Woman Goes Viral Sharing The Most Dangerous “Alt-Right Rabbit Holes” For Women
Many people nowadays can’t imagine their lives without the internet and the never-ending news feed. But that’s no surprise, bearing in mind that the algorithms make the news feed feel like a personal collection of everything that one finds interesting.
Be that as it may, there are certain rabbit holes people might fall into, even if they only scroll through what they consider popular trends and nothing more. Online content creator Jess Britvich has taken to TikTok to discuss the way social media and algorithms can influence people’s views, especially towards the alt-right movement. In one of her videos, she discussed the most dangerous alt-right rabbit holes for women, and it didn’t take long to go viral, starting an important discussion. If you’re interested in seeing what Jess had to say, scroll down to find her video, as well as fellow netizens’ opinions, below.
Jess used social media to point out what trends she believes might lead to the alt-right movement
Image credits: jessbritvich
In her video, she discussed the most dangerous alt-right rabbit holes for women in particular
Image credits: lookstudio / freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: jessbritvich
Her TikTok video was viewed more than 1.3 million times on the platform
@jessbritvich @Jess B The alt-right promises yong (white) men power, the alt-right promises young women oppression #progressivetiktok#leftisttiktok#altrightpipeline#altrightpipelinebelike#trumpisadisgrace#trumpism#tradwifecontroversy♬ original sound – Jess B
Fellow netizens shared their thoughts on her ideas in the comments
"Clean girl" l watch this trend as an older woman and l see it so clearly. It attaches a moral value to some aesthetic, and, inversely, the looks that don't fit are associated with negative values. At the age when you should be bold and daring, you're toning yourself down to blend in, because you don't want to be 'tacky' or 'guetto'. And that translates to social and political views SOOO quickly and smoothly.
This all seems so weird to me. Every one of the things on the list leads to extreme left wing socialism, anarchist, living on communes , etc. so what I gather from this is just that people from all walks of life are into being hippies?
IMO, let it happen. Let the young women be homemakers and depend exclusively on their husbands. Then watch what happens when they end up being slaves in their houses, with no revenue, and the guy cheats left and right and beats the heall out of them the same way they used to do in the glory days. Lets watch them go broke because the guy chose another woman. Stupidity needs to have consequences. Being in a bad position because you made bad choices because you were stupid and did not understand what is happening in your life even though you have all the possible information is a consequence. I have 0 sympathy for these women. They deserve every single little bad thing that happens to them. Alt-right is like alcoholism. You don't get how deep you are in until you hit rock bottom. And there you either die or you get clean. We need a generation to suffer so that the next generations see it with their own eyes.
The problem with that is that generations of women have *already* suffered through this, and so many of us have fought for so d@mn long to change it. Sitting back and saying "let it happen, let this next generation suffer some more" is not only giving up all that we've fought for, it allows the pendulum to swing a little further in the direction of the far right. And stay there. This isn't a new war that needs to be waged against women and girls, it's the same old battle of educating new generations of boys and men, and fighting to not only keep what we've got, but to build upon it.Load More Replies...
