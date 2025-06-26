ADVERTISEMENT

Every home, no matter how stylish, has them: those little awkward spots, the unavoidable bits of functional-but-ugly, or the areas that just make you go "ugh" every time you see them. Whether it’s that weird tangle of cords, a scuffed-up wall, or the utilitarian reality of an air vent, these eyesores can seriously cramp your home's style.

But before you resign yourself to a life of strategically placed throw pillows and averting your gaze, we've got good news. We’ve rounded up 23 clever finds, for both inside and out, that are designed to cleverly conceal, distract from, or beautify those pesky problem areas. Get ready to turn those visual blights into surprisingly chic highlights, or at least make them quietly disappear.

#1

Even Your Electrical Outlets Can Join The 'My House Is A Vibe' Movement Thanks To This Surprisingly Chic Boho Outlet Cover

Light switch hidden behind fabric cover with wooden frame, a clever home uglies hiding find.

Review: "This is the cutest outlet cover." - Wendy Burke

    #2

    That Sad Patch Of Concrete You Call A Patio Is About To Get A Major Personality Transplant With This Vibrant Outdoor Rug

    Small balcony with colorful flower pots, woven chairs, and a blue patterned rug for hiding home uglies.

    Review: "I bought this rug to make our outdoor deck a little more inviting and it works great for the space. I was hesitant about how recycled plastic would feel but it’s much softer under our feet than expected, providing a bit of cushion between us and the deck. It comes with a jute-like carrying case so you could easily roll it up and take it to the beach, out for a picnic, or keep it in the back of your car. Hoping this holds up because we like it a lot." - Jennifer D.

    Window decorated with colorful glass ornaments and plants, perfect finds for hiding home uglies and enhancing decor.

    Review: "Easy to put on window once we sprayed enough water on them to stick. Also easy to cut to fit the size of window. When the light shines through it, the colors shine like a rainbow and also helps block the view from the outside in but it isn’t completely obscured. Seems to be holding up well after a couple months now and thick enough to last a while." - b

    #4

    Say 'Goodbye' To Unsightly AC Units And Trash Cans, And 'Hello' To A Backyard Oasis! This Premium Vinyl Privacy Screen Is The Stylish Solution For Hiding Those Eyesores (And Creating A More Relaxing Outdoor Space)

    White outdoor privacy screen fence hiding home uglies in a backyard garden with plants and mulch on a sunny day

    Review: "The quality is great and super easy to put together. I got this cause my HOA doesn’t allow for our trash cans to be seen. And I was tired of my garage smelling during summer. Put this together in about 30min with install. I have already recommended this to my neighbors." - Megan Calero

    #5

    Those Sad, Purely Functional Metal Rectangles Posing As Central Air Outlets Can Finally Get A Much-Needed Glow-Up With These Decorative Grates

    Decorative metal vent cover installed on blue wall, a stylish home find for hiding home uglies effectively.

    Review: "Painted my dining room and had to replace the old grate. It had been painted several times before and I wanted something nice. I found this one on Amazon. I used longer screws because the old grate had destroyed the drywall and the screws that came with the grate weren't long enough to go through the ductwork. That was easy enough to swap the screws for longer ones. I'm very happy with the wall grate." - CSpott

    Before and after kitchen countertop makeover demonstrating solutions for hiding home uglies with stylish updates.

    Review: "I used this product on my counter tops and love it. We moved in a house with pale pink counter tops but really didn't have extra money to replace them. This was so easy to apply and they turned out great." - Stacey

    Before and after transformation of a brick fireplace using paint to hide home uglies and refresh the living space.

    Review: "This was super easy to apply. To get the variations, I did 5+ coats to get the VERY white bricks. Some 2+ coats. I also did one coat and then one coat where I used a rag. I used a paint brush for the grout. Then a small roller for the bricks. Love the easy makeover" - Mark J. Szpatoski

    Fabric storage bench showing hidden toys inside, perfect for hiding home uglies and keeping spaces organized and tidy.

