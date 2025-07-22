You love your home bar, right? Then you’ll love what follows: an everything-you-need guide to Bespoke bar sign designs, Custom pub signs, Hanging pub signs, plus the insider secrets Two Fat Blokes bar signs uses to help hobbyists like you craft spaces that feel like the local you always wanted at the end of the garden path.

Buying the sign is only half the story; the other half is where and how you hang it. Let’s tackle common pitfalls first. A study by FixR (home improvement platform) shows 41 percent of DIYers hang signage too high, making guests crane their necks like meerkats. Follow the pub rule of thumb: eye-level from the average standing height — about 160 cm (centimetres) from the ground to sign centre for indoor bars, 200 cm outdoors to clear headspace.

#1

A Crazy Drunk Looking Cow

A Crazy Drunk Looking Cow

Mr Ashley Turner
Wind load can wreck a gorgeous slab faster than a dropped pint glass. If you opt for a swinging bracket then insist on hardware rated at 30 kg (kilograms) or more. Two Fat Blokes includes them free because they’d rather over-engineer than replace your smashed signage. For wall-mounted plaques, nylon wall plugs will do for brick, but timber studs demand coarse-thread lag screws. Still with me, weekend carpenters?

If you’ve skimmed this far thinking, “Cool info, but where do I find someone who actually gets my weird idea for a Viking-themed gin snug?” — meet Two Fat Blokes Ltd. Founded by lifelong mates who swapped corporate life for craft sawdust, the company operates a workshop in Birmingham that churns out over 3,000 personalised bar signs every year. They combine digital printing for photo-grade logos with hand-finished aging techniques like beer stain washes and flame distressing.

Worried about weather? Two Fat Blokes runs every exterior sign through a 72-hour salt-spray test that mimics five years of coastal drizzle, so unless you live on a lighthouse, you’re covered. Warranty sits at a full five years, no quibbles.

    #2

    Frog On Stage Playing His Fender

    Frog On Stage Playing His Fender

    Mr Ashley Turner
    #3

    Daschund - The Long Dog

    Daschund - The Long Dog

    Mr Ashley Turner
    #4

    Crazy Looking Duck

    Crazy Looking Duck

    Mr Ashley Turner
    #5

    Ted With A Lot Of Catnip

    Ted With A Lot Of Catnip

    Mr Ashley Turner
    #6

    The Rob Inn

    The Rob Inn

    Mr Ashley Turner
    #7

    A Donkey With Some Booze

    A Donkey With Some Booze

    Mr Ashley Turner
    #8

    Pigeon And A Pint

    Pigeon And A Pint

    Mr Ashley Turner
    #9

    The Best Of Friends

    The Best Of Friends

    Mr Ashley Turner
    #10

    A Celtic Cat Playing A Tune

    A Celtic Cat Playing A Tune

    Mr Ashley Turner
    #11

    One Horn, Four Legs - Its A Unicorn

    One Horn, Four Legs - Its A Unicorn

    Mr Ashley Turner
    #12

    The Spiting Lamb

    The Spiting Lamb

    Mr Ashley Turner
    #13

    Can't See A Camel In Sunglasses

    Can't See A Camel In Sunglasses

    Mr Ashley Turner
    #14

    Vintage Style Sheep And A Pint Of Stout

    Vintage Style Sheep And A Pint Of Stout

    Mr Ashley Turner
    #15

    I'm Not A Pheasant Plucker?

    I'm Not A Pheasant Plucker?

    Mr Ashley Turner
    #16

    Rubber Duck In A Gimp Suit

    Rubber Duck In A Gimp Suit

    Mr Ashley Turner
    #17

    An Oss With Stripes

    An Oss With Stripes

    Mr Ashley Turner
    #18

    The Country Roaster On A Post

    The Country Roaster On A Post

    Mr Ashley Turner
    #19

    A Pint Of Stout And A Toucan

    A Pint Of Stout And A Toucan

    Mr Ashley Turner
    #20

    The Bistro Style Fox

    The Bistro Style Fox

    Mr Ashley Turner
    #21

    Best Pals In The Bar

    Best Pals In The Bar

    Mr Ashley Turner
    #22

    Follow The Bear

    Follow The Bear

    Mr Ashley Turner
    #23

    A Pig And Some Booze

    A Pig And Some Booze

    Mr Ashley Turner
    #24

    Bird Of Prey And A Pint

    Bird Of Prey And A Pint

    Mr Ashley Turner
    #25

    A Cockerel In A Pint Of Cider In An Abstract Style

    A Cockerel In A Pint Of Cider In An Abstract Style

    Mr Ashley Turner
    #26

    A Roaster And A Cat

    A Roaster And A Cat

    Mr Ashley Turner
    #27

    A Roaster With His Balls

    A Roaster With His Balls

    Mr Ashley Turner
    #28

    A Three Legged Donkey

    A Three Legged Donkey

    Mr Ashley Turner
