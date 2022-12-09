Creating Eccentric Christmas Cards Has Become A Hilarious Holiday Tradition For Our Family

Our family is crazy over-the-top with our Christmas Cards each year. We start in October, coming up with the ideas, brainstorm, negotiate and vote on the concept, and then gather all the costumes and props for a big photoshoot day.

We never have anyone else with us, we take the pictures ourselves using a camera timer, so the idea always stays under wraps until the cards are printed. Each year we try to top ourselves with something unique and creative that we think will amuse our friends and family. It’s our favorite family tradition that gets better each year.

This year we went for a Vogue-type magazine cover to show off our chic take on Christmas

We all loved dressing up like haute-couture versions of favorite Christmas characters. Like Jack Frost, Mrs. Claus, Frosty, a candy cane fairy and, of course, Santa.

In 2021, we liked the idea of a happy mom with all her people inside a safe snow-globe “bubble” while everyone else is wondering how to get out

Even our dogs Nala and Trooper managed to look confused for the shot! This card was made by taking individual pics of each family member and photoshopping them into the snow globe.

2020 was a wreck, so we wore matching “Dumpster-Fire” t-shirts and the kids looked less than happy opening all of their pandemic-safe gifts

Lysol wipes, toilet paper, hand soap, sanitizer and masks. We wished everyone a safe and healthy holiday. It is a vivid memory of the year we all endured.

2019 was the year we played on the idea of the ‘perfect’ Christmas everyone tries to portray on social media

Our version included everything that really goes on during the holidays – burnt cookies, wrapping paper messes, lighting mishaps, breaking all the ornaments and even a decorating mishap from the top of the tree. This was so fun to shoot and even our puppies got in on the action.

One of my personal favorites was the 2018 portrayal of all family members as tree ornaments

What a blast to each dress up as our favorite childhood ornaments- an angel, toy soldier, Santa, a reindeer, the little drummer boy, a doll and a snowman. All happily hanging on a festive evergreen.

We loved this whimsical card showing the whole family riding on our ‘reindog’ Nala, with her elf buddy nearby

It was the first year we had our new trip-pawed puppy Trooper. But he fit right in and was unfazed by the costumes and crazy photos!

One year we did a take on the “Silent Night” aspect of Christmas, with the kids pretending they were tied up with lights and couldn’t make a sound

They thought this was very funny. But we wanted to assure everyone that it was all in good fun, so we put a silly disclaimer on the card so nobody would take it too seriously.