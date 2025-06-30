#1

Mine is ricotta ravioli with mushrooms and sage butter



Make fresh pasta and shape them into ravioli (you will need specialised tools like a pasta maker and ravioli mould). Stuff them with a ricotta filling. Or buy premade ravioli. If you would like to make them fresh, here’s how i make the filling/



20 ounces ricotta cheese

4 ounces freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

2 teaspoons lemon juice

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Just mix all ingredients and tada!



For the sauce: heat up a few sticks of salted butter (do not let it brown!), turn off the heat and add 10-20 laves of sage. Let it stand for a least a few hours or overnight.



Sautée as many mushrooms as you like on high heat in a bit of olive oil until they’re nicely browned, add salt and pepper and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.



Plate up the ravioli, add the mushrooms and generously drizzle the reheated sage butter over it. I don’t eat the leaves, but you do you. Finish off with some freshly grated parmesan and some black pepper.



Enjoy!