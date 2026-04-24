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Cats have always had a way of turning even the most ordinary moments into something worth watching. It might seem like our obsession with cats is a modern phenomenon, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

The Instagram page Cats of Yore is dedicated to collecting and sharing fascinating photographs from the past that feature cats in all kinds of everyday situations. Looking at these images, it becomes clear that this “cat craze” isn’t new at all. It’s been around for decades, and the bond between humans and felines has always been universal.

Scroll down to check out some of the most recent posts shared by this page and see just how relatable these old black-and-white photos still feel today.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

    Superb mixed bean salad. Photo from a book in my collection: The Book of Kittens, edited by Brant House, 1951.

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

    Lil meowboy. Photo from my collection, ca. 1950s.

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

    Mother, no. 1961.

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    #21

    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

    Look at these cuties. Photo from my collection, no date, but the back says “Tiger and I on porch at home.”

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
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    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's dangerous out there. Here, take this with you...

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    #32

    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

    Look at this muppet. “Mickey.” Photo from my collection, no date.

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

    Vintage chonkus. Photo from my collection, ca. 1950s.

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

    Smol. Photo from my collection, 1966.

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

    Brat of yore caught on film. Photos from my collection, 1969.

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

    Another beautiful glass plate negative from my collection.

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
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    34 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Abra catabra and presto🪄

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

    Look at this posh skrunkleton. Postcard from my collection, 1912.

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    #92

    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

    This is “Mittens” in 1955.

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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    #94

    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

    “Sauve qui peu." This is a French phrase that translates literally to something like "save yourself who's able/can" and roughly equates to “run for your life!” or “every man for himself!”, indicating a chaotic or dangerous situation/stampede.

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    #95

    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

    Hello, beautiful. Photo from my collection.

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

    Photo from my collection, 1972.

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    #97

    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

    Glorious ruff! Photo from my collection, 1957. And P.S., just a reminder that beautiful mixed-breed long-haired tabbies exist and are actually quite common. We don't need to pretend that they're all Maine Coons or Siberians or Norwegian Forest cats.

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    These Charming Vintage Cat Photos Are Taking Over Instagram—and People Can’t Get Enough (30 Pics)

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