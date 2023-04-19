What’s a more thrilling pleasure than watching a terrifically terrifying horror movie in the safety of your own home and in the comfort of your beloved, lumpy-with-age sofa? Well, although there definitely aren’t many things to beat this kind of bliss, we have one very close contender. Yup, that’s right, and you got it - it’s playing a good game of horror movie trivia! After all, it might be the only legal and not annoying way to show everyone around you how much of a horror movie buff you are. 

Now, what’s the difference between horror movie trivia and simple movie trivia? For starters, you just won’t get the chills and the thrills with a simple trivia game aimed at movies like Mean Girls or Love, Actually. But, with this horror movie trivia with answers, you can get into the tiniest details of each and every notable scary movie, which absolutely adds to the pleasure of watching and rewatching them later. And, it’s also no small feat that you get to flaunt your knowledge on the original Exorcist or The Shining and their grimy deets. 

We’ll ask this once - are you ready to play the spookiest trivia game of your life? We thought you were! So, scroll down below until you reach our horror movie trivia questions and answers, gather a crowd, and start playing. BTW, you can absolutely play this game alone if you want to, but refrain from looking at the answers straight away as that would definitely count as cheating, even if playing solo! After all that is well and done, share this fun trivia with your horror movie buff friends. 

#1

In Jeepers Creepers, the Creeper rises every how many years to feed?

#2

How many killers are there in The Strangers?

#3

In M3GAN, what exactly is M3GAN?

en.wikipedia.org Report

Answer: An artificially intelligent doll.

#4

What was the first horror movie to win the Best Picture Oscar?

Answer: The Silence of the Lambs.

#5

Which two colors make up Freddy Krueger’s striped sweater?

#6

Which young Hollywood star leads the 2022 Scream reboot?

#7

What is widely considered to be the first horror movie made?

Answer: The House of the Devil, made in 1898.

#8

What kind of allergy does Charlie have in Hereditary?

#9

What is the name of the possessed young girl in The Exorcist?

#10

Passengers must survive what kind of outbreak in Train to Busan?

#11

What year was the original The Texas Chainsaw Massacre released?

#12

Who directed 1963’s The Birds?

#13

What is the name of the child at the center of The Omen?

#14

In The Purge, how long does the annual Purge last?

#15

What is the name of the killer in the Scream franchise?

#16

When was the first Paranormal Activity movie released?

#17

What is the highest-grossing horror movie of all time?

#18

What 2016 movie centers on an entity that can only be seen when the lights are off?

#19

In Halloween, Michael Myers’s mask is actually a mask of which actor?

#20

Which two horror movie franchises were first video game series?

Answer: Silent Hill and Resident Evil.

#21

Which horror movie has the most sequels?

#22

How many people were Ghostface in the first Scream movie?

#23

What is the name of the killer who possesses the doll that becomes Chucky in Child’s Play?

#24

What was Halloween originally going to be called?

Answer: The Babysitter Murders.

#25

Where does The Thing take place?

#26

In Zombieland, what amusement park are they trying to get to?

#27

What’s the name of the clown from Stephen King’s It?

#28

In the first Friday the 13th film, how many people does Jason kill?

#29

What horror movie stars Paris Hilton in a lead role?

#30

What is Casey Becker (Drew Barrymore) cooking at the beginning of Scream?

#31

Which 2008 horror movie reportedly had people leaving the theater because of motion sickness?

#32

What city serves as the backdrop for the vampire movie The Lost Boys?

#33

What is Leatherface’s favorite weapon?

#34

What movie does the iconic line “Here’s Johnny!” come from?

#35

What’s Nancy’s address in Nightmare on Elm Street?

#36

What is the name of Neve Campbell’s character in Scream?

#37

In The Ring, how long do people have to live after watching the video tape?

#38

Who plays Chucky’s love interest, Tiffany, in Bride of Chucky?

#39

Who directed the acclaimed horror movies Get Out and Us?

#40

In which city does Rosemary’s Baby take place?

#41

Which author of scary books holds the record for the most book-to-movie adaptations in the horror genre?

#42

What title is Dani crowned in Midsommar?

#43

Who plays Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street?

#44

Which city were Alex and his classmates flying to when he had a disturbing premonition on the plane in Final Destination?

#45

What is the name of the killer in the Saw franchise?

