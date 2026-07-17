ADVERTISEMENT

British cartoonist Andrew Fraser, better known online as Cartoons I Drew, creates single-panel comics that find humor in everyday life. From pet ownership and office culture to technology, history, and classic fairy tales, his work blends relatable observations with understated British wit, often delivering an unexpected punchline.

Based in Glasgow, Scotland, Fraser has been drawing since childhood. Inspired early on by comics like Peanuts and Garfield, he continued sketching throughout university and later during his career in IT. In 2010, shortly after becoming a father, he launched Cartoons I Drew, realizing that even with little free time, he could still create one funny cartoon every evening.

His distinctive loose sketching style has since earned publication in Private Eye, The Week, and several newspapers, while also leading to collaborations with organizations like Hibernian FC and Scholastic. Today, Andrew creates his cartoons digitally on an iPad using Procreate, though he still enjoys picking up traditional pens whenever inspiration strikes.

From dogs with oversized personalities to sarcastic robots and animals behaving more like humans than people do, Andrew's comics prove that one clever idea is often all it takes to make readers laugh.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | cartoonsidrew.com