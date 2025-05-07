ADVERTISEMENT

Many people nowadays can’t imagine their lives without the internet and the never-ending news feed. But that’s no surprise, bearing in mind that the algorithms make the news feed feel like a personal collection of everything that one finds interesting.

Be that as it may, there are certain rabbit holes people might fall into, even if they only scroll through what they consider popular trends and nothing more. Online content creator Jess Britvich has taken to TikTok to discuss the way social media and algorithms can influence people’s views, especially towards the alt-right movement. In one of her videos, she discussed the most dangerous alt-right rabbit holes for women, and it didn’t take long to go viral, starting an important discussion. If you’re interested in seeing what Jess had to say, scroll down to find her video, as well as fellow netizens’ opinions, below.

    Jess used social media to point out what trends she believes might lead to the alt-right movement

    Young woman speaking about the most dangerous alt-right rabbit holes for women in a simple indoor setting.

    Image credits: jessbritvich

    In her video, she discussed the most dangerous alt-right rabbit holes for women in particular

    Image credits: lookstudio / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: jessbritvich

    Her TikTok video was viewed more than 1.3 million times on the platform

    @jessbritvich @Jess B The alt-right promises yong (white) men power, the alt-right promises young women oppression #progressivetiktok#leftisttiktok#altrightpipeline#altrightpipelinebelike#trumpisadisgrace#trumpism#tradwifecontroversy♬ original sound – Jess B

    Fellow netizens shared their thoughts on her ideas in the comments

