Random Tips To Help You Organize Your Home More Effectively
Home & Design, Organizing

Random Tips To Help You Organize Your Home More Effectively

Is there anything you’ve been doing your whole life that always makes you think, “There must be a better way!” Whether you’re tired of struggling while opening stubborn jars or digging through your kitchen cabinets to find the exact lid for that one Tupperware container, let us assure you, there is an easier way. Sometimes you just need to think outside the box, and other times, you just need to watch a few videos for inspiration.

One TikTok account that’s dedicated to sharing useful tips for cleaning, organization and more is Effective Spaces, by Natasha Swingler. Natasha has amassed millions of followers on her social media pages by sharing brilliant life hacks, so we’ve compiled some of her best advice down below!

More info: Effective-Spaces.com | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

    Cleaning tips:

    Micellar water helps lift stubborn marks from suede

    Using micellar water to clean suede shoes effectively with a cotton pad.

    Image credits: effectivespaces

    Use lemon slices to clean your kettle

    Effective home organization tip using lemon slices to clean a kettle.

    Image credits: effectivespaces

    Storage tips:

    Use book boxes to hide items that are less aesthetically pleasing

    Book boxes for organized home decor, concealing items with aesthetic appeal.

    Image credits: effectivespaces

    A photo box to store cords, cables and accessories and these can be playing card boxes when the original one is broken

    Hands organizing home items using labeled storage boxes and card containers.

    Image credits: effectivespaces

    Apple box to salad bar

    Home organization tip: Transforming apple boxes into a neat fridge storage solution for fresh fruits and vegetables.

    Image credits: effectivespaces

    From shopping bag to storage bin

    Converting a shopping bag into a storage bin for efficient home organization.

    Image credits: effectivespaces

    A neat clothes hanger trick

    Two hands organizing clothes on hangers in a closet, demonstrating effective home organization.

    Image credits: effectivespaces

    Folding tips:

    Use this folding technique if you need to cover a pillow in a case that’s too big

    Folding technique to effectively organize and fit a large pillowcase on a bed, demonstrated with hands.

    Image credits: effectivespaces

    Fitted sheet fold that can be used on all sizes

    Person folding a fitted sheet on a wooden table, demonstrating home organizing tips.

    Image credits: effectivespaces

    Jean folding hack

    Woman folding jeans in a living room, demonstrating home organization tips effectively.

    Image credits: effectivespaces

    T-Shirt fold for the drawers

    Folding t-shirts neatly on a wooden table to help organize your home effectively.

    Image credits: effectivespaces

    How to prevent shoulder bumps

    Folding a sweater to prevent shoulder bumps, demonstrating effective home organization tips.

    Image credits: effectivespaces

    Hanging long dresses in small spaces

    Person folding a striped dress on a bed, demonstrating home organization in a small bedroom.

    Image credits: effectivespaces

    Underwear folding

    Folding underwear next to an organized drawer, showcasing effective home organization tips.

    Image credits: effectivespaces

    How to store blankets

    Woman folding and storing a blanket on a bed for home organization.

    Image credits: effectivespaces

    Other hacks:

    How to quickly destem grapes

    Hands demonstrating a grape destemming hack with a striped cloth, enhancing home organization.

    Image credits: effectivespaces

    How to fold a sugar bag

    A person organizing sugar packets on a countertop with a wooden board and vase.

    Image credits: effectivespaces

    Useful baking paper trick

    Hands organizing baking paper in kitchen for better home effectiveness.

    Image credits: effectivespaces

    How to close bags in the freezer

    Hands organizing freezer bags on a kitchen counter, demonstrating a home organization tip.

    Image credits: effectivespaces

    Folding paper boxes

    Hands folding a green box with instructions in the background, demonstrating home organization tips.

