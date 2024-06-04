When and how did you realize you were LGBTQ, and what's your gender identity or alignment?

I knew I wasn’t exactly straight when I was the only girl in my class who didn’t have a crush on this one particular guy, and when I watched Hazbin Hotel I immediately went “…oh. I’m ace. That explains so much.” (That’s one of the reasons Alastor’s my favourite character lol)

𝙻𝚞𝚗𝚊⋆𝚝𝚑𝚎⋆𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚛𝚢
aurifairy03 avatar
𝙻𝚞𝚗𝚊⋆𝚝𝚑𝚎⋆𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚛𝚢 (Submission author)
𝙻𝚞𝚗𝚊⋆𝚝𝚑𝚎⋆𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚛𝚢
Community Member
16 hours ago

I’m she/her (but questioning whether I’m she/they) and aroace to clarify. (There’s a few more reasons how I knew but I’m at school and I’m lazy so… yeah. Soz)

