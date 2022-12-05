3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Way To Tell Someone You Love Them?
I like indirect lists, but if pickup lines, hugs, travel, or cooking is your favorite way, go ahead and share! We all need a little love.
I cook for them or bring snacks they mentioned
I do little things to show I care. Like picking up a Rese's peanut butter cup for you while I am at the store because I know that is your fave. Small things like that. But mainly just by saying "I love you".
1. Gosh, I hope your not mad. Look at 4.
2. This is really hard to say, so look at 8
3. I dont really know how to say this, so look at 5
4. Oh man, i messed up. look at 13.
5. I need to tell you that...look at 10
6. I promise this is the last time, look at 11.
7. I love you
8. Sorry, I meant 12.
9. Agh, this is like aaaah! look at 3 pls
10. Oops, I meant 6.
11. Okay, here it is. Look at 7.
12.I have a big secret...look at 14
13. Your totally mad...look at 2
14. Oops oops oops look at 9