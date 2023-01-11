115 Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Look Like Trashposts, As Shared By This Twitter Page (New Posts)
The internet is a wonderful place. Absolutely fantastic. Until you come across the egregiously pointless and random bits of it, which happens all too often. By this point in time, we have become accustomed to it all making absolutely no sense, which has led us to develop an acquired taste of humor that ages like fine wine, too.
At times, our expectations of the internet are so low that we don’t even consider reality to be real enough. Seeing actual pictures as makeshift trashposts has become an unfortunate skill in critical thinking, yet can we be blamed, considering the amount of trash we scroll through daily? One Twitter page has dedicated itself to sharing these lovely pictures.
The name of the Twitter page is quite self-explanatory: “Behind The Scenes Pics That Look Like [Trash]posts.” So that’s what we’re looking at today. Remember to upvote your favorites, leave some comments to have a good time with the community of Pandas, and if you’re craving more, check out this Bored Panda article we did on the Twitter page a little while ago.
In Internet culture, ‘fecal matter posting,’ trashposting, or funposting, is a form of trash talk where people use online forums or social media pages to post content that is satirical and of “aggressively, ironically, and trollishly poor quality.” According to Wikipedia, it’s a modern form of provocation. But can everything be considered a trashpost?
Some things seem to balance on a very thin line between being questionable and being undeniably truthful. Just like these pictures that we’re scrolling through today. Thanks to the Twitter page “Behind The Scenes Pics That Look Like [Trash]posts,” we’re able to delve deeper into the dark hole of the uncanny and weird.
Let’s look at trashposting as a phenomenon in its entirety. Poor-quality, regurgitated memes and otherwise “trashy” content to intentionally derail a conversation, create a stir, or get a few laughs with shocking—sometimes vulgar—wrongness is what defines the genre.
According to Amanda Greenwood, trashposting first appeared back in 2008 when the definition was: “to make utterly worthless and silly posts on an internet message board.” But now, Urban Dictionary describes trashposting as “ironically posting something which, to the average person, looks just like a cringy or weird or stereotypical post conforming to a norm, but is intended to mock, insult, or amuse.”
Has it really been that long? Felt like this came out only a couple or so years ago....
Nowadays, trashposting is a trend that more brands are starting to take advantage of when it comes to marketing and staying relevant, especially when it comes to Gen Z. Paradoxically, trashposts can cause confusion or irritation and still be successful. As Amanda states, it’s about posting completely meaningless content that has the potential to go viral.
Due to its humorous nature, leaning towards the dark side that is borderline offensive or slightly off from the mainstream, it brings forth an interest that scientists credit to the “feel-good” hormone, dopamine, which is released after one comes across these weirdly funny posts.
To make the most of it, all those looking to trashpost should consider their audience, as this type of humor will not work with everyone. Keep it relevant. Be self-aware. And shift your language, as stiff corporate speak and word-perfect posts are not relatable and are, therefore, not trashposts.
Interestingly enough, this random type of humor has its roots in Dadaism. Who could’ve imagined that? According to Sam Greszes, the goal of trashposting is “to make an audience so confused at the lack of content that they laugh or smile,” which closely resembles Dada artworks—“confusing, context-free pieces that, specifically because they were so absurd, were seen as revolutionary works both artistically and politically.”
“How can context-less images—of skeletons with brass instruments, frogs on unicycles, moths, and most recently, the outright banning of the letter ‘N’, aka the ‘forbiddem glyph,’ from the online lexicon—entertain without presenting anything remotely reminiscent of a joke?” asks Sam, questioning the pure existence of Dada and trashposting.
As a response to World War I-era Europe, with nationalism spiking, a lack of upward mobility both socially and economically, and the decay of human rights becoming prevalent, a small group of artists formed in Switzerland and, in essence, started to trashpost.
The whole point of Dadaism is that there’s no real guiding principle other than it needs to oppose any kind of established norms of composition. Why should the world that is so harsh and unforgiving praise traditional works more than an upside-down toilet, asks Sam Greszes.
According to the Dadaist poet Tristan Tzara, the beginnings of the movement came not out of a desire to make art, but out of a profound disgust with the world. A society that victimizes its own most vulnerable elements doesn’t deserve context, humor, or decadence, the artists insisted. That society instead deserves nonsense. And nonsense it continues to get.
The Dada Manifesto, where Hugo Ball noted the movement’s anti-art goals and principles, reads like a modern-day trashpost on Twitter. “How does one achieve eternal bliss? By saying dada. How does one become famous? By saying dada. With a noble gesture and delicate propriety. Till one goes crazy. Till one loses consciousness.”
“How can one get rid of everything that smacks of journalism, worms, everything nice and right, blinkered, moralistic, europeanised, enervated? By saying dada. Dada is the world soul, dada is the pawnshop. Dada is the world’s best lily-milk soap,” it continues on.
Therefore, the issues we continue to face as a society that cause a sense of hopelessness and grief are very much combated by the wonderfulness of trashposting. It makes us smile, and that is sometimes the best we can ask for. Dear Pandas, continue upvoting your favorites, leaving comments, and I shall see you in the next one!