    Image credits: effectivespaces

    You can watch exactly how Natasha uses these tips here

    @effectivespaces Catching up on your December requests xx #organize #homehacks #tipsandtricks ♬ Pieces (Solo Piano Version) – Danilo Stankovic

    @effectivespaces Request: storing blankets so they look nice and are easy to access. I hope it helps xx #blankets #bedroomdecor #cosy #tiktokaustria ♬ som original – marttexᥫ᭡

    Keeping your home clean and tidy is great for your mental and physical health

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    It’s no secret that many of us dedicate time, effort and money into making our homes look neat and polished. I spend about an hour and a half frantically cleaning my apartment every time we invite guests over, and I absolutely love the feeling of coming home to a clean house. Whenever I have some free time, I’m thrilled to organize the refrigerator or kitchen cabinets, and I cannot rest if I have clean laundry waiting to be put away.

    Clearly, I’m not the only person with this obsession, as a 2024 survey found that a third of Americans dedicate between four to five hours to cleaning their homes each week. And a quarter of Americans admit that keeping a tidy home is more work than their full-time job.

    But no matter how much time and effort is required to keep your living space clean, it appears to be worth it. When it comes to the benefits of having a tidy home, Verywell Mind notes that this can be great for both our physical and mental health. 

    I’m sure it’s not surprising to hear that keeping surfaces clean and free of dust and dirt will make your home less likely to make you sick. Plus, the feeling of being in a clutter-free environment can reduce your stress. 

    This also allows you to feel like you’re in control of your space. Keeping your messes in check and making sure to clean your home at least once a week can turn your humble abode into a much more relaxing place.

    Organizational content can be both aspirational and helpful

    Image credits: dmytro_sidelnikov / freepik (not the actual photo)

    And many of us can attest to the fact that being in a well-kept home puts us in a much better mood than a messy, disorganized space. In fact, it’s not even the space itself, but also the physical act of cleaning, that can reduce stress. 

    Verywell Mind explains that keeping your home tidy can help you focus on other tasks as well, as you won’t have clutter weighing on your mind or in your peripheral vision begging to be taken care of.

    The positive reaction that many viewers have had to Natasha’s content is very similar to the obsession that the internet had with Marie Kondo in 2019. The Japanese tidying expert gained massive popularity by helping people focus on what “sparks joy” and eliminating what they don’t need from their homes and lives.

    As far as why content like this is so satisfying, Jenna Scherer at Rolling Stone notes that it feels great to have some semblance of control over your life. We’re all required to own at least some material items, so we might as well display them in a pleasant way that allows us to feel comfortable in our homes. 

    And if having your pillowcases perfectly folded and your vegetables beautifully organized in your fridge makes you feel a little more peace every day, then we absolutely encourage you to take advantage of Natasha’s advice!         

    We would love to hear your thoughts on these life hacks in the comments below, pandas. Will you be trying out any of the tips that Natasha has displayed in her videos? Feel free to weigh in, and then, you can find another Bored Panda article featuring organization hacks right here

    Viewers love Natasha’s tips, and many report that they’ve had success when trying them out

    Comment saying "Please organise my life" related to organizing home effectively.

    Comment with tips for using micellar water to organize and clean home items effectively.

    Comment mentioning micellar water humorously related to cleaning shoes, showcasing a unique organizing tip.

    Comment discussing learning tips from TikTok, referring to organizing your home effectively.

    Comment praising organization tips with a heart icon.

    Screenshot of a comment about successful pillowcase organizing tip.

    Comment about a surprising pillowcase hack for organizing home efficiently, with 55.6K likes.

    Comment discussing micellar water for stain removal, helpful in organizing home cleaning tasks.

    Comment about micellar water hacks with a user profile picture and 80 likes.

    Comment praising micellar water for cleaning suede, helping organize your home effectively.

    Comment on cleaning kettles and organizing home items effectively.

    Comment offering tips on organizing and cleaning, with a focus on kettle cleaning.

    Comment on baking paper hack, related to organizing home.

    Comment by DirtGone appreciating home organization tips, indicating engagement.

    Comment praising organizing tricks for home.

    Comment about organizing home effectively in Marie Kondo style.

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Russ Kincade
    Russ Kincade
    Russ Kincade
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

I had to look up Micellar water. Turns out it contains tiny cleansing molecules. Okey dokey.

    I had to look up Micellar water. Turns out it contains tiny cleansing molecules. Okey dokey.

    Russ Kincade
    Russ Kincade
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had to look up Micellar water. Turns out it contains tiny cleansing molecules. Okey dokey.

