You can spend hours curating the perfect aesthetic for your space, getting every throw pillow and scented candle just right. But then there it is, lurking in the corner like a B-list movie villain: a chaotic jumble of cords, a trash can that’s always in the way, or a bathroom crack that screams, "I've seen things". These little eyesores have a special talent for throwing off the entire vibe, quietly mocking all your hard work from the sidelines.

But before you commit to a massive, budget-breaking remodel, what if you could just make all those annoying things go into witness protection? We're talking about deceptively simple and sneaky items that are basically the masters of disguise for your home. We've rounded up a list of clever buys that will help you tuck away the tacky, organize the overwhelming, and hide the hideous, making it look like you're way more put-together than you actually feel.