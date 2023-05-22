Life can always find a way to surprise us, where the most simple, straightforward, and mundane task sometimes goes awry and you are left sitting there and wondering how exactly did this happen. The blessing and curse of the 21st century is that there will always be someone around to document it for posterity. 

This online group documents the painful and sometimes inexplicable fails they have encountered “in the wild,” so be sure to upvote the posts where you really do not understand how someone failed at the single thing they needed to do and comment your own experiences if you aren’t afraid. 

#1

Protecting Someones Privacy

Protecting Someones Privacy

David Wambold
David Wambold
43 minutes ago

Bob- is that your reflection on the car?

#2

Made That Breaking News Banner, Boss

Made That Breaking News Banner, Boss

RockStar4341 Report

#3

So, Uh… Wanna Tell Me What Went Wrong With This One?

So, Uh… Wanna Tell Me What Went Wrong With This One?

xx-ANONYMOUS Report

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
53 minutes ago

The piano needs tuning 😁

View more comments

Even in the smallest, most seemingly easy jobs there needs to be some level of quality assurance. If you disagree, scroll through this article a bit and see if it changes your mind. Consumer protections against questionable quality do go back to the Medieval ages when various guilds were responsible for making sure the things their members produced were up to scratch and wouldn’t discredit the entire profession. Now if a company messes up, its competitors are no doubt gleeful at the opportunity. 

Modern companies do use more statistical methods and will generally have an idea of how many units per thousand or million will have some issue. Fixing every single one is generally not considered worth it, so an unlucky consumer down the line will just have to “eat” the company's mistake. On the bright side, if you do end up with a misprinted shirt or some other mistake, you at least get to stand out from the crowd. 
#4

Whoever Edited This Advertisement Never Saw A Human Foot

Whoever Edited This Advertisement Never Saw A Human Foot

victim80 Report

Carrie Laughs
Carrie Laughs
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Don't see what's wrong - if their feet are like that they need all the help they can get.

#5

I Did Not Know There Were 11 World Wars

I Did Not Know There Were 11 World Wars

Hurricane_Killer Report

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
39 minutes ago

From the future- should read 3939-3945

#6

Bought A Chocolate Milk But They Forgot To Add Chocolate I Guess?

Bought A Chocolate Milk But They Forgot To Add Chocolate I Guess?

IceCoffee64 Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
36 minutes ago

They accidentally milked a normal cow instead of a brown one.

Of course, some issues come down to human error, be it a typo, or misreading some instructions. In our private lives, these at most cost us some money and our dignity, as friends and family are likely to constantly bring up some mistake we happened to make. But in the “real world,” mistakes will inevitably cost as much as some lawyers can squeeze out of a jury or the legal system, as most places have a set of rules to define damages from negligence
#7

'Anti-Graffiti', Huh? (Waterloo Bridge)

‘Anti-Graffiti’, Huh? (Waterloo Bridge)

williambash Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
58 minutes ago

That's the paint guys, it makes people think it's already done

#8

I Can't Believe My Dad Bought This!

I Can’t Believe My Dad Bought This!

DullAttorney228 Report

#9

Are Lizards Going To Start Falling From The Sky

Are Lizards Going To Start Falling From The Sky

Hurricane_Killer Report

As much as business owners and manufacturers may dislike it, these laws do protect us, consumers from them. Even a CEO is also a consumer at times, so it’s important not to be short-sighted here. The origins of the law involved Scotland, a ginger beer float, and a snail. A woman named May Donoghue ordered the aforementioned item and was shocked to discover a dead, decomposed snail in the liquid. This led her to sue the manufacturer of the ginger beer in 1932.
#10

Handle With Care

Handle With Care

onebiscuit Report

Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
52 minutes ago

I see nothing wrong here. It says 'Ragile Handle Ith care'. I don't know what language it is, but clearly it means 'Sorry for damaging your box'.

#11

Ah Yes. Everything Is Fine Here

Ah Yes. Everything Is Fine Here

TheAngloLithuanian Report

#12

Installed The Ac, Boss!

