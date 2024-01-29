1submissions
Hey Pandas, When Did Karma Catch Up With You?
How did you get karma? Also, no hate, everyone makes mistakes and everyone probably got karma once in their lives.
ill go first.
so if you didn't know, i'm a swimmer. i don't like the sport at all but i do it because my parents make me to and i guess its good exercise. im also not particularly the best at it either(probably because of my disinterest), when it comes to how fast i am compared to my teammates, i am probably near the middle, but on the lower side.
so swimmers have this thing called meets, where they compete against swim teams from other schools
i had one and there was this one event i was dreading a lot.
the 500. (20 laps in the pool)
i was really nervous and everything. so i faked my period. it was a spur of the moment thing. you'd think that people would suspect this as kinda sus because i was just panicking about this, right? but i'm not the type of person to lie about this kinda stuff, so people believed me.
i felt so very guilty about it. i felt guilty right after i lied, i felt guilty throughout the meet, and i felt guilty the following weeks after the week. the guilt was eating me up from the inside. i couldn't sleep, knowing that i had lied about that. so so guilty.
now fast forward to today. we have an even bigger swim meet, against more teams and its longer.
and guess what?
i got my period.
it hurts like hell.
but i'm actually happy about it because now i can redeem myself. i feel like after i do my event with my period, i guess i've gotten it off of my shoulders?
i deserve it anyways.
i'm also planning to tell my friends on the team(who were helping me throughout the whole thing) later because i feel really bad for them too.
i hope im not a bad person for this.