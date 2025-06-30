ADVERTISEMENT

The novels of the 20th century American science fiction writer Harry Harrison tell of "Deathworld"—a planet called Pyrrhus, where literally all living creatures, from plants to animals, sought to destroy people on the planet in every possible way. Someone ironically noted that the writer, apparently, was simply describing Australia...

Well, besides Australia—where literally every harmless spider or caterpillar can be incredibly aggressive and poisonous—in fact, any place on our planet can be really dangerous. So, with today's selection, we will talk about just these kinds of places. More precisely, about life-threatening things and creatures from these places.

#1

Man hidden among dense green leaves, symbolizing local dangers that are a normal part of life for some people. I live out in the country, on a quiet dirt road surrounded by woods. My nearest neighbor is a five-minute drive away, so I’ve always thought of this place as isolated and peaceful. But recently, I’ve had a couple of unsettling experiences. Twice now, I’ve caught two different people emerging from the woods and looking into my house.

It makes me wonder how many times this has happened without me knowing. My dog often goes into a barking frenzy at what I assume is nothing, but now I’m not so sure. I’m starting to realize I might not be as alone out here as I thought.

Careless_Day_3506

RELATED:
    #2

    Wild boars in a forested area representing local dangers that are a normal part of life for some people. Wild hogs. They chased my neighbor up a tree and waited for 2 hours in hopes he'd come down.

    Planet_Nikk

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Close-up of a mosquito biting human skin, illustrating one of the most horrifying local dangers people face daily. Every summer, the mosquitoes here unionize, develop a taste for human ankles, and somehow bypass bug spray like it’s a polite suggestion.

    Also, landlords.

    angusfdf

    It all started 4 days ago, when the user u/Chaulmoog asked other netizens in the AskReddit community: "What's the most horrifying thing that exists where you live?" and triggered a real flurry of scary stories—which, in just a couple of days, collected 4.3K upvotes and around 5.5K different comments.

    Well, if you exclude the frankly cynical or parody comments like "landlords" or "taxes," you might get the impression that in many places on our planet—whether in a rural area or the very center of a huge metropolis—it may be better not to make the mistake of leaving your room at all.
    #4

    Close-up of bubbles forming on a wet surface, illustrating local dangers that are a normal part of life for some people. 100+ years ago the slaughterhouses in chicago dumped so much of their waste into the chicago river, that there is a portion of the river that is still bubbling today because there's piles of rotten meat remaining at the bottom.

    Edit: Even more horrible, don't look up what happened to the fat that floated to the top of the river back in the day.

    ChiAnndego

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Two rats near a street drain surrounded by dry leaves illustrating horrifying local dangers in daily life. Sewer rats the size of cats just casually chilling at night.

    CarlitoDiebeto

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Massive tornado touching ground under dark storm clouds over a barren landscape, showing local dangers in nature. Tornadoes. Quite a few years ago, a town was nearly erased from existence, not terribly far from me.

    Seeing the absolute destruction first hand is insane.

    xAsilos

    Poisonous insects and large predators, sharks and rays, wild boars and packs of stray dogs—literally any living creature can pose a threat to our lives and wellbeing. The only question is: what is the actual probability of encountering these creatures on your way?

    Take sharks, for example. Based on the statistics, in 2024, there were 47 confirmed unprovoked shark attacks globally, with 4 fatalities, according to CBS. At the same time, data published in this study shows that between 2012 and 2019, the number of sharks caught by the fishing industry rose from an estimated 76 million per year to more than 80 million.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As you can see, the statistics are far from in favor of sharks. But, in fact, you encounter the most dangerous and aggressive creature on the planet literally every day of your life—and, most likely, you safely avoid any trouble from them, right? To see this dangerous creature—just look at the mirror.
    #7

    Close-up of a wasp on a flower illustrating horrifying local dangers that are part of daily life for some people. Probably the Tarantula Hawk Wasp. Woke up to one of those guys in my bed. Wasn't f*****g fun.

    Ghostgamer07J

    #8

    A pack of stray dogs walking freely on a city street, highlighting local dangers common in daily life. Stray dogs that roam in packs at night.

    Confident-Respond206

    #9

    Stack of rusty yellow barrels with radiation hazard symbols representing local dangers as a normal part of life. I'm in Africa.

    There are remote parts here that literally have nothing but radioactive waste from Europe.

    In order for European companies to comply with EU regulations, they just dump their waste here.

    There was a court case that the locals tried to stop it but everyone was bribed and it all just keeps happening.

    We also have limited train systems. The steel railways are stolen, put on a ship and sold to companies in Asia. The government then buys the steel back from the Asian companies. Lots of corruption and bribery.

    Willing_Lemon2231

    However, for those who live, for example, in the state of Idaho or its surroundings, there may be another hypothetical danger—the Yellowstone volcanic caldera, whose probable eruption, due to its scale, could be disastrous for all life on Earth, not to mention Idaho and the other surrounding states.

    Probable eruptions of the Yellowstone caldera have been shown in various disaster movies like "Supervolcano" or "2012," but in fact, scientists today are closely monitoring volcanic activity around Yellowstone, and we're almost sure that they will try to minimize the possible damage from the eruption.
    #10

    Older man with glasses and gray hair speaking about local dangers in a casual indoor setting with bookshelves in background I'm in maine, so...pick your favorite stephen king story.

