But we all suspect that history is full of many more incredible, mysterious and hard-to-believe stories hiding in plain sight. “What historical event has not been, but should be, made into a movie?” someone asked on Ask Reddit and the thread turned into legit notes someone should show to the film directors who’re hungry for ideas.

Truth is stranger than fiction, they say. So no wonder that many Hollywood movies look for inspiration in real historical events. Think of Dunkirk, Gladiator, 12 Years A Slave, to name just a few award-winning movies inspired by real events.

#1 Mariya Oktyabrskaya sold everything she had to buy a tank and kill Nazis after they killed her husband.



If that's not a baller move worthy of a movie, I don't know what is.

#2 Robert Smalls



A black slave that stole a confederate transport ship, freed the slaves aboard, and sailed it to the union to be converted into a warship. Oh and then he became a congressman in South Carolina.

#3 I need a Coen brothers movie of the 1904 Olympic marathon.



Just keeps getting more bonkers.



Fubo added:



- Over half of the 32 entrants did not finish the marathon.



- The marathon's first "winner" got his picture taken with the US President's daughter. Then it turned out that he cheated by hitching a ride in a car.



- The second "winner" had been doped with rat poison, and was carried over the finish line by his friends. If he hadn't received immediate medical attention, he would have died on site.



- Multiple runners, including the winners of the previous two years' Boston Marathons, got lung injuries from dust kicked up by the race officials' cars.



- The fourth-place finisher got sick on the way, having stolen apples that turned out to be rotten from a nearby orchard.



- The ninth-place finisher might have placed better if he hadn't been chased off course by wild dogs.



- One of the organizers believed that "purposeful dehydration" would help the runners, and had deliberately limited the water sources available to the runners.



BibleButterSandwich:



Also keep in mind that the 4th place finisher was a 5 foot tall Cuban man who raised the money to get to the race by walking the entire length of his country, and then immediately blew all his funds gambling as soon as he landed in New Orleans, so he hitchhiked the rest of the way to St. Louis before running the marathon in dress shoes and formal pants that he had cut off the knee just before the race started.

#4 Julie D'Aubigny was a 17th-century bisexual French opera singer and fencing master who killed or wounded at least ten men in life-or-death duels, performed nightly shows on the biggest and most highly-respected opera stage in the world, and once took the Holy Orders just so that she could sneak into a convent and bang a nun.

#5 Spanish flu saga maybe.

We could've learnt so much about pandemic.

#6 There was an engineer at NASA named Roger Boisjoly who knew the Challenger was going to explode and he tried to tell people but nobody would listen to him. The movie should be called The Man Who Knew.

#7 FedEx flight 705



TL:DR - Man tries to hijack plane to get insurance money to send kids to college, crew fight back, jet basically turns into weapon for them.



The backstory of the hijacker ~~was a tragedy~~ ~~very unfortunate~~ never fell into his favor . Auburn Calloway was a Stanford graduate who loved his family, but couldn’t afford to send his kids to college. He used his experience as a navy pilot, and the location of Memphis to grab a job at FedEx. He was frustrated at the fact his life amounted to only flying airplanes, when he could have so much more potential. Calloway then devised a plan to die in a plane crash, so that he could send his insurance money to his ex wife, so that his kids can go to college. He was going to be the flight engineer for the same flight, but the day before he falsified flight hours by a single minute , so he was on the verge of unemployment.



On April 7, 1994, he packed a spear gun and hammers to disguise the hijacking as an accident. His plan was to turn off the flight recorder, and then incapacitate the crew with blunt force trauma, since investigators would rule out that they died from the force of hitting the ground. He would use the spear gun as a last resort. He would put the weapons in a guitar case, to not arouse suspicion. This took place before 9/11, so he just walked through without looking suspicious.



He boards the flight, gets acquainted with the crew to lower their guard, and waits. 19 minutes into the flight, he walks into the cockpit, and hits everyone with hammers.



