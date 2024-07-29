2submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Summer Olympic Sport?
Growing up in Canada, I always thought the Winter Olympics were more important lol!But what sports and athletes should I be looking for in Paris?
Gymnastics is my favourite but that's because I used to do gymnastics when I was younger.
You should watch whatever you find interesting. I know people who can't wait for the athletics to start but I find it really boring.
Swimming. The Australian team usually does really well. Also enjoy rowing and athletics.