Installed The Ac, Boss!

kokokolia-rus Report

In this case, judge, Lord MacMillan ended up creating a new sort of tort, which is just a legal term for a civil wrong, the sort that they can pursue legal action for. In Donoghue v Stevenson (the latter being the manufacturer of the ginger beer and snail combo,) Donoghue did not outright win the case, but it did create a shift in legal thought about the responsibilities of manufacturers, particularly for food and beverages. 
#13

Which Floor Was It Again?

Which Floor Was It Again?

DylanDoesReddit1 Report

#14

Vegan Noodles "Contains Pork"

Vegan Noodles “Contains Pork”

Cloudly_Water Report

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
37 minutes ago

They were vegan pigs. So it's ok.

#15

How Not To Install A Metal Roof

How Not To Install A Metal Roof

Xander395 Report

The result is that anyone who does not take “reasonable care” to protect a third party can be held liable. This started with food and drinks but quickly expanded. So a doctor giving bad advice can be sued just as effectively as someone selling you a defective drill. As with so many things in life, this basically comes down to money. If a company or person wrongs you, they are now compelled to compensate you financially. 
#16

The People Who Thought That This Bathroom Was Ethical

The People Who Thought That This Bathroom Was Ethical

CynicalAndImpatient Report

Remi Flynne
Remi Flynne
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Batgirl goes in and out a skylight perhaps.

#17

Fork That Wasn't Cut

Fork That Wasn't Cut

BiblessFilipino28 Report

#18

Mph? I Prefer Fahrenheit

Mph? I Prefer Fahrenheit

SqueakSquawk4 Report

#19

Laid The Pipe Down, Boss

Laid The Pipe Down, Boss

Rambos_Beard Report

Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
50 minutes ago

It's fine. It's in Australia.

#20

Ahhh Yes,the Nutritional Info I Needed. I R I S H

Ahhh Yes,the Nutritional Info I Needed. I R I S H

CaptainGisseno Report

scag$y
scag$y
Community Member
41 minutes ago

That'll be Guinness then.

#21

Make Sure You Use The Left Lane Cause Left Lane Closed

Make Sure You Use The Left Lane Cause Left Lane Closed

Ben_Over420 Report

scag$y
scag$y
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Intelligent motorways are only as intelligent as the clown typing the messages.

#22

Yup That's How Acronyms Work. Job Well Done!

Yup That's How Acronyms Work. Job Well Done!

Annoying__Usernames Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
33 minutes ago

You sure this is a school?

#23

Since 14 Together 20 / Together Since 1420

Since 14 Together 20 / Together Since 1420

Some-Faithlessness75 Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Tell me you're a vampire without telling me you're a vampire

#24

If Only There Were Something In The Nest That Started With The Letter E…

If Only There Were Something In The Nest That Started With The Letter E…

mopeiobebeast Report

#25

Looks Like #tacobell Couldn't Find The Inside Of A Taco

Looks Like #tacobell Couldn’t Find The Inside Of A Taco

carlewurtz Report

#26

When It's Close To The End Of The Shift

When It's Close To The End Of The Shift

reddit.com Report

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
1 minute ago

Whoever did this should be forced to complete a 1000 piece jigsaw every day for the rest of their life.

#27

New Security Cameras After A Sa At Work! 🙃

New Security Cameras After A Sa At Work! 🙃

schmungeon_schmaster Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Honestly i'm just happy they tried, this was probably fixed after the photo was taken anyway.

#28

Damn Printing It The Right Way Around Was Too Hard

Damn Printing It The Right Way Around Was Too Hard

RedTrian Report

#29

Photoshoping Can Be Hard

Photoshoping Can Be Hard

LeapofAzzam Report

scag$y
scag$y
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Dude just sneezed while they were taking the picture. It twanged back onto his face a second after this was taken. He swore quietly to himself, but carried on as if nothing had happened. Or it's the photoshop thing.

#30

Never Do Your Best, Quit!

Never Do Your Best, Quit!

Bummbumm6 Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
52 minutes ago

On my way right now! Thank you for the sign, universe

#31

This House Costs $2m+ And They Think This New Driveway Is Fine

This House Costs $2m+ And They Think This New Driveway Is Fine

colonelcasey22 Report

Remi Flynne
Remi Flynne
Community Member
33 minutes ago

My house isn't worth that much and I'm not going to be happy with that drive either.

#32

Mcdonalds, You Know That Chicken Is Not A Drink. Right?

Mcdonalds, You Know That Chicken Is Not A Drink. Right?

