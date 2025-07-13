28 Travel Essentials For Your Official Hot Girl Summer Itinerary
The sacred season of Hot Girl Summer Travel is upon us. It's a time for spontaneous flight booking, golden-hour selfies in exotic locations, and itineraries that are 90% "find a cute cafe" and 10% "see the actual sights." But behind every effortless-looking vacation photo is a well-packed bag, because nothing kills the vibe faster than a dead phone, a shampoo explosion, or a tangled mess of necklaces.
True travel pros know that looking chic and staying sane on the road requires a very specific set of tools. It's an art form, and we've curated the ultimate gallery. From genius gadgets that solve airport headaches to beauty essentials that keep you glowing, this is your official packing list for a summer of unbothered, well-accessorized, and thoroughly documented adventures.
This post may include affiliate links.
Review: "I will never travel without this! Handsfree beverage container plus phone and glasses holder. Keeps you organized and everything at your fingertips. Easy to install. Convenient carrying pouch... Folds flat for easy transport." - Amazon Customer
A Cordless Hair Straightener Brush Lets You Tame Your Frizz In The Back Of An Uber, Because The Vacation Doesn't Start Until Your Hair Says So
Review: "What a magnificent little tool!! Just push the button and go!" - Kayla H
A Crocs Wedge Sandal Is For When You're Committed To The Hot Girl Summer Lifestyle, But You're Also Committed To Being Able To Feel Your Toes At The End Of The Night
Review: "I have wide feet and suffer from plantar fasciitis. With that said, cute supportive and functional shoes are very hard to come by. These check EVERY BOX! The material does rub/cause blisters at all. They’re super easy to clean and so SO cute! Will likely buy in more colors. In typically a 7.5W and the 8 fit me perfectly." - Des
Review: "It’s a nice comforting color and very lightweight, making it good for traveling or going outdoors. I sometimes where it cross shoulder and love that it’s versatile. I also have the same Fanny pack in a few other colors but this is one of my favorites!" - Elsa Mou
Review: "This water bottle is perfect to take every where you go. Is light weight, makes you environmental friendly, the best is that fits in the car cup holder." - DRMV
A Crucial Part Of The Hot Girl Summer Manifesto Is Ensuring The Inside Of Your Travel Tote Doesn't End Up Looking Like A Crime Scene From A Sephora Heist, Which Is The Specific Mission Of This Silicone Makeup Brush Bag
Review: "Absolutely love it. Perfect for my brushes." - Kindle Customer
Review: "This stuff is amazing. I have thick thighs and they always rub together and get so raw with the hot heat and humidity. I used this stuff when I went to Mexico and it saved my entire trip. I had no rashes and I was able to walk for hours without having to reapply. I used it for running when I got home under my armpits and thighs and it helped with all the body rubbing. I will buy this again when I run out." - kalissa syverson
Is your carry-on already getting a major upgrade? Are you mentally repacking your entire life? Good. We've handled the crisis-aversion essentials, but a truly great trip isn't just about what you avoid; it's about what you embrace. Next up are the finds that add comfort, convenience, and a little extra glam to your journey.
Review: "If you have spent years searching for the perfect facial sunscreen, search no more. Purchase this. Hands down the most blend-able, smoothest sunscreen ever. Cannot even feel it on my skin. Originally purchased only the tiny bottle just to use on my nose (nose gets SO brown in the sun) but decided this is amazing for my entire face/neck/chest. It’s a 10/10." - Katherine
These Refillable Liquid Bottles Will Keep The TSA Off Your Back And Your Favorite Products By Your Side
Review: These bottles are a great travel size and don’t leak like regular plastic bottles. Love that these are soft plastic. I have lost some strength in my right hand and have a difficult time squeezing regular shampoo, cream rinse, lotion and body wash plastic bottles. These bottles work great for me." - DLR
A Phone Card Holder Leaves You With One Less Thing To Worry About When Out And About In A New Destination
Review: "This is a very good quality wallet. It is well made. I just use it for my ID at work. Wherever I carry my phone my ID is with me. The ID is equivalent to two credit cards thickness. I also loved the color choices." - ShB
Review: "This is great for travel. It does not take up a lot of room and can easily be stored so that you don't risk a cut reaching into your bag." - Nikki
A Scrunchie With A Secret Zip Pocket Is For When You Want To Keep Your Emergency Cash And Lip Balm Safe, But You Also Want To Look Like You Just Stepped Out Of A '90s Teen Movie
Review: "I ordered these scrunchies last Friday and gave 2 to my friends who hate carrying their purses. They both agree that these are useful for stashing things like money, bobby pins and chapstick. Another neat thing about these is that the zipper is hidden! It was funny seeing my friends’ faces every time I started unzipping the scrunchy." - Nina
A Toiletry Skin Is How You Broker A Peace Treaty Between Your Shampoo Bottle And That New White Dress You Packed
Review: "I usually travel with my bottles in a plastic bag and something always leaks. So I am super excited about these. They fit a variety of bottles snug. It will prevent your tops from opening. They are fairly easy to put on and take off. You can turn them inside out to clean, if you need to. I will update if these do not hold up; but using them for a weekend trip by car, they worked perfectly! They are cheap, so I would recommend them to save yourself from a mess in your travel bag." - Sunnie H.