    Calvinweaver1

    #11

    Moose in dense forest bushes representing local dangers that are a normal part of life for some people. Moose. Surprisingly dangerous.

    Justagirl5285

    #12

    Dimly lit bedroom viewed through open door, illustrating local dangers that are a normal part of life for some people. The sound of something moving in the walls at 3am.

    Professional_Fill989

    What I liked most of the stories told in this collection is the witty admission of one of the responders, who said that they are originally from Maine, so it's worth considering any of the stories or novels by Stephen King. Well, the "King of Horror" often places the action of his works in his home state, so let it be, for example, the clown Pennywise—why not?
    #13

    Two colorful beetles on green plant buds, illustrating local dangers that are a normal part of life for some. The decline of insect populations.

    allovia

    #14

    Flooded city streets with towering waves approaching, illustrating horrifying local dangers faced by residents. Cascadia Subduction Zone

    I bet it's pretty well known around reddit but, in a nutshell, the Oregon coast(and Northern California, and Washington), at least as far inland as Portland, will be liquified by a massive earthquake/tsunami that's due "any time now"

    "Any time now", in geological terms, could be decades or a couple of centuries. Or tomorrow. It is a perpetual nightmare through waking and sleeping hours, never too far from mind.

    Actually, this article makes it sound less scary. Only a 15% chance of it happening in the next 50 years.

    keepcalmscrollon

    #15

    City skyline at sunset with natural landscape foreground, highlighting local dangers in everyday life for residents. Summer. Phoenix, Az.

    SarcasticlySpeaking

    But seriously, life on our planet is constantly changing, animals and plants occupy new territories and adapt to changing living conditions—including human activity. So it's far from certain, for example, that all the elements of this list will be as relevant, let's say, in ten years.

    Nevertheless, we'll be grateful if you also tell us in the comments on this post about the most dangerous creatures and things in the area where you live. After all, maybe one of your neighbors had no idea about this—and you'll probably save their lives? Well, or scare the hell out of them—who knows? Anyway, please visit the comments below.

    #16

    Convenience store exterior with handicap ramp and outdoor seating, illustrating local dangers as a normal part of life. Any circle k gas station after dark.

    NeveedsWorld

    #17

    Person holding house keys next to a miniature house, illustrating local dangers that are part of everyday life. Housing costs, both to rent and buy. Absolutely destroying our society, massively increasing economic inequality, and causing so much stress for so many while others profit massively.

    jolard

    #18

    Close-up of a local insect representing horrifying local dangers many people face as a normal part of life. Water bugs. Its not much but its a big a*s f*****g bug I saw in my room last night.

    Automatic_Teach1271

    #19

    Dark forest at night with tall trees under a clear sky, illustrating local dangers as a normal part of life. Me, I live in suburbia placed nicely in a heavily forested area. Every now and then, I go out into the woods at 1-2 am and blow my Aztec death whistle.

    Weak-Sink-8644

    #20

    Crowded urban street with people crossing, illustrating common local dangers faced daily by residents in busy city life. Humans. Seriously. I grew up in Florida, which has plenty of it's own horrifying, terrifying and pretty decent competition for apex predators. Moved to Colorado, learned about mooses and elk, mountain lions.. Although only the mooses and elks actually ever concerned me. Stayed in the Southwest for a bit. Camel Spider are pretty flipping scary! And definitely the humans in the remote parts. D***s, isolation and not a very deep breeding pool in those parts makes that movie The Hills have Eyes too close to reality.


    But where we live now. In Mid-Missouri. Seeing, watching, experiencing over the last almost 10 years first hand of fascism taking root. Spreads. Turns people against each other in a feral sort of way. The hate. The in fighting. 


    The absolute need of a growing amount of people to blame, hate and destroy their neighbors, their communities, and even themselves and own children all in the name of leaders who only worship money, a god they have have truly forgotten and re-formed to excuse their own sins and grants permission to k**l the stewards, worship the elites.


    These humans are  terrifying, dangerous creatures. A dangerous terrifying animal is dangerous and terrifying out of instinct and survival. These ones are dangerous and terrifying as a choice. Not for survival but for ego and to dodge personal accountability.

    Necessary_Total6082

    #21

    Close-up of a detailed map highlighting local dangers and geographical features discussed by 27 people in various regions. Idaho is like 10 miles from here.

    LurksInUndies

    #22

    Empty shopping cart casting a shadow on pavement, symbolizing local dangers as a normal part of life for people. Guy got shot at a grocery store because he dared to suggest some return a cart.

    ratmoon25

    #23

    A peaceful lakeside path surrounded by trees under a blue sky, highlighting local dangers in everyday nature settings. Dead people keep washing up on the lakes.

    coffeedr1nk3rrr1

    #24

    Gavel, handcuffs, and eyeglasses placed on books symbolizing local dangers and legal challenges in daily life. Idiot lawmakers that pit us against one another. F**k that s**t.

    Ok_Mathematician6075

    #25

    MRI brain scan image showing detailed cross-section used in diagnosing local dangers and health risks. Several people in/from my local area have recently died from Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

    OrangeTopLeggings

    #26

    Heavy traffic congestion on a busy road at dusk illustrating local dangers in everyday life. Bad drivers-this probably is a issue everywhere with road rage/parking lot rage, you name it.

    RapidMunch89

    #27

    Close-up of a rattlesnake coiled tightly, illustrating local dangers that are a normal part of life for some people. Rattlesnakes, I hate them.

    Impossible_Idea_986