VictorAFurr Report

Leanna Krys
Leanna Krys
Community Member
29 minutes ago

unfortunately i have the knowledge of chicken shakes having been made before, not by mcd, but it has indeed been made a drink at pdq T_T

#33

All Of The Bar Stools At Our Air Bnb Were Assembled Backwards

All Of The Bar Stools At Our Air Bnb Were Assembled Backwards

Era_Glassworks Report

#34

Just Saw This Jem On My Jobsite Friday !!!

Just Saw This Jem On My Jobsite Friday !!!

JeffAASecurity Report

#35

Filled The Bins, Boss

Filled The Bins, Boss

Many-Ad5016 Report

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Easy fix. Change the graphics.

#36

Wait I Remember That Character, It's Super-Man!

Wait I Remember That Character, It's Super-Man!

Beautiful_Fishing569 Report

#37

Bill Nye Is More Evil Than You Think

Bill Nye Is More Evil Than You Think

Wahwahheeeeeeeeeee Report

#38

Exactly What I Asked For!

Exactly What I Asked For!

Magical_Potat0e Report

#39

Concentrating The Rain Into A Refreshing Seated Shower

Concentrating The Rain Into A Refreshing Seated Shower

Arianfelou Report

#40

Installed The Explenation Boss

Installed The Explenation Boss

tobixxxxxxxxxl Report

#41

It Would Be Easier To Get The Right Flag

It Would Be Easier To Get The Right Flag

Digsants Report

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Is this what they mean when they say "the wonder down under"???

#42

Really, Frankenstein Is An Author Now?

Really, Frankenstein Is An Author Now?

TamiTam55 Report

#43

Is The Ink Edible?

Is The Ink Edible?

jarajara1861 Report

#44

Julian Are You Ok?

Julian Are You Ok?

howardkinsd Report

#45

To Promote A Beard Friendly Sunscreen

To Promote A Beard Friendly Sunscreen

koios1031 Report

#46

To Paint A Sign

To Paint A Sign

Flapu7 Report

#47

I'm Sorry, But Something Went Wrong In Product Development

I'm Sorry, But Something Went Wrong In Product Development

reddit.com Report

going ratty
going ratty
Community Member
37 minutes ago

pills 4 the kids to swallow and a gun to kill themselfs.. this is not a 'doctor' kit this is a 'mentally depressed grown up' kit

#48

Scammer Talking To Herself

Scammer Talking To Herself

kalshassan Report

#49

Child Car Seat Installation Instructions

Child Car Seat Installation Instructions

wRojtheoriginal Report

#50

Something Isn't Adding Up

Something Isn’t Adding Up

IndependentFresh6865 Report

#51

How To Stay Awake

How To Stay Awake

timwilks13 Report

#52

While Shopping At Costco-This Caught My Eye. Well, I Guess It Looks

While Shopping At Costco-This Caught My Eye. Well, I Guess It Looks Nice

WhenMaxAttax Report

#53

Yuppa. That Looks About Right For A Girl's Height [crosspost From Facebook. Not Op]

Yuppa. That Looks About Right For A Girl's Height [crosspost From Facebook. Not Op]

tyw7 Report

#54

The Roundest Table I Ever Did See

The Roundest Table I Ever Did See

CasFromSask Report

#55

This Is Acceptable :(

This Is Acceptable :(

bitchy_buffoon Report

#56

One Of My Coworkers Accepted This As A Looney (Canadian $1)

One Of My Coworkers Accepted This As A Looney (Canadian $1)

samg461a Report

#57

Labeled The Fruitables Boss

Labeled The Fruitables Boss

Skaitavia Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This thing is going through a crisis of sorts

#58

My Girlfriend's Boss Gift

My Girlfriend's Boss Gift

Ruzzo3_14 Report

#59

Math, Not Even Once!

Math, Not Even Once!

dearlyneighbor778 Report

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My woes are multiplying because of all the division. Does that count???

#60

Yes. Effort Definitely Involves No Effort

Yes. Effort Definitely Involves No Effort

SombreSilver Report

#61

This Is At My Blind School. Really Accessible

This Is At My Blind School. Really Accessible

thegunner137 Report

#62

So... How Does It Work?

So... How Does It Work?

Hugosimpon Report

