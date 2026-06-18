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Few dog breeds have cultivated a reputation quite like the Pomeranian. Weighing only a few kilograms yet possessing the confidence of a much larger dog, Pomeranians are known for their outsized personalities, strong opinions, unwavering loyalty, and remarkable ability to command attention wherever they go. It is precisely these contradictions that have inspired the artist behind "I Love My Pom Design", whose comics celebrate the everyday realities of sharing life with one of the world's most charismatic companion breeds.

Drawing inspiration from the quirks and behaviors that Pomeranian owners know all too well, the artist transforms familiar moments into humorous visual stories. The comics explore everything from selective hearing and dramatic reactions to an almost supernatural talent for becoming the center of household life. While exaggerated for comedic effect, many of the situations are rooted in behaviors commonly associated with the breed, which is known for being highly intelligent, alert, affectionate, and surprisingly fearless despite its small size.

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