    Review: "This item is definitely sturdier than I thought it would be. It is easy to expand and collapse and I enjoy the color choice as well. The material is not so soft or so rough. It is about the size of a small preschool toddler couch. Overall, happy with the purchase." - Anonymous

    The mission to create a space where your eyes can truly rest (or just not cringe) is a noble one, and there are still more ingenious solutions on deck to help you achieve domestic bliss.
    #9

    That Big, Intimidating Blank Wall You've Been Avoiding Can Finally Become A Curated Masterpiece Of Your Favorite Memories (Or Just Cool Pictures You Found Online) With This Gallery Wall Frame Set

    Wall photo grid templates and framed pictures arranged neatly to hide home uglies with stylish decor solutions.

    Review: "I’m so impressed by these frames! They were packaged so well, no damage at all! The wood look is perfect and beautiful. The frames are thick and high quality. And the poster makes is so freaking easy to hang!! Takes out all the stress of hanging a gallery wall! Buy it now!" - brantleyben

    #10

    Your Bathtub's Seen Better Days? No Problem! This Rust-Oleum Tub & Tile Spray Paint Will Give It A Fresh, Glossy Makeover

    Before and after images of a shower floor cleaning showing effective home uglies removal and hiding solutions.

    Review: "I absolutely love this stuff I bought eight cans to do my bathtub my shower my kitchen sink and my toilet in my RV and I still have two cans left and it's very durable I absolutely love it this is the second time I bought it." - cindy

    #11

    Cord Chaos Got Your Living Room Looking Like A Robot Uprising? This Cable Management Box Will Organize Those Wires And Restore Peace To Your Home

    Cable management boxes with wooden lids neatly hiding tangled cords on a wooden floor for home uglies concealment.

    Review: "Love the design and colors. Boxes are very spacious and designed in a way that makes sense. Worth the price. Completely decluttered my desk with this buy." - Andrew Franklin

    Wooden storage organizer with green boxes and bathroom essentials, perfect for hiding home uglies and clutter efficiently.

    Review: "I have no cabinets in a very small bathroom so I ordered to keep clean bath towels in & also have 2 shelves to place items. Works out perfect." - Me

    #13

    That Awkward Bare Spot Or Slightly Questionable Patch Of Wall Can Now Get A Chic, Leafy Disguise Thanks To This Effortlessly Stylish Vaux Ivy

    Patio space featuring a cozy chair, glass table, and decorative planter, ideal for hiding home uglies with greenery.

    Review: "I live in an apartment, second floor. This fit perfectly up against the railing. Absolutely love it!!!" - L

    #14

    Scratches, Watermarks, And Sun Fade? Consider Them History! This Howard Feed-N-Wax Is Like A Time Machine For Your Wood Furniture, Bringing Back Its Original Beauty

    Worn wooden banister before and after restoration, demonstrating effective home fixes for hiding home uglies.

    Review: "Our stair handrails were looking sad, but I did not have the time nor energy to fully sand and re-stain them. This stuff worked great, and gave a vast improvement with very little effort. I just followed the instructions and finished with their Feed and Wax." - Rodger D Weber

    #15

    Tired Of Tripping Over Cords Like You're In A Slapstick Comedy? This Sleek Socket Will Make Your Floors Safe For Walking (And Dancing!) Again

    Cable cover on wall and a Sleek Socket power strip held in hand, perfect finds for hiding home uglies.

    Review: "This product works great for behind the bed! It makes the plug look sleek and is flat so as to allow your bed to still be snug up against the wall. The cords are the perfect length so you don't have a bunch or left over laying around. And the fact that each end has 3 plugs is perfect! It allows you to plug in your phone, light and smart watch." - Alysha

    Before and after TV wall mount setup showing effective cable management for hiding home uglies in a clean living space.

