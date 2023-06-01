2submissions
Hey Pandas, Why Do People Not Agree With LGBTQIA+?
honestly can’t wrap my head around the fact that people are mad at other people for just existing. it’s the first day of pride month and already the conservatives are spreading hate (Brett Cooper, Ben Shapiro, AmalaUnapologetic, etc). i hate how we’re going backwards…
I thinks it's the fact that it's everywhere. It's a bit difficult to explain, but now it's difficult to find a movie or TV show that doesn't have some kind of propaganda being shoved down your throat. Look, I don't care what you do with your life even if I disagree with your choices since it's your life. But why, at every single turn does it keep popping up? As DP said in his post, it's becoming people's entire personality.
Also, I'd like to know what you think about Brett and Amala. I watch their channels, and while I don't agree with everything that they say, I do find myself in agreement with 70-80% of what they say. Especially with Amala, since her analysis and explanations don't include religion and thus can be generalized to anyone.
Gay people that make being gay they’re entire personality is a big one I think. Be gay or whatever, just don’t shove it down everyone’s throats and make it your entire personality. A lot of people don’t like that and that is prob a main reason I think.
Bingo!! We don’t care who you’re f*****g, we don’t care about your 12 labels, and we don’t care about your “personal” f*****g pronouns. We didn’t ask