First Officer Jim Tucker, was rendered unconscious. The other two crew, Captain David Sanders and flight engineer Andre Peterson get off of their seats to stop Calloway, but he threatens them with the speargun he got from the back.



Here’s the crazy part.



Calloway f****d with the wrong crew.



Peterson grabs the gun, and starts to wrangle it away. Sanders joins him in trying to stop Calloway.



Tucker, still dizzy and disoriented, realizes the situation, and goes back to what he learned. Ex-Navy, Vietnam vet, he knows a thing or two about planes.



He treats the jet like it’s a fighter aircraft. Turning it 140 degrees (basically) upside down, it pushed the bounds of what an DC-10 could do.



There’s a fight in the cargo hold between two injured crew members and a man who had nothing to lose, and a half conscious pilot who is treating the jet like a fighter, flipping the plane upside down so that his crew could overtake the hijacker.



They take a u-turn back to Memphis, emergency landing, about a mile above the ground. The problem is, is that the plane is too heavy, too fast, and too high. There’s a real chance adrenaline will impair their movements and overshoot the runway.



They land, SWAT arrest Calloway, and everyone is sent to the hospital. The damage that Calloway has done to the crew unfortunately makes the crew not able to fly commercially again.



The plane is still in service, but it was upgraded… without the flight engineer position.



I learned about this in this plane investigation series on YouTube, and it astounds me how this literally has never been turned into a movie.

#8 Richard Rescola, the man who singlehandedly saved 2700 people in the South Tower during 9/11. A Vietnam vet, he was an adventure-seeker before settling down at Morgan Stanley's WTC offices. He regularly held evacuation drills after predicting the previous explosives attack on the WTC, so he was prepared for 9/11. He evacuated his entire office against protocol and saved everyone but himself - he went back up shortly before the towers collapsed in search of survivors. Can't think of anyone better suited to play him than Tom Hanks, I hope this movie is made someday!

#9 The Halifax explosion in 1917.

#10 Not sure how there hasn't been a summer disaster blockbuster flick about The Great Molasses Flood.

#11 Deborah Sampson. Real life American Mulan - she disguised herself as a man in order to fight in the American Revolution. Not because of her father or anything. She just fervently believed in the cause. And she was friends with Paul Revere

#12 The adventures of Simo Häyhä.



Usually in Finland we don't put war heroes on a pedestal, but Häyhä has gotten so much attention thanks to YouTube that his story could be quite interesting.



jicty replied:



Yes!

He is one of my favorite historical figures. Around 500 kills with only a sub machine gun and a sniper rifle with no scope because he didn't want glare on the lens to give his position away. Also he laid in the snow eating snow and ice to keep his mouth cold so he didn't breathe steam. Russians moved artillery just to try and kill this one man. He almost died by getting shot in the face with an exploding shell and woke up in the hospital with a permanently disfigured face and instantly requested to be sent back to the front lines! All this and he was just a farmer who volunteered for the war!

#13 The story of the Pan Am flight that got caught in New Zealand at the start of WWII and couldn't fly back home by going east because it was too dangerous. So instead they took their flying boat and flew west on routes they had to figure out from maps pulled from borrowed encyclopedias, dodging the Japanese, and trying to find enough fule to keep the plane going. The whole thing took months culminating in taking off from a river in the Congo and having to skim along through a canyon to build up speed since they were too heavy in order to even have a chance of crossing the Atlantic. The whole thing is tailor made for TV or a Film. There's a fantastic book written about the whole story called "The Long Way Home" and was written with the Captain of the flight.

#14 Sophie Blanchard was the world's first woman to become a professional aeronaut: she had an appointment from Napoleon Bonaparte.



Her husband had been trying to make a living as a balloonist but fell to his death deep in debt. Sophie had a knack for it, giving shows and crossing the Alps in a balloon. She specialized in night flights and set off extremely dangerous fireworks beneath her hydrogen balloon.



