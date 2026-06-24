One reason the comic has developed such a loyal following is that it allows its characters room to grow. Running for hundreds of installments, Tiff & Eve has evolved beyond standalone jokes into an ongoing world populated by recurring characters, relationships, and storylines that readers become invested in over time. Yet despite this larger continuity, Sundblad never loses sight of what makes the strip work: sharp dialogue, strong character dynamics, and an ability to find humor in situations that are immediately recognizable.

The series also stands out for its casual, matter-of-fact approach to representation. While one of its main characters is transgender, the comic is not defined by that fact. Instead, it treats its cast as people first, allowing stories about friendship, romance, embarrassment, ambition, and everyday life to take center stage. The result is a comic that feels both specific to its characters and broadly relatable to anyone who has ever found themselves in an awkward conversation they wish they could rewind.

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Below, we've collected some of Fran Sundblad's latest Tiff & Eve comics. Whether you're discovering the series for the first time or have been following the characters for years, these strips offer a good reminder that some of the funniest observations don't come from extraordinary situations, they come from paying close attention to ordinary ones.