The internet is a wonderful place. Absolutely fantastic. Until you come across the egregiously pointless and random bits of it, which happens all too often. By this point in time, we have become accustomed to it all making absolutely no sense, which has led us to develop an acquired taste of humor that ages like fine wine, too.

At times, our expectations of the internet are so low that we don’t even consider reality to be real enough. Seeing actual pictures as makeshift trashposts has become an unfortunate skill in critical thinking, yet can we be blamed, considering the amount of trash we scroll through daily? One Twitter page has dedicated itself to sharing these lovely pictures.

The name of the Twitter page is quite self-explanatory: “Behind The Scenes Pics That Look Like [Trash]posts.” So that’s what we’re looking at today. Remember to upvote your favorites, leave some comments to have a good time with the community of Pandas, and if you’re craving more, check out this Bored Panda article we did on the Twitter page a little while ago.

More info: Twitter