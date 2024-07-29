Growing up in Canada, I always thought the Winter Olympics were more important lol!But what sports and athletes should I be looking for in Paris?

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

Gymnastics is my favourite but that's because I used to do gymnastics when I was younger.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Julie S
Add photo comments
POST
juliesnelling avatar
Julie S (Submission author)
Julie S
Community Member
13 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You should watch whatever you find interesting. I know people who can't wait for the athletics to start but I find it really boring.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

#2

Swimming. The Australian team usually does really well. Also enjoy rowing and athletics.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
The Doom Song
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish