so if you didn't know, i'm a swimmer. i don't like the sport at all but i do it because my parents make me to and i guess its good exercise. im also not particularly the best at it either(probably because of my disinterest), when it comes to how fast i am compared to my teammates, i am probably near the middle, but on the lower side.



so swimmers have this thing called meets, where they compete against swim teams from other schools



i had one and there was this one event i was dreading a lot.



the 500. (20 laps in the pool)



i was really nervous and everything. so i faked my period. it was a spur of the moment thing. you'd think that people would suspect this as kinda sus because i was just panicking about this, right? but i'm not the type of person to lie about this kinda stuff, so people believed me.



i felt so very guilty about it. i felt guilty right after i lied, i felt guilty throughout the meet, and i felt guilty the following weeks after the week. the guilt was eating me up from the inside. i couldn't sleep, knowing that i had lied about that. so so guilty.



now fast forward to today. we have an even bigger swim meet, against more teams and its longer.



and guess what?



i got my period.



it hurts like hell.



but i'm actually happy about it because now i can redeem myself. i feel like after i do my event with my period, i guess i've gotten it off of my shoulders?



i deserve it anyways.



i'm also planning to tell my friends on the team(who were helping me throughout the whole thing) later because i feel really bad for them too.



i hope im not a bad person for this.