#1

1) When the revenge affects more than just the intended person

2) When it gets to the point that you can only think about planning revenge

3) When it's completely disproportionate to what's been done to you (eg spreading false rumours about them)

4) When it's been years since the thing you want revenge for (this obviously depends on the severity of the offence—if you have experienced SA or something like that then you should report it, for your own piece of mind and for the safety of others)

Also a fourth one I usually follow because I'm kinda lazy and don't really care much for revenge is

5) When you have to go well out of your way to exact it. I'll usually just get back at the person if the opportunity crops up in the moment