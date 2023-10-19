ADVERTISEMENT

When the war in Ukraine started in 2014, my sister and I moved from the occupied territory to the central part of Ukraine. To cope with the stress, we began learning crochet. This hobby helped us navigate through the toughest moments in life: illness and the loss of parents, parting with grown-up children, and the onset of full-scale war. We joked, ‘In any confusing and scary situation—crochet.’

Over the years, our hobby transformed into a small business. We design our bags, embellish old sweaters and scarves, and create unique pieces from recycled yarn. The design of our new items is inspired by Ukrainian traditional embroidery.

White bucket bag

Ukrainian crochet tote bag

My sister

Knot purse