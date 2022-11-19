Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hey Pandas, Would You Help A Person Who Mistakes You For An Employee?
Katherine P.Katherine P.
Community member
I read the story of the "old white lady", and besides the "stereotyping" I found the entire encounter rather a sad commentary on our society today, particularly towards the elderly generation. I'm an "old white lady", I found the author of that encounter and the commenters were also rather selfish. You see, I would've seen this as an opportunity to help someone...an act of kindness. I see no greater reward than helping out someone even if they are old and grouchy. They will usually be grateful and their attitude changes. We can have a good laugh at their mistake letting each of us go through the rest of our day feeling good. It's not an only entitlement (all races and ages) I see a rampant lack of respect and kindness.