At one point she nearly froze to death when her balloon went too high, then she nearly drowned when her balloon landed in a swamp near Naples. After a 15 year career she died in an aviation accident when her balloon caught on fire.



#15 Night witches ~ Russian female pilots that flew night bombing raids in world war 2.



HalfPint1885 replied:





This is what I came here to say! They were epically badass.



They would fly in, in wooden planes, and cut their engine to get over their target so they wouldn't be heard. They were called Witches because all you could hear was the wooshing sound of the wind over their wooden planes. They'd drop their bomb and then restart it. Sometimes their bombs would stick and not drop from their location on the wing so they'd climb onto the wing in midair and release it. They didn't even have parachutes in their planes. The cockpits were open air so it was freezing cold. And of course they were treated like absolute sh** by everyone, especially the male fighters.



I. Want. This. Story.

#16 The story of Bass Reeves. Easily the most badass wild west sheriff who was also black. Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, or Denzel Washington would do a great job. I think the new movie "The Harder They Fall" takes a couple beats from his story, but just a replay of actual historical events of Reeves' story akin to the way "Tombstone" was done would be fantastic.

#17 I always wondered if babies were born in concentration camps during WWII. Indeed there were and there is a nurse named Stanislawa Leszczyńska who tried to save those babies and she has an amazing story.

#18 Yuri Gagarin and the Space Race.

#19 Syndrome K.



in 1943, a hospital in Rome located next to a Jewish ghetto, let Jews fleeing Nazi raids hide there. The professors in charge admitted Jews under the fake diagnosis of "Syndrome K", described as a highly contagious and dangerous disease. This successfully kept the Nazis out of the quarantine wards and the Jews safe for the duration of the war.

#20 A biopic on Hannibal would be really good. The visuals of crossing the Alps with elephants would be stunning.

#21 Apollo 8. Basically the mission was originally only supposed to be a test of the lunar module in earth orbit, but rumours were circulating that the Soviet Union were going to attempt to send a man into lunar orbit (spoiler: this was not happening). As a result Apollo 8 was switched to being the first mission to the moon, not to land but to orbit. And this decision was made only *6 months* before the scheduled launch date, so it was a race to get everything ready before the flight. It's a historic mission that is almost never talked about, compared with Apollo 11 which is much more well known.

#22 The construction of the pyramids in Egypt (either Snefru who built three pyramids during his lifetime or his son Khufu who built the Great Pyramid).



Anything related to Mesopotamia, like the rise of the Akkadian Empire or Babylon. I can't recall any historical movie at all set in that location.



Epaminondas and the Theban hegemony.



The conflict between Gaius Marius (Julius Caesar's uncle) and Sulla.



Mithridates.



The Crisis of the 3rd Century in the Roman Century, which broke the empire in three states.



The Battle of Las Navas de Tolosa in the 13th century (a coalition of Spanish kings led by Richard the Lionheart's brother in law defeated the radical Almohads, which basically was the turning point of the Reconquista).



The defense of Cartagena de Indias by admiral Blas de Lezo in the 18th century.

#23 The year 1066 when the vikings invaded England and then the Normans invaded England. Massive amounts of drama too.

#24 I always thought a big-budget telling of The Donner Party would be pretty good. Not that low-budget version from 10 years ago. I want epic!

#25 Unless it's been done already, the life story of Ching Shih. She was a Chinese prostitute that because the deadliest pirate of all time.



At the height of her power, she commanded over 800 large ships, 1000 smaller vessels and over 70,000 pirate crew, comprised of both men and women.

#26 In 1956 a man named Tommy Fitzpatrick stole a small plane from New Jersey for a bet and then landed it perfectly on the narrow street in front of the bar he had been drinking at in Manhattan. Two years later, he did it again after someone didn't believe he had done it the first time.



I feel like it could make for a fun comedy movie.

