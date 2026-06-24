39 Comics By This Artist That Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Everyday Conversations
Many webcomics rely on a simple formula: set up a joke, deliver a punchline, move on. Tiff & Eve takes a different approach. Created by Minnesota-based cartoonist Fran Sundblad, the long-running slice-of-life series follows a close-knit group of friends as they navigate work, relationships, identity, awkward social encounters, and the countless small absurdities that come with being an adult. What begins as a casual conversation can quickly turn into a clever observation about modern life, a surprisingly heartfelt moment, or a joke that lands several panels later than you expect.
At the center of the comic are Tiff and Eve, two friends whose contrasting personalities create much of the series' charm. Their interactions feel less like traditional comic-strip dialogue and more like the kind of conversations people actually have, full of tangents, misunderstandings, playful teasing, and the occasional moment of unexpected insight. Rather than building its humor around exaggerated situations, the series finds comedy in familiar experiences: dating mishaps, workplace frustrations, social anxiety, creative ambitions, and the strange logic people use to navigate everyday life.
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One reason the comic has developed such a loyal following is that it allows its characters room to grow. Running for hundreds of installments, Tiff & Eve has evolved beyond standalone jokes into an ongoing world populated by recurring characters, relationships, and storylines that readers become invested in over time. Yet despite this larger continuity, Sundblad never loses sight of what makes the strip work: sharp dialogue, strong character dynamics, and an ability to find humor in situations that are immediately recognizable.
The series also stands out for its casual, matter-of-fact approach to representation. While one of its main characters is transgender, the comic is not defined by that fact. Instead, it treats its cast as people first, allowing stories about friendship, romance, embarrassment, ambition, and everyday life to take center stage. The result is a comic that feels both specific to its characters and broadly relatable to anyone who has ever found themselves in an awkward conversation they wish they could rewind.
Below, we've collected some of Fran Sundblad's latest Tiff & Eve comics. Whether you're discovering the series for the first time or have been following the characters for years, these strips offer a good reminder that some of the funniest observations don't come from extraordinary situations, they come from paying close attention to ordinary ones.