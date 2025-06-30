Well, besides Australia—where literally every harmless spider or caterpillar can be incredibly aggressive and poisonous—in fact, any place on our planet can be really dangerous. So, with today's selection, we will talk about just these kinds of places. More precisely, about life-threatening things and creatures from these places.

The novels of the 20th century American science fiction writer Harry Harrison tell of "Deathworld"—a planet called Pyrrhus, where literally all living creatures, from plants to animals, sought to destroy people on the planet in every possible way. Someone ironically noted that the writer, apparently, was simply describing Australia ...

#1 I live out in the country, on a quiet dirt road surrounded by woods. My nearest neighbor is a five-minute drive away, so I’ve always thought of this place as isolated and peaceful. But recently, I’ve had a couple of unsettling experiences. Twice now, I’ve caught two different people emerging from the woods and looking into my house.



It makes me wonder how many times this has happened without me knowing. My dog often goes into a barking frenzy at what I assume is nothing, but now I’m not so sure. I’m starting to realize I might not be as alone out here as I thought.

#2 Wild hogs. They chased my neighbor up a tree and waited for 2 hours in hopes he'd come down.

#3 Every summer, the mosquitoes here unionize, develop a taste for human ankles, and somehow bypass bug spray like it’s a polite suggestion.



Also, landlords.

It all started 4 days ago, when the user u/Chaulmoog asked other netizens in the AskReddit community: "What's the most horrifying thing that exists where you live?" and triggered a real flurry of scary stories—which, in just a couple of days, collected 4.3K upvotes and around 5.5K different comments. Well, if you exclude the frankly cynical or parody comments like "landlords" or "taxes," you might get the impression that in many places on our planet—whether in a rural area or the very center of a huge metropolis—it may be better not to make the mistake of leaving your room at all.

#4 100+ years ago the slaughterhouses in chicago dumped so much of their waste into the chicago river, that there is a portion of the river that is still bubbling today because there's piles of rotten meat remaining at the bottom.



Edit: Even more horrible, don't look up what happened to the fat that floated to the top of the river back in the day.

#5 Sewer rats the size of cats just casually chilling at night.

#6 Tornadoes. Quite a few years ago, a town was nearly erased from existence, not terribly far from me.



Seeing the absolute destruction first hand is insane.

Poisonous insects and large predators, sharks and rays, wild boars and packs of stray dogs—literally any living creature can pose a threat to our lives and wellbeing. The only question is: what is the actual probability of encountering these creatures on your way? Take sharks, for example. Based on the statistics, in 2024, there were 47 confirmed unprovoked shark attacks globally, with 4 fatalities, according to CBS. At the same time, data published in this study shows that between 2012 and 2019, the number of sharks caught by the fishing industry rose from an estimated 76 million per year to more than 80 million. ADVERTISEMENT As you can see, the statistics are far from in favor of sharks. But, in fact, you encounter the most dangerous and aggressive creature on the planet literally every day of your life—and, most likely, you safely avoid any trouble from them, right? To see this dangerous creature—just look at the mirror.

#7 Probably the Tarantula Hawk Wasp. Woke up to one of those guys in my bed. Wasn't f*****g fun.

#8 Stray dogs that roam in packs at night.

#9 I'm in Africa.



There are remote parts here that literally have nothing but radioactive waste from Europe.



In order for European companies to comply with EU regulations, they just dump their waste here.



There was a court case that the locals tried to stop it but everyone was bribed and it all just keeps happening.



We also have limited train systems. The steel railways are stolen, put on a ship and sold to companies in Asia. The government then buys the steel back from the Asian companies. Lots of corruption and bribery.

However, for those who live, for example, in the state of Idaho or its surroundings, there may be another hypothetical danger—the Yellowstone volcanic caldera, whose probable eruption, due to its scale, could be disastrous for all life on Earth, not to mention Idaho and the other surrounding states. ADVERTISEMENT Probable eruptions of the Yellowstone caldera have been shown in various disaster movies like "Supervolcano" or "2012," but in fact, scientists today are closely monitoring volcanic activity around Yellowstone, and we're almost sure that they will try to minimize the possible damage from the eruption.

#10 I'm in maine, so...pick your favorite stephen king story.

#11 Moose. Surprisingly dangerous.

#12 The sound of something moving in the walls at 3am.

What I liked most of the stories told in this collection is the witty admission of one of the responders, who said that they are originally from Maine, so it's worth considering any of the stories or novels by Stephen King. Well, the "King of Horror" often places the action of his works in his home state, so let it be, for example, the clown Pennywise—why not?

#13 The decline of insect populations.

#14 Cascadia Subduction Zone



I bet it's pretty well known around reddit but, in a nutshell, the Oregon coast(and Northern California, and Washington), at least as far inland as Portland, will be liquified by a massive earthquake/tsunami that's due "any time now"



"Any time now", in geological terms, could be decades or a couple of centuries. Or tomorrow. It is a perpetual nightmare through waking and sleeping hours, never too far from mind.



Actually, this article makes it sound less scary. Only a 15% chance of it happening in the next 50 years.

#15 Summer. Phoenix, Az.

But seriously, life on our planet is constantly changing, animals and plants occupy new territories and adapt to changing living conditions—including human activity. So it's far from certain, for example, that all the elements of this list will be as relevant, let's say, in ten years. Nevertheless, we'll be grateful if you also tell us in the comments on this post about the most dangerous creatures and things in the area where you live. After all, maybe one of your neighbors had no idea about this—and you'll probably save their lives? Well, or scare the hell out of them—who knows? Anyway, please visit the comments below. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Any circle k gas station after dark.

#17 Housing costs, both to rent and buy. Absolutely destroying our society, massively increasing economic inequality, and causing so much stress for so many while others profit massively.

#18 Water bugs. Its not much but its a big a*s f*****g bug I saw in my room last night.

#19 Me, I live in suburbia placed nicely in a heavily forested area. Every now and then, I go out into the woods at 1-2 am and blow my Aztec death whistle.

#20 Humans. Seriously. I grew up in Florida, which has plenty of it's own horrifying, terrifying and pretty decent competition for apex predators. Moved to Colorado, learned about mooses and elk, mountain lions.. Although only the mooses and elks actually ever concerned me. Stayed in the Southwest for a bit. Camel Spider are pretty flipping scary! And definitely the humans in the remote parts. D***s, isolation and not a very deep breeding pool in those parts makes that movie The Hills have Eyes too close to reality.





But where we live now. In Mid-Missouri. Seeing, watching, experiencing over the last almost 10 years first hand of fascism taking root. Spreads. Turns people against each other in a feral sort of way. The hate. The in fighting.





The absolute need of a growing amount of people to blame, hate and destroy their neighbors, their communities, and even themselves and own children all in the name of leaders who only worship money, a god they have have truly forgotten and re-formed to excuse their own sins and grants permission to k**l the stewards, worship the elites.





These humans are terrifying, dangerous creatures. A dangerous terrifying animal is dangerous and terrifying out of instinct and survival. These ones are dangerous and terrifying as a choice. Not for survival but for ego and to dodge personal accountability.

#21 Idaho is like 10 miles from here.

#22 Guy got shot at a grocery store because he dared to suggest some return a cart.

#23 Dead people keep washing up on the lakes.

#24 Idiot lawmakers that pit us against one another. F**k that s**t.

#25 Several people in/from my local area have recently died from Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

#26 Bad drivers-this probably is a issue everywhere with road rage/parking lot rage, you name it.

#27 Rattlesnakes, I hate them.