#27 The 1921 Tulsa Massacre... To this day they still haven't found where these demonic savages buried the 400+ bodies of their victims..



w the assist of the US gov & National Guard , whites from surrounding towns slaughtered an entire town of wealthy Black families, children. professors, war veterans, doctors, architects etc.... then burned their beautiful homes, hospitals, schools to the ground.



Survivors were rounded up and put in camps for no reason other than white racist hate



US literally dropped BOMBS from above..the ONLY time in history the US gov attacked and bombed a US city.



An atrocity so shocking... It was not even talked about afterwards.. Most Americans had no idea it even occurred til 5 yrs ago.

#28 The console wars between Sega and Nintendo in the 90s.

#29 The Lioness of Brittany - medieval woman who led brutal attacks by land and sea against the French king in vengeance for the execution of her husband.

#30 The Golden Era of Iraq and Iran and how it became what it is today.

#31 Jim Thorpe, the Native American Olympian



Mendez v. Westminster (a case that challenged segregation a few years before Brown v. Board). The court documents read just like a court room drama.



Iran-Contra Affair



A movie about the Stonewall Uprising that isn't white washed



Iranian Coup of 1953 (basically the CIA plot to overthrow the government initially failed, and then suddenly was back on track as they were heading to the airport to quit)



I'm a History teacher, so I could go on all day. If they make more movies, I don't have to teach as much.

#32 The story of Vulcan, a small town in West Virginia who had a collapsed bridge that the state and federal government refused to fix so the township with no other options decided to call America's biggest rivals at the time, The Soviet Union & East Germany to replace the bridge and they actually did.



So basically, a small town in West Virginia got so pissed off by America's lack of help that they decided to give a huge middle finger to the rest of the country by getting the Soviets to help them.

#33 The Hartford Circus Fire would make a compelling story either as movie or a special like Chernobyl. It killed 167 people and injured more than 700 in an place that was supposed to be full of happiness and joy. Because of this famous photograph of sad clown Emmet Kelly with a bucket of water it became known as "The day the clowns cried."



This is from the wiki about the start of the fire and sounds like a scene out of a movie:



>The fire began as a small flame after the lions performed, on the southwest sidewall of the tent, while the Great Wallendas were performing. Circus bandleader Merle Evans was said to have been the first to spot the flames, and immediately directed the band to play "The Stars and Stripes Forever", the tune that traditionally signaled distress to all circus personnel. Ringmaster Fred Bradna urged the audience not to panic and to leave in an orderly fashion, but the power failed and he could not be heard. Bradna and the ushers unsuccessfully tried to maintain some order as the panicked crowd tried to flee the big top.

#34 I would love to see how they used Monopoly games to help POW prisoners escape during WWII

#35 The story of the guy who rescued the Titanic surivors. There are plenty of movies about the Titanic sinking, but I want a movie depticitng the Carpathia changing course on a dime and racing the rescue, navigating the same icy waters without stricking an iceberg and picking up all the life boats.

#36 Jack Churchill. I mean come on, the movie writes itself.



Covid20Survivor replied:

“…he leapt forward from his position playing "March of the Cameron Men" on his bagpipes, before throwing a grenade and charging into battle.” What a beast

#37 The rise of Cyrus the Great



He founded the first Persian Empire, freed the Jews from Babylon, abolished slavery, let the peoples of his empire keep their cultures and religions, and is the only Messiah in the Bible to not be of an Abrahamic religion.

#38 Would like to see a movie about how that slave ended up in Japan and became a samurai. There has to be an interesting movie there.

#39 Burning of the library at Alexandria/Hipatia biopic.



Socrates biopic.



If they've been done, sorry. Too late for me to look into. Those sprang to mind as I'm on a philosophy kick/reread.

#40 Battle of Castle Itter



German soldiers and Allied soldiers fighting the Nazis together

#41 Andrew f*****g Jackson.



