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Cats have always had a way of turning even the most ordinary moments into something worth watching. It might seem like our obsession with cats is a modern phenomenon, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

The Instagram page Cats of Yore is dedicated to collecting and sharing fascinating photographs from the past that feature cats in all kinds of everyday situations. Looking at these images, it becomes clear that this “cat craze” isn’t new at all. It’s been around for decades, and the bond between humans and felines has always been universal.

Scroll down to check out some of the most recent posts shared by this page and see just how relatable these old black-and-white photos still feel today.

More info: Instagram