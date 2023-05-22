Even in the smallest, most seemingly easy jobs there needs to be some level of quality assurance. If you disagree, scroll through this article a bit and see if it changes your mind. Consumer protections against questionable quality do go back to the Medieval ages when various guilds were responsible for making sure the things their members produced were up to scratch and wouldn’t discredit the entire profession. Now if a company messes up, its competitors are no doubt gleeful at the opportunity.

Modern companies do use more statistical methods and will generally have an idea of how many units per thousand or million will have some issue. Fixing every single one is generally not considered worth it, so an unlucky consumer down the line will just have to “eat” the company's mistake. On the bright side, if you do end up with a misprinted shirt or some other mistake, you at least get to stand out from the crowd.