When it comes to history, we often think of it in monumental, tragic, or epic terms. But rarely does “funny” top the list. Which is surprising, considering how hilarious we humans can be as a species—even in our biggest mistakes.

If you’re not entirely convinced, these clever memes from the ‘Daily Historian’ on Instagram might just change your mind. Scroll down to check out their best posts and upvote the ones that gave you the biggest giggles!

#1

emojisister avatar
justagirl
justagirl
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

lovely. this is an idea I can get behind! somebody right a book on this right now!

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

emojisister avatar
justagirl
justagirl
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NO. WHY DID YOU HAVE TO PUT THIS HERE. NOOOOOOO NOW IM SAD GOSH DANG.

#8

#9

#10

POST
neilhenderson avatar
Glix Drap
Glix Drap
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now when you cheat at Age of Empires you just roll out the tanks and beat them both.

#11

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ancient Greeks: "Our calculations are conclusive. The Earth is round." // Modern people: "NASA is lying to you. The Earth is flat! It's all a conspiracy, dude!"

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

neilhenderson avatar
Glix Drap
Glix Drap
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have just decided to become a jester - Elon you are a complete and utter twat.

#17

neilhenderson avatar
Glix Drap
Glix Drap
Community Member
2 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dollars? Surely some mistake (maybe what the * is about).

#18

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thankfully, he is no longer around. In my country, we have a particular reason to hate his guts.

#19

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Desert cult peasants? Must have missed this particular history lesson.

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Knock-knock. Who's there? Ottoman cannons. Ottoman cannons who? KABOOM!

#32

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
30 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was there Gandalf... I was there when nu metal was the popular thing, 3000 years ago :P

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In a genuine democracy, no one is above the law, regardless of what position they may have held in the past. So yeah, indicting an ex-President is a sign of a healthy democracy, and is a good thing.

#43

#44

#45

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He single-handedly reduced global warming. For real.

#46

emojisister avatar
justagirl
justagirl
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oh, the irony...unless i'm missing something. this IS irony, right? or not. i might just be dumb.

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Deliberately infected Afro Americans with syphilis. Didn't tell them what they were doing.

#54

#55

#56

#57

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
10 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On the other hand, though, primitive medicine meant that every infected wound was a death sentence... or amputation, if you were lucky.

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

#69

#70

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The USSR has considerably more remnants today, some of which are quite frozen in time.

#71

#72

daily.historian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#73

History-Facts-Memes-Daily-Historian

daily.historian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Had to google this one. It's also known as the "Prometheus tree."

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#74

History-Facts-Memes-Daily-Historian

daily.historian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#75

History-Facts-Memes-Daily-Historian

daily.historian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Vodka solves all problems... because ethanol is a solvent. /nerd humor

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#76

History-Facts-Memes-Daily-Historian

daily.historian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#77

History-Facts-Memes-Daily-Historian

daily.historian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#78

History-Facts-Memes-Daily-Historian

daily.historian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#79

History-Facts-Memes-Daily-Historian

daily.historian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#80

History-Facts-Memes-Daily-Historian

daily.historian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

History-Facts-Memes-Daily-Historian

daily.historian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#82

History-Facts-Memes-Daily-Historian

daily.historian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!