you”. Either way, we’re not here to judge or to say you’re heartless, but we’re also not not saying that.

Take the quiz to find out how icy (or not) your insides might be. Let’s find out if you are a walking hug or an ice sculpture. 🥶

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

    Young woman shocked by quiz results on laptop screen, exploring if she is secretly heartless in a home setting.

    Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    biddy_98 avatar
    Nota Robot
    Nota Robot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Me, breakup via text? I'd never do that. As to the rest, there are too many black and white answers to square or round questions: How I react if my hypothetical date says she loves me completely depends on how I feel. I will not say "I love you too" unless I mean it.

    miriamemendelson avatar
    Mimi M
    Mimi M
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited)

    "You're frosty and proud 🧊 Let's just say that people don't come to you for a shoulder to cry on. You don't like emotional chaos, and you've got a whole set of armor where others have a soft heart. You value honesty and integrity. You're not rude, just to the point (okay, sometimes a bit rude) 🙄" Note to the above: I am frosty and proud, but I hide it well. People do come to me for a shoulder to cry on and I'm quite kind about it (sometimes direct and blunt but not hurtful or rude). But the above would more accurately describe my actual inner experience.