He was born in the region between the Carolinas before the revolution and at 13, the British took over his house. His father has died before he was born. Andrew defied a British officer's order to shine his shoes and earned a scar on his cheek and a hatred of the British he would wear for the rest of his life.



His whole family died in a British prison ship of smallpox I believe? And he set out west. He put himself through law school and ended up in what would become Tennessee. He lost a s**t ton of money in a land scheme, and came to hate banks and paper money.



He met a girl! Her name was Rachel Donalson. She was divorced and he was renting a room from her parents. They fell in love and got married. But wait! Her divorce was not finalized! Quietly she had it taken care of. Scandalous.



When a newspaper publisher printed a story about her annulment, Jackson challenged him to a duel. He gave him the first shot. Jackson took the bullet, drew his pistol, and shot his opponent, killing him. It was said he rattled when he walked due to all of the lead in his body.



And that's just the beginning.

#42 The Haitian Revolution. The only slave revolt that successfully established an independent nation

#43 I'm still shocked there hasn't been a modern movie about the WASPs of wwii. These were the women who delivered airplanes to the theatre of war straight from the factory. Flying brand new airplanes off the production line, often with known issues that had to be corrected in the field (easier to have the mechanics fix stuff than constantly stop the assembly line). Fighting bad weather in the north Atlantic, dangerous landings, airplane issues, and of course being women. Seems like a gimme for a women's empowerment movie. Especially today with the shortage of pilots, it could be a very inspiring movie. Or... You know.... Completely f****d up with cgi and over the top b******t.

#44 The election of 1912 has a lot of potential as it's definitely one of the most important elections in our history even if rarely reported on. It was a 3 way race with the Republican vote split between Taft and former president Teddy Roosevelt under the Progressive Bull Moose Party. It caused the Democrats to win with a plurality of the vote.

#45 The Cold Case of who murdered Ken Rex McElroy. It is prime material for a dark comedy. This dude was such an unrelenting piece of s**t, buried beneath the prison type scumbags, and terrorized a small rural town his whole life. He'd get away with it everytime because he'd intimidate the f**k out of anyone who sought to press charges against him. Implicated in rape, arson, assault etc. So yeah no tears shed for that psychopath.



Anyway there was a town meeting to discuss what to do with him because everyone was sick of his s**t. The Sheriff told them to just avoid him and set up a neighborhood watch to keep track of him. Right then they found out he was drinking at a bar. Sheriff told them to leave him alone and go home but he had other s**t to do so he left THE COUNTY. So what do these people do? They go to set up that neighborhood watch....neighborhood watch this man die.



Over 60 people travel to the bar Ken is at where they crowded him as he drinks and slings insults. He goes to his truck where his underage wife is sitting in the passenger seat, talks some more s**t and reportedly was going to grab a gun. So over 60 people must subscribe to the theory that a bad guy assumes room temperature only when well ventilated because he then got lit up. Unknown the number of shooters but there were 2 separates calibers identified from the rounds found in his body and both were popular hunting rounds. To this day his murder is unsolved because all 60+ wont say s**t. The FBI showed up to help investigate and still everyone kept tight lipped. One person told them "thay boy needed a killin".



So yeah, prime material.

#46 The battle of Castle Itter. One of the final battles of WWII which involves a US tank division teaming up with Austrian resistance fighters, a German Army Major and a high ranking member of the SS to protect an free high ranking French prisoners from loyal Nazis in a medieval Austrian Castle. Seriously it sounds like a random alt history DLC from a Call of Duty game but it actually happened. I know we have like 8 million WW2 movies but how this hasn’t been made yet still boggles my mind.

#47 Unless it's covered in the various movies about Lincoln, John Wilkes Booth's 12 days on the run are really damn interesting in my opinion.

#48 Battle of Jutland could use a modern movie depiction.



Massive battle, day and night, high drama, tension, massive explosions.

What more could you ask for?



