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British cartoonist Andrew Fraser, better known online as Cartoons I Drew, creates single-panel comics that find humor in everyday life. From pet ownership and office culture to technology, history, and classic fairy tales, his work blends relatable observations with understated British wit, often delivering an unexpected punchline.

Based in Glasgow, Scotland, Fraser has been drawing since childhood. Inspired early on by comics like Peanuts and Garfield, he continued sketching throughout university and later during his career in IT. In 2010, shortly after becoming a father, he launched Cartoons I Drew, realizing that even with little free time, he could still create one funny cartoon every evening.

His distinctive loose sketching style has since earned publication in Private Eye, The Week, and several newspapers, while also leading to collaborations with organizations like Hibernian FC and Scholastic. Today, Andrew creates his cartoons digitally on an iPad using Procreate, though he still enjoys picking up traditional pens whenever inspiration strikes.

From dogs with oversized personalities to sarcastic robots and animals behaving more like humans than people do, Andrew's comics prove that one clever idea is often all it takes to make readers laugh.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | cartoonsidrew.com

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#1

A clever single-panel comic showing a person staring at a phone, thinking about sheep, while a sheep thinks about staring at a screen.

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    #2

    A clever single-panel comic shows an alien on a slide from a UFO with a 'Top Secret' sign, and a general with a 'Bottom Secret' sign near Area 51.

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    #3

    A clever single-panel comic depicts a person losing food to seagulls and drones, with a sign saying do not feed the gulls.

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    #4

    A single-panel comic of animals boarding Noahs Ark, capturing surprisingly clever everyday observations.

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    #5

    A cleverly drawn single-panel comic of a bear struggling with excessive packaging, stating, I hate all the unnecessary packaging.

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    #6

    A single-panel comic of an elephant with glasses by a tree, illustrating surprisingly clever everyday observations.

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    #7

    A surprisingly clever single-panel comic of two dinosaurs, one flying, one complaining.

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    #8

    A fluffy sheep in sunglasses thinking So darn Hot! while being fanned by a clever single-panel comic fan.

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    #9

    A surprisingly clever single-panel comic of a happy triceratops chasing a red balloon.

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    #10

    A fluffy dog selling chi shells on a beach, holding a card reader for a customer, in a clever single-panel comic.

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    #11

    A clever single-panel comic showing two characters, one asking about an odyssey and the other's tan.

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    #12

    A single-panel comic of a seahorse in a coat with a baby seahorse, showing clever everyday observations.

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    #13

    A clever single-panel comic features a sheep doing an 'Instalamb' video, getting ready with grass.

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    #14

    A sweating ant with a phone and headset, lying down, saying It's Too Hot To Work, from a single-panel comic.

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    #15

    A referee shouting 'PENALTY!' while watching a VAR screen showing a player hitting another with a bat, in a single-panel comic.

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    #16

    A man in an interview with two robots asking about maintenance, surrounded by other robots working, in a single-panel comic.

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    #17

    A lion in sunglasses and an apron grilling, while an antelope thanks him, in a single-panel comic about everyday observations.

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    #18

    A single-panel comic with an alien running from a spaceship towards an ice cream van, a clever everyday observation.

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    #19

    Clever single-panel comic of Goldilocks singing with the Three Bears rock band about porridge temperatures.

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    #20

    Clever single-panel comic showing a sleeping cat and an excited dog greeting its owner at the door.

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    #21

    Clever single-panel comic with the Loch Ness Monster thinking a giraffe sticking out of a camper van is weird.

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    #22

    Clever single-panel comic depicting a robot holding a skull and lamenting about useless data collected.

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    #23

    Clever single-panel comic of a Roman soldier at a microphone, pausing an odyssey for a sponsor message.

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    #24

    A clever single-panel comic shows a person napping on a couch with their phone, a mug, and a fan nearby.

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    #25

    A surprisingly clever single-panel comic of an animated submarine in a vibrant underwater scene.

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    #26

    Jango Fett celebrating Fathers Day with Boba and other clone troopers in a clever single-panel comic.

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    #27

    A man looking horrified in bed amidst mess, holding a Happy Fathers Day card, from a clever single-panel comic.

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    #28

    A cleverly drawn single-panel comic of a monster in a yellow jumper destroying a city, saying, Yes Nanna, I love the jumper.

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    #29

    A cleverly drawn single-panel comic of a seagull reporter with a bandaged wing, reporting on a warzone, saying, I was so certain.

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    #30

    A knight watching a football game, while a dragon head complains about his potential boasting, in a single-panel comic.

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    #31

    A clever single-panel comic of a chicken wearing a shirt and glasses, holding a tablet, saying the sky is falling.

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    #32

    A single-panel comic featuring a melting ice cream cone with sunglasses, reflecting clever everyday observations.

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    #33

    A clever single-panel comic of two bears at a picnic, one suggesting Goldilocks was social media rage bait.

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    #34

    A cleverly drawn single-panel comic of a person sweating in bed during a lightning storm, asking, Have I displeased you weather gods!

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    #35

    A clever single-panel comic illustrates a woman petting her dog, thinking 'Good boy,' while the dog imagines itself as a ferocious wolf.

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    #36

    A clever single-panel comic depicts two monks, one yelling at the other for rewriting history.

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    #37

    A cleverly drawn single-panel comic of blades of grass celebrating No Mow May survival with a bee nearby.

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    #38

    A tired man with a coffee mug, looking exasperated, featured in a surprisingly clever single-panel comic.

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    #39

    A surprisingly clever single-panel comic of a child being told social media is banned.

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    #40

    A surprisingly clever single-panel comic of King Kong scoring a goal in a soccer stadium.

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