    Review: "These worked out perfect for me! I used them to cover up the dangling cords from my workout area TV. They were easy to paint with our interior paint, using only one coat (Behr Marquee). Make sure you don’t get paint into the area where the track pieces meet! This may be why some users had a hard time getting the pieces to click together. These were very easy to cut with a band saw!" - Rachael Baines

    See? With a little creativity and the right products, those once-glaring eyesores can become distant memories. If you're already picturing a more serene and aesthetically pleasing home, you're on the right track. Keep that momentum going, as we unveil more ways to outsmart those household imperfections.
    #17

    Your Entryway's Current Shoe Explosion Can Finally Be Contained Within This Surprisingly Stylish Shoe Storage Cabinet That Even Has A Bonus Drawer For All Those 'Where Do I Put This' Bits

    Shoe cabinet as a home ugly hiding solution, neatly storing various sneakers and shoes on multiple shelves.

    Review: "Great solution to store shoes. Straightforward assembly. Will fit up to size 12 pretty easily. Note that 12.5 might be too long to fit easily and wide gym shoes are snug when storing three across." - R

    #18

    That Awkward Moment Where Two Different Types Of Flooring Meet And Have A Weird Little Argument Can Now Be Elegantly Mediated By This Vinyl Floor Transition Strip

    Close-up of a home flooring transition strip used for hiding home uglies between two rooms with different floors.

    Review: "This was perfect. The color was the right shade and went down with no problems." - Tammy Lee

    #19

    Your Deck's Current 'Weathered And Weary' Aesthetic Can Be Traded In For 'Fresh And Fabulous' With A Good Coat Of This Deck Stain And Sealer

    Wooden deck partially stained showing before and after transformation, a great home ugly fix for outdoor spaces.

    Review: "This was recommended to me by a guy who sold us redwood boards from his mill. It went on easily and it looks gorgeous! I stained a fence and two decks in the last three years and this product is far superior right off the bat. Love the richness of the color and the wood is soaking it up consistently. The plastic lid seal was perplexing but I grabbed pliers right away and twisted it off. Also, agreed, it gets really sludgy at the bottom. Not sure how to counter that except maybe stir constantly with a paint stir stick throughout the process." - I Know Jack

    #20

    Your Garage Ceiling Is About To Go From 'Wasted Space' To 'Genius Storage Solution' For All Those Bulky Items Thanks To These Garage Roof Racks

    Overhead storage rack in garage holding coolers and bins, a practical solution for hiding home uglies and clutter.

    Review: "This unit works so well, is very sturdy and is half the price of other ceiling storage units! Installation was difficult and a little frustrating just because I’m not used to using a stud finder on the ceiling. But between my husband and I we got it done in under an hour. Once we figured out the ceiling joists went long ways and not short ways across the garage ceiling it was much easier to figure out the spacing. Our garage door closes easily with the side bars at full length, and the entire unit is concealed when the garage door is open. I love that all the junk isnt visible and is all off the floor. I will be buying several more to continue decluttering our garage!" - MamaMoRx

    Before and after images of a wooden door with colorful window film applied, illustrating home uglies hiding solutions.

    Review: "I loved how easy these were to use. You can stick them on your window anyway you like. You could get super creative and cut designs too." - Desiree MacTavish

    #22

    Your Entryway Is About To Be More Organized Than Your Sock Drawer! This Floating Shelf Is The Stylish Solution For Keeping Keys, Mail, And Clutter At Bay

    Wall-mounted organizer with hooks and a shelf holding a plant, sunglasses, and keys for hiding home uglies efficiently.

    Review: "Great for the entryway. Really nice quality and you can hang bags or jackets + you have a space to put the mail. Really good value." - Ashley Jang

    #23

    Your Kitchen Windows Are About To Be The Envy Of Every Pinterest Board! These Striped Tier Curtains Are The Perfect Way To Add A Touch Of Farmhouse Chic To Your Home

    Kitchen window with spring-loaded curtains and a modern metal sink faucet, perfect for hiding home uglies.

    Review: "For the price, these are made very well. They look great on my window above/behind my kitchen sink. I would definitely purchase them again. They do block the light." - rlmcbee

