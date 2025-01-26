Random Tips To Help You Organize Your Home More Effectively

ADVERTISEMENT

Is there anything you’ve been doing your whole life that always makes you think, “There must be a better way!” Whether you’re tired of struggling while opening stubborn jars or digging through your kitchen cabinets to find the exact lid for that one Tupperware container, let us assure you, there is an easier way. Sometimes you just need to think outside the box, and other times, you just need to watch a few videos for inspiration.

One TikTok account that’s dedicated to sharing useful tips for cleaning, organization and more is Effective Spaces, by Natasha Swingler. Natasha has amassed millions of followers on her social media pages by sharing brilliant life hacks, so we’ve compiled some of her best advice down below!

More info: Effective-Spaces.com | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Cleaning tips:

Micellar water helps lift stubborn marks from suede

Image credits: effectivespaces

Use lemon slices to clean your kettle

Image credits: effectivespaces

Storage tips:

Use book boxes to hide items that are less aesthetically pleasing

Image credits: effectivespaces

A photo box to store cords, cables and accessories and these can be playing card boxes when the original one is broken

Image credits: effectivespaces

Apple box to salad bar

Image credits: effectivespaces

From shopping bag to storage bin

Image credits: effectivespaces

A neat clothes hanger trick

Image credits: effectivespaces

Folding tips:

Use this folding technique if you need to cover a pillow in a case that’s too big

Image credits: effectivespaces

Fitted sheet fold that can be used on all sizes

Image credits: effectivespaces

Jean folding hack

Image credits: effectivespaces

T-Shirt fold for the drawers

Image credits: effectivespaces

How to prevent shoulder bumps

Image credits: effectivespaces

Hanging long dresses in small spaces

Image credits: effectivespaces

Underwear folding

Image credits: effectivespaces

How to store blankets

Image credits: effectivespaces

Other hacks:

How to quickly destem grapes

Image credits: effectivespaces

How to fold a sugar bag

Image credits: effectivespaces

Useful baking paper trick

Image credits: effectivespaces

How to close bags in the freezer

Image credits: effectivespaces

Folding paper boxes

Image credits: effectivespaces

You can watch exactly how Natasha uses these tips here

Keeping your home clean and tidy is great for your mental and physical health

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

It’s no secret that many of us dedicate time, effort and money into making our homes look neat and polished. I spend about an hour and a half frantically cleaning my apartment every time we invite guests over, and I absolutely love the feeling of coming home to a clean house. Whenever I have some free time, I’m thrilled to organize the refrigerator or kitchen cabinets, and I cannot rest if I have clean laundry waiting to be put away.

Clearly, I’m not the only person with this obsession, as a 2024 survey found that a third of Americans dedicate between four to five hours to cleaning their homes each week. And a quarter of Americans admit that keeping a tidy home is more work than their full-time job.

But no matter how much time and effort is required to keep your living space clean, it appears to be worth it. When it comes to the benefits of having a tidy home, Verywell Mind notes that this can be great for both our physical and mental health.

I’m sure it’s not surprising to hear that keeping surfaces clean and free of dust and dirt will make your home less likely to make you sick. Plus, the feeling of being in a clutter-free environment can reduce your stress.

This also allows you to feel like you’re in control of your space. Keeping your messes in check and making sure to clean your home at least once a week can turn your humble abode into a much more relaxing place.

Organizational content can be both aspirational and helpful

Image credits: dmytro_sidelnikov / freepik (not the actual photo)

And many of us can attest to the fact that being in a well-kept home puts us in a much better mood than a messy, disorganized space. In fact, it’s not even the space itself, but also the physical act of cleaning, that can reduce stress.

Verywell Mind explains that keeping your home tidy can help you focus on other tasks as well, as you won’t have clutter weighing on your mind or in your peripheral vision begging to be taken care of.

The positive reaction that many viewers have had to Natasha’s content is very similar to the obsession that the internet had with Marie Kondo in 2019. The Japanese tidying expert gained massive popularity by helping people focus on what “sparks joy” and eliminating what they don’t need from their homes and lives.

As far as why content like this is so satisfying, Jenna Scherer at Rolling Stone notes that it feels great to have some semblance of control over your life. We’re all required to own at least some material items, so we might as well display them in a pleasant way that allows us to feel comfortable in our homes.

And if having your pillowcases perfectly folded and your vegetables beautifully organized in your fridge makes you feel a little more peace every day, then we absolutely encourage you to take advantage of Natasha’s advice!

We would love to hear your thoughts on these life hacks in the comments below, pandas. Will you be trying out any of the tips that Natasha has displayed in her videos? Feel free to weigh in, and then, you can find another Bored Panda article featuring organization hacks right here!

Viewers love Natasha’s tips, and many report that they’ve had success when trying them out

