honestly can’t wrap my head around the fact that people are mad at other people for just existing. it’s the first day of pride month and already the conservatives are spreading hate (Brett Cooper, Ben Shapiro, AmalaUnapologetic, etc). i hate how we’re going backwards…

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

I thinks it's the fact that it's everywhere. It's a bit difficult to explain, but now it's difficult to find a movie or TV show that doesn't have some kind of propaganda being shoved down your throat. Look, I don't care what you do with your life even if I disagree with your choices since it's your life. But why, at every single turn does it keep popping up? As DP said in his post, it's becoming people's entire personality.

Also, I'd like to know what you think about Brett and Amala. I watch their channels, and while I don't agree with everything that they say, I do find myself in agreement with 70-80% of what they say. Especially with Amala, since her analysis and explanations don't include religion and thus can be generalized to anyone.

Report

0points
Red Lotus 🪷
POST
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

if i had to choose, definitely Amala, because she doesn’t bring religion into her ideals, and she’s a lot less aggressive and willing to listen.

0
0points
reply
#2

Gay people that make being gay they’re entire personality is a big one I think. Be gay or whatever, just don’t shove it down everyone’s throats and make it your entire personality. A lot of people don’t like that and that is prob a main reason I think.

Report

-1point
Wade(DP/Deadpool)
POST
Weezy
Weezy
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

Bingo!! We don’t care who you’re f*****g, we don’t care about your 12 labels, and we don’t care about your “personal” f*****g pronouns. We didn’t ask

See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish