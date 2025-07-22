We Make Funny Home Bar Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)
You love your home bar, right? Then you’ll love what follows: an everything-you-need guide to Bespoke bar sign designs, Custom pub signs, Hanging pub signs, plus the insider secrets Two Fat Blokes bar signs uses to help hobbyists like you craft spaces that feel like the local you always wanted at the end of the garden path.
Buying the sign is only half the story; the other half is where and how you hang it. Let’s tackle common pitfalls first. A study by FixR (home improvement platform) shows 41 percent of DIYers hang signage too high, making guests crane their necks like meerkats. Follow the pub rule of thumb: eye-level from the average standing height — about 160 cm (centimetres) from the ground to sign centre for indoor bars, 200 cm outdoors to clear headspace.
More info: twofb.com | Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
A Crazy Drunk Looking Cow
Wind load can wreck a gorgeous slab faster than a dropped pint glass. If you opt for a swinging bracket then insist on hardware rated at 30 kg (kilograms) or more. Two Fat Blokes includes them free because they’d rather over-engineer than replace your smashed signage. For wall-mounted plaques, nylon wall plugs will do for brick, but timber studs demand coarse-thread lag screws. Still with me, weekend carpenters?
If you’ve skimmed this far thinking, “Cool info, but where do I find someone who actually gets my weird idea for a Viking-themed gin snug?” — meet Two Fat Blokes Ltd. Founded by lifelong mates who swapped corporate life for craft sawdust, the company operates a workshop in Birmingham that churns out over 3,000 personalised bar signs every year. They combine digital printing for photo-grade logos with hand-finished aging techniques like beer stain washes and flame distressing.
Worried about weather? Two Fat Blokes runs every exterior sign through a 72-hour salt-spray test that mimics five years of coastal drizzle, so unless you live on a lighthouse, you’re covered. Warranty sits at a full five years, no quibbles.