#46

Where does Noa meet Steve in Fresh?

#47

What is the name of the pop-up book Samuel asks Amelia to read to him in The Babadook?

#48

The Losers Club reunites after how many years in It Chapter Two?

#49

Which two slashers faced off against one another in a movie released in 2003?

Answer: Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees.

#50

In Insidious and Insidious: Chapter 2, it’s discovered that both Josh and his son, Dalton, have the ability to do what?

#51

Who directed the 2007 remake of Halloween?

#52

What brand of doll is Chucky in the Child’s Play franchise?

#53

What town does Jaws take place in?

#54

Carol Anne interacts with spirits through which household electronic in Poltergeist?

#55

Which actor made his film debut in A Nightmare on Elm Street?

#56

Who played Count Dracula in 1931’s Dracula?

#57

What year was It Follows released?

#58

How does the Abbott family communicate with one another in A Quiet Place?

Answer: They use American Sign Language.

#59

What line is written over and over in Jack’s manuscript in The Shining?

Answer: “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.”

#60

What color clothes do the doppelgängers in Us wear?

#61

Which 2021 horror movie is a sequel to the 1992 movie of the same name?

#62

What do Carrie’s classmates dump on her at prom in Carrie?

#63

1981’s Evil Dead tells the story of a group of college friends who must survive against supernatural forces while in a remote cabin. Which college do they attend?

Answer: Michigan State University.

#64

In 1942’s Cat People, Irena is concerned she’ll turn into what if she becomes physical with her husband?

#65

Who directed Poltergeist?

#66

In 2022’s The Menu, what does Anya Taylor-Joy’s Margot ask the chef to make her?

Answer: A cheeseburger and fries.

#67

What’s the name of the town in Jennifer’s Body?

#68

What kind of house is terrorized by a serial killer in Black Christmas?

#69

During what time period was the 2015 film The Witch set?

#70

Which horror franchise repeats the quote, “Do you want to play a game?”

#71

What is the name of the summer camp where Friday the 13th takes place?

#72

In which state does The Blair Witch Project take place?

#73

Who plays Pennywise in 2017’s It?

#74

What year was the first Saw movie released?

#75

What is the name of the man Dr. Caligari controls in The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari?

#76

There are two serial killers at the center of Silence of the Lambs. What are their names?

Answer: Buffalo Bill and Hannibal Lecter.

#77

In Halloween, Michael Myers, as a child, kills his teenage sister. What was her name?

#78

What is the name of the hotel Jack Torrance is hired to care for in The Shining?

#79

What is the real name of “The Black Bride” in Insidious: Chapter 2?

#80

Who plays Norman Bates in 1960’s Psycho?

#81

The Witch (one of the best witch movies to come out in recent years) takes place in what year?

#82

Which horror movie isn’t based on a book: Frankenstein, Bird Box, Interview with the Vampire or A Quiet Place?

#83

In which city does 1992’s Candyman take place?

#84

Which actor appears in all these horror movies: The Purge, Sinister and The Black Phone?

#85

Who played Carrie in 1976’s Carrie?

#86

What year was Let the Right One In released?

#87

Which actor and actress play Ed and Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring universe?

Answer: Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.

#88

What is used to suppress the evil leprechaun’s powers in Leprechaun?

#89

Which sci-fi horror movie stars Mel Gibson and Joaquin Phoenix?

#90

In which state does 1968’s Night of the Living Dead take place?

#91

Who played Frankenstein’s monster in Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein and Son of Frankenstein?

#92

1985’s The Fly (a remake of the original) won an Oscar for what?

#93

In Host, a group of friends accidentally summon a supernatural force by doing what over Zoom?

#94

Who directed the original version of The Hills Have Eyes?

#95

What is the name of Jodie Foster’s character in The Silence of the Lambs?

#96

Which horror movie isn’t based on a Stephen King book: Misery, 1922, Gerald’s Game or Creep?

#97

What year was The Blob released?

#98

What is the name of the virus that infects humanity in 28 Days Later?

#99

In Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, audiences finally got an explanation as to why Michael Myers couldn’t be killed. What was it?

Answer: He was made immortal by a Druid curse.

#100

What is the name of the town in Nebraska where Children of the Corn takes place?

#101

Which movie wasn’t directed by James Wan: Saw, The Conjuring, Dead Silence or M3GAN?