ArguingPizza replied:

I've tried to imagine the truly awesome sight it would be of seeing a cinematic rendering of the Grand Fleet crossing the T of the High Seas Fleet, there is a painting of it and references it as the single largest concentration of naval gunfire in history. Hundreds of battleship-grade guns slugging it out on the heaving North Sea.



#49 It's been batted around a few times in Hollywood but the history of how the ancient Hawaiian Islands were united under one man to form the Hawaiian kingdom is epic.



This was the answer I came looking for. I only became aware of this story recently.



My favorite part is how the ali'i nui of Kaua'i, Kaumuali'i, was believed to have repelled Kamehameha's forces via divine intervention twice but way of mass sickness and conjuring storms.



AnomalousX12 replied:



The history of Hawai'i is amazing. After learning about it, I'm pretty sure my feeling is that Hawai'i is an illegally occupied kingdom and not a state. Makes me wonder if that's why there haven't been many big movies about it. The US wouldn't look so great and it's an ongoing occupation, not something that they overcame and can pat themselves on the back about like slavery (/s).



That and many locals don't want more attention drawn to their home.

#50 The Spanish Invasion of The Aztec Empire by Cortés. There are so many unbelievable events that led up to the fall of Tenonchtitlan and Monteczuma II reign.



CaptainA**hat replied:

The most insane international hostage-based coup in history.





#51 Xenophon. He was a student of Socrates that was commander of a Greek mercenary company under Cyrus that nearly captured Babylon then had to retreat to Greece. Philosopher, historian, and military commander.



Peloponnese War would be awesome too with Alcibiades and Pericles.

#52 Defence of the Polish Post Office in Danzig. I know it shows up in the movie of Tin Drum but it really deserves its own full treatment. Lightly armed and barely trained postmen hold off the SS. Not a happy ending but a really good tale.

#53 Audie Murphy. The movie they made about his life had to be toned down from reality, to make it believable. People need to be reminded that heros are not the strongest, or the tallest, or the one with the most guns.

#54 The 1908 New York to Paris car race. I listened to a Dollop episode about it and it’s crazy. I’d love to see this as a movie.

#55 A movie about the year 536 A.D. I don’t believe there is a movie on it. I’m specifically interested in the extreme weather events that occurred throughout this year.



malthar76 replied:



Summer temps were around 2C, summer snow fell in china, and large parts of Europe were covered in fog/smog for 18 months! Crops died, people starved, and then the bubonic plague hit.



Good times

#56 The story of Robert H. Dietz. A man in the US army who killed several german soldiers during and attack on Kirchain *by himself* in WW2. As well as disabling a bomb under a bridge, dying shortly after but allowing other troops to cross into the city and got a whole stadium in his honor.

#57 Léo Major



In WW2 he liberated the German held city of Zwolle (Netherlands) by himself.

#58 Not one mention of Ernest E Evans or Robert Copeland in the Battle Off Samar?



>3 US Destroyers and 4 Destroyer Escorts are protecting 6 Escort carriers during the landings in the Philippines



>surprised by a Japanese Fleet of 4 Battleships, including the Yamato, 6 heavy cruisers, 2 light cruisers, and 11 destroyers



It's one of the few historical events that sounds like a movie already. You need no embellishments, nothing extra needs added.



Maybe then the Navy will get off its a*s and name new ships after Evans and Copeland.

#59 Harlem's hell fighters,what an amazing story of America history and it's totally ignored because...racism? I guess?

#60 Nelly Bly’s trip around the world! Around the world in less then 80 days, alone, while a competitor tried to beat her time leaving in the opposite direction! She was an incredible journalist, with an extraordinary life story. Would make for a hell of a movie. Lacks a male protagonist or love interest. Will likely never be made. Alas.

#61 I don’t understand how there isn’t a dramatic series involving Justinian and Theodora. I’m envisioning Game of Thrones but not a b******t cash grab by a douchebag who sh**s all over his true fans.



Also we have lots of Viking content but very little about the Normans.

