Hey Pandas, When Did You Realize You Were LGBTQ, And What’s Your Gender Identity Or Alignment?
When and how did you realize you were LGBTQ, and what's your gender identity or alignment?
I knew I wasn’t exactly straight when I was the only girl in my class who didn’t have a crush on this one particular guy, and when I watched Hazbin Hotel I immediately went “…oh. I’m ace. That explains so much.” (That’s one of the reasons Alastor’s my favourite character lol)
I’m she/her (but questioning whether I’m she/they) and aroace to clarify. (There’s a few more reasons how I knew but I’m at school and I’m lazy so… yeah. Soz)