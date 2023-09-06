#1 "I love the way you roll!

Typing insults just to troll



Warrior on the keyboard,

Your insults keep me floored,



(Chorus)



I want you to Alpha my Beta!

All night long!

I want you to Alpha my Beta!"

#2 Your use of Lynx body spray

Really makes the ladies sway!



You like to state fact

Issued by your a**l tract!



(Chorus)



I want you to Alpha my Beta!

All night long!

I want you to Alpha my Beta!"

#3 Anger from your basement lair,

Sat in your grubby underwear.



Playing World of Warcraft,

One hand on your shaft.



(Chorus)



I want you to Alpha my Beta!

All night long!

I want you to Alpha my Beta!

#4 Feel like I’m your cat I’m your dog

Now I want you to take me on a walk

Watch me be the loyalest of all

Okay, baby, here’s the leash

#5 This submission is hidden. Click here to view.