#62 I'd like to see a movie about Belgium's occupied congo

#63 The assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand. Make it a time travel movie.

#64 The capture of U505.

I've been on this submarine tour so many times, I can't believe it's not a movie. First capture of an enemy vessel since the war of 1812! There was an Enigma code machine on board! It was a war crime to keep all the POWs a secret!

#65 The Greek War of Independence.

#66 All the 3 romance of the kingdoms s**t



You could have "The Tale of Zhang Jiao" (maybe Mandate of Heaven" instead? Then "The Oath of the Peach Garden" following Liu Bei and his sworn brothers from the Rebellion (from the other side) to their death. Then "Cao Cao the Conquerer"



Second trilogy is the bad guy trilogy:

Then we get Dong Zhuo with dual storylines the other being Lu Bu. It ends when Lu Bus treacherous a*s is executed. Idk what it'd be called maybe "Blood and Treachery". Now we get to Wu "Broken Alliances" where we see basically the other side of 50% of the Shu movie. Except from the perspective of the Wu. Sun Quan is shown as a real d**k. Last we get Yuan Shao in "There is no Honor in Defeat"





I figure showing Cao Cao as more neutral and Sun Quan as a complete s**t is a fun twist. Cao Cao is always one of the "bad guys" along with Dong Zhuo.

#67 Enrique, Magellan's slave. Magellan captured him in Malaysia Anna later brought him on his expedition to circumnavigate the globe, eventually bringing him back to his home country making him the first man to circumnavigate the globe.

#68 The Mexican Revolution (1910 - 1920) deserves to be an epic TV Show, think Game of Thrones meets Narcos. Pancho Villa AND Emiliano Zapata? Yes, please.

#69 I want a musical comedy based on the events in Strasbourg in 1518.

#70 Besides the Napoleonic era, I feel 19th century France has a lot of potential for historical movies, due to how much stuff happens during that time period. If I had to pick one event in particular, it'd be between the birth of the 2nd republic to the 2nd empire.

#71 Mongol Sacking Of Baghdad in 1258. Approx 2 Million Casualties

#72 The Council of Nicea.



But it will have to be scripted, performed, directed and produced by atheists.

#73 Not sure about should be, but I'd like to see a movie based around the Piper Alpha disaster in the North sea.



Deepwater Horizon done such a good job at covering that particular story so something similar would definitely be worth a watch

#74 The Dole Fruit Company in Central America.

#75 Turning Robert E Lees home into Arlington National Cemetery. ( it was done in true old-school American fashion)

#76 A movie about Alice Roosevelt! She was such a badass!

#77 The Oklahoma City bombing/Timothy Mcveigh

#78 I would dig a really well-done movie about William the Conqueror. Or Saxon king Harold Godwinson’s forced march down from York after repelling an invasion by Norwegian king Harald Hardrada before losing the battle of Hastings in 1066.

#79 The Battle of Wounded Knee and the Sand Creek Massacre

#80 Teddy Roosevelt's rough riders

#81 I would love to see a movie made about John Brown's raid on Harpers Ferry. The man was an American hero and you've got an easy villain in the traitor Robert E. Lee.

#82 The well documented plan to overthrow the American government and remove Franklin Delano Roosevelt in the 1930's. General Smedley Butler's first person account first appeared in a book he wrote about the planned coup which is now out of circulation. A later book, *War* *Is a Racket*, details some of the plot. Gen. Smedley, recipient of the most awards for valor of any Marine, was recruited to help lead veterans against FDR's administration by representatives of top US industrialists who believed FDR's New Deal posed a threat of massive taxation on their profits. Gen. Butler named those who were financing the plot and exposed the details in closed sessions of congress, the details of which were never released to the public.



I would like to see this historic event presented in a movie, so that modern audiences can better understand how vulnerable the US remains to such efforts.

#83 The failed Bay of pigs invasion

#84 War of 1812 or the Falklands War.