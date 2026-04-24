100 Fascinating Historical Photos That Might Change Your Perspective On Cats, As Shared By This Page (New Pics)
Cats have always had a way of turning even the most ordinary moments into something worth watching. It might seem like our obsession with cats is a modern phenomenon, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.
The Instagram page Cats of Yore is dedicated to collecting and sharing fascinating photographs from the past that feature cats in all kinds of everyday situations. Looking at these images, it becomes clear that this “cat craze” isn’t new at all. It’s been around for decades, and the bond between humans and felines has always been universal.
Scroll down to check out some of the most recent posts shared by this page and see just how relatable these old black-and-white photos still feel today.
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Superb mixed bean salad. Photo from a book in my collection: The Book of Kittens, edited by Brant House, 1951.
Lil meowboy. Photo from my collection, ca. 1950s.
Mother, no. 1961.
Look at these cuties. Photo from my collection, no date, but the back says “Tiger and I on porch at home.”
Look at this muppet. “Mickey.” Photo from my collection, no date.
Vintage chonkus. Photo from my collection, ca. 1950s.
Smol. Photo from my collection, 1966.
Brat of yore caught on film. Photos from my collection, 1969.
Another beautiful glass plate negative from my collection.
Look at this posh skrunkleton. Postcard from my collection, 1912.
This is “Mittens” in 1955.
“Sauve qui peu." This is a French phrase that translates literally to something like "save yourself who's able/can" and roughly equates to “run for your life!” or “every man for himself!”, indicating a chaotic or dangerous situation/stampede.
Hello, beautiful. Photo from my collection.
Photo from my collection, 1972.
Glorious ruff! Photo from my collection, 1957. And P.S., just a reminder that beautiful mixed-breed long-haired tabbies exist and are actually quite common. We don't need to pretend that they're all Maine Coons or Siberians or Norwegian Forest cats.