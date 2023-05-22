“You Had One Job”: The Worst Fails Shared On This Group (95 New Pics)
Life can always find a way to surprise us, where the most simple, straightforward, and mundane task sometimes goes awry and you are left sitting there and wondering how exactly did this happen. The blessing and curse of the 21st century is that there will always be someone around to document it for posterity.
This online group documents the painful and sometimes inexplicable fails they have encountered “in the wild,” so be sure to upvote the posts where you really do not understand how someone failed at the single thing they needed to do and comment your own experiences if you aren’t afraid.
Protecting Someones Privacy
Made That Breaking News Banner, Boss
So, Uh… Wanna Tell Me What Went Wrong With This One?
Even in the smallest, most seemingly easy jobs there needs to be some level of quality assurance. If you disagree, scroll through this article a bit and see if it changes your mind. Consumer protections against questionable quality do go back to the Medieval ages when various guilds were responsible for making sure the things their members produced were up to scratch and wouldn’t discredit the entire profession. Now if a company messes up, its competitors are no doubt gleeful at the opportunity.
Modern companies do use more statistical methods and will generally have an idea of how many units per thousand or million will have some issue. Fixing every single one is generally not considered worth it, so an unlucky consumer down the line will just have to “eat” the company's mistake. On the bright side, if you do end up with a misprinted shirt or some other mistake, you at least get to stand out from the crowd.
Whoever Edited This Advertisement Never Saw A Human Foot
Don't see what's wrong - if their feet are like that they need all the help they can get.
I Did Not Know There Were 11 World Wars
Bought A Chocolate Milk But They Forgot To Add Chocolate I Guess?
Of course, some issues come down to human error, be it a typo, or misreading some instructions. In our private lives, these at most cost us some money and our dignity, as friends and family are likely to constantly bring up some mistake we happened to make. But in the “real world,” mistakes will inevitably cost as much as some lawyers can squeeze out of a jury or the legal system, as most places have a set of rules to define damages from negligence.
‘Anti-Graffiti’, Huh? (Waterloo Bridge)
That's the paint guys, it makes people think it's already done
I Can’t Believe My Dad Bought This!
Are Lizards Going To Start Falling From The Sky
As much as business owners and manufacturers may dislike it, these laws do protect us, consumers from them. Even a CEO is also a consumer at times, so it’s important not to be short-sighted here. The origins of the law involved Scotland, a ginger beer float, and a snail. A woman named May Donoghue ordered the aforementioned item and was shocked to discover a dead, decomposed snail in the liquid. This led her to sue the manufacturer of the ginger beer in 1932.
Handle With Care
I see nothing wrong here. It says 'Ragile Handle Ith care'. I don't know what language it is, but clearly it means 'Sorry for damaging your box'.
Ah Yes. Everything Is Fine Here
Installed The Ac, Boss!
In this case, judge, Lord MacMillan ended up creating a new sort of tort, which is just a legal term for a civil wrong, the sort that they can pursue legal action for. In Donoghue v Stevenson (the latter being the manufacturer of the ginger beer and snail combo,) Donoghue did not outright win the case, but it did create a shift in legal thought about the responsibilities of manufacturers, particularly for food and beverages.
Which Floor Was It Again?
Vegan Noodles “Contains Pork”
How Not To Install A Metal Roof
The result is that anyone who does not take “reasonable care” to protect a third party can be held liable. This started with food and drinks but quickly expanded. So a doctor giving bad advice can be sued just as effectively as someone selling you a defective drill. As with so many things in life, this basically comes down to money. If a company or person wrongs you, they are now compelled to compensate you financially.
The People Who Thought That This Bathroom Was Ethical
Fork That Wasn't Cut
Mph? I Prefer Fahrenheit
Laid The Pipe Down, Boss
Ahhh Yes,the Nutritional Info I Needed. I R I S H
Make Sure You Use The Left Lane Cause Left Lane Closed
Yup That's How Acronyms Work. Job Well Done!
Since 14 Together 20 / Together Since 1420
Tell me you're a vampire without telling me you're a vampire
If Only There Were Something In The Nest That Started With The Letter E…
Looks Like #tacobell Couldn’t Find The Inside Of A Taco
When It's Close To The End Of The Shift
Whoever did this should be forced to complete a 1000 piece jigsaw every day for the rest of their life.
New Security Cameras After A Sa At Work! 🙃
Damn Printing It The Right Way Around Was Too Hard
Photoshoping Can Be Hard
Never Do Your Best, Quit!
On my way right now! Thank you for the sign, universe
This House Costs $2m+ And They Think This New Driveway Is Fine
My house isn't worth that much and I'm not going to be happy with that drive either.
Mcdonalds, You Know That Chicken Is Not A Drink. Right?
unfortunately i have the knowledge of chicken shakes having been made before, not by mcd, but it has indeed been made a drink at pdq T_T
All Of The Bar Stools At Our Air Bnb Were Assembled Backwards
Just Saw This Jem On My Jobsite Friday !!!
Filled The Bins, Boss
Wait I Remember That Character, It's Super-Man!
Bill Nye Is More Evil Than You Think
Exactly What I Asked For!
Concentrating The Rain Into A Refreshing Seated Shower
Installed The Explenation Boss
It Would Be Easier To Get The Right Flag
Really, Frankenstein Is An Author Now?
Is The Ink Edible?
Julian Are You Ok?
To Promote A Beard Friendly Sunscreen
To Paint A Sign
I'm Sorry, But Something Went Wrong In Product Development
pills 4 the kids to swallow and a gun to kill themselfs.. this is not a 'doctor' kit this is a 'mentally depressed grown up' kit
Scammer Talking To Herself
Child Car Seat Installation Instructions
Something Isn’t Adding Up
How To Stay Awake
While Shopping At Costco-This Caught My Eye. Well, I Guess It Looks Nice
Yuppa. That Looks About Right For A Girl's Height [crosspost From Facebook. Not Op]
The Roundest Table I Ever Did See
This Is Acceptable :(
One Of My Coworkers Accepted This As A Looney (Canadian $1)
Labeled The Fruitables Boss
My Girlfriend's Boss Gift
Math, Not Even Once!
My woes are multiplying because of all the division. Does that count???
Yes. Effort Definitely Involves No Effort
Ah yes, because effort doesn't require effort