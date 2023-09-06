The rules are simple: 1. Write the most cringe song lyrics! 2. Be original!

#1

"I love the way you roll!
Typing insults just to troll

Warrior on the keyboard,
Your insults keep me floored,

(Chorus)

I want you to Alpha my Beta!
All night long!
I want you to Alpha my Beta!"

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the incel theme song 💀 petition for nathaniel to make this a real song and release it on spotify:

#2

Your use of Lynx body spray
Really makes the ladies sway!

You like to state fact
Issued by your a**l tract!

(Chorus)

I want you to Alpha my Beta!
All night long!
I want you to Alpha my Beta!"

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

what shall we name this masterpiece?????

#3

Anger from your basement lair,
Sat in your grubby underwear.

Playing World of Warcraft,
One hand on your shaft.

(Chorus)

I want you to Alpha my Beta!
All night long!
I want you to Alpha my Beta!

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
#4

Feel like I’m your cat I’m your dog
Now I want you to take me on a walk
Watch me be the loyalest of all
Okay, baby, here’s the leash

McDonald’s french fry
#5