A Handheld Mini Fan Is The Only Acceptable Way To Look Glamorously Windswept While You're Actually Just Melting In The Humidity
Review: "Love it, was exactly what my friend had." - Hi
The Official Hot Girl Summer Bylaws State That While A Sun-Kissed Glow Is Encouraged, Crispy, Sunburnt Lips Are A Major Infraction, Which Is Why A Colorescience Sunforgettable SPF50 Lipbalm Is A Non-Negotiable
Review: "This is such a great product. I wore it every day on lips, cheeks, and eyes when I went on vacation and never got burnt on jet skis. Highly recommend!!" - Mortgage Loan Consultant
You've made it to the final boarding call for brilliant travel finds. By now, you're practically a certified travel guru. These last few items are the secret weapons, the little luxuries that transform you from a mere tourist into the main character of your own travel movie. Let's make sure your packing game is ready for its close-up.
Review: "I bought this to keep my phone safe because I was going on vacation. I used it in the pool, on the beach, and when I just wanted to be hands-free. It worked great! Very easy to use, kept my phone dry, and had no issues with the touchscreen sensitivity. No issues at all." - Busymom
Review: "Multi-pack allowed me to pack 4 of my favorite perfumes for travel. Did not leak. Like that they are refillable. Love the colors too. Great to throw in my small purse for a quick refresh. Great to add to gift bags and as a stocking stuffer!" - revena
Review: "This is a really nice sleep mask. Great value for the price. Solid made. Nice and fluffy. Fits great. Blocks all light. Adjustable wide strap. Stays put." - chris somerville
Review: "I recently upgraded to the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) and couldn't be happier! The sound quality is remarkably clear with rich bass and noise cancellation that truly immerses you in your music or podcasts. They fit securely and comfortably in my ears, and I can wear them for hours without discomfort." - Pranooshini Anandaraja
Assembling A 4-In-1 Travel Makeup Brush Feels Like You're Putting Together A Spy Gadget, And Honestly, Creating The Perfect Vacation Smokey Eye Is Just As Important As Any Secret Mission
Review: "As soon as I saw this, I knew I had to get my hands on one! This brush has completely changed the game for me! I always preferred a sponge since having to carry several brushes just wasn’t appealing to me. I also like carrying very few things in my tiny make up bag so I was really stuck on just using my make up sponge for pretty much everything. When I got this brush, I automatically threw out my sponge and this is literally all I carry in my bag besides my make up now! This brush has all your essentials in just one amazing product! No need to be carrying all these separate brushes anymore or even a separate sponge since it has its own!!!" - Alana Hernandez
The Ability To Transform A Sad, Lumpy Neck Pillow Into A Cozy Blanket Makes A Travel Blanket/Pillow Combo The Optimus Prime Of Airport Comfort
Review: "So soft and just the right temperature for air travel! Packed very well and attaches to luggage using the clip or sleeve over luggage handle." - COLLEEN LA
Juggling Your Iced Coffee, Your Phone, And Your Boarding Pass Through The Airport Is An Olympic Sport You Can Officially Retire From With A Suitcase Drink Holder
Review: "Handy little gadget to have when traveling. So far it secure and worth the $$." - chris
Your Necklaces Deserve To Travel First Class, Not Tangled Up In Business Class Like A Sad, Chaotic Metal Ball, Which Is Why You Need A Velvet Jewlry Case
Review: "Love this cute little travel case! Small and compact so it’s easy to pack in a bag." - Eric Wayne Alford
That Moment Of Panic When Your Phone Hits 1% At Golden Hour Can Be Completely Avoided With A Powerbank That Plugs Directly Into Your Phone
Review: "This portable charger recharges my phone fairly quickly and the battery lasts a while. It’s nice and sleek and clean looking. Overall a good purchase and a good price." - Dona B
Showing Up For A Weekend Getaway With A Chic Weekend Duffel Bag Instead Of A Sad, Old Gym Bag Sends A Clear Message: My Life Is Together, And Yes, I Did Remember To Pack A Skincare Routine
Review: "I bought this weekend bag for an overnight girls trip, and I’m so happy that I did! It fit several outfits, and I love all of the pockets, the color (which I only chose because it was on sale and would arrive the next morning), super compact, doesn’t feel cheap and it’s pretty lightweight. I honestly have no complaints. It’s a great bag, especially if you’re on a budget." - Briana Garcia
A Portable Security Door Lock Is For When You Want To Sleep Soundly, Knowing Your Hotel Room Is More Secure Than Fort Knox
Review: "We are traveling more now and I have been in some sketchy places, even just for one night, if you know what I mean. Since we also are going international I thought investing in this door lock was a good option. I watched a video which was helpful, the little paper that comes with it isn't too helpful. It actually takes some practice and getting use to how you insert it in the door, but if you do it right, IT WORKS!" - Tammy W.
The Trtl Travel And Airplane Pillow Is The Official "Please Do Not Speak To Me Or Perceive Me For The Duration Of This Flight" Uniform
Review: "This thing is weird but wonderful! Soft, cozy, doesnt get hot (and I sleep HOT), I can wear my noise cancelling headphones and shades, no problem! I did disassemble to wash and had a hard time getting the sewn-in foam insert to dry all the way. Hung it for a day or two and that did the job. Also the velcro looks gentle but could be lethal to other clothes in the laundry. I put it in a lingerie sack and the velcro stuck right to the sack and messed the fabric up a bit-definitely velcro it closed and/or use a lingerie sack when washing. All that said, the TRTL has elevated my car travel experience immensely. I am very happy with it. Highly recommend!" - elviswoman
A Mini Flat Iron Is The Official Tool For Convincing Your Bangs To Behave Themselves, Even When They're On Vacation In 90% Humidity
Review: "This is a perfect travel flat-iron! So small it could even fit in your purse. Comes with a heat-proof traveling case for extra portability, and works well." - PrimeRib