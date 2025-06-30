1submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Pasta Sauce Recipe?
Please include ingredients, measurements and instructions!
Mine is ricotta ravioli with mushrooms and sage butter
Make fresh pasta and shape them into ravioli (you will need specialised tools like a pasta maker and ravioli mould). Stuff them with a ricotta filling. Or buy premade ravioli. If you would like to make them fresh, here’s how i make the filling/
20 ounces ricotta cheese
4 ounces freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
2 teaspoons lemon juice
salt and freshly ground black pepper
Just mix all ingredients and tada!
For the sauce: heat up a few sticks of salted butter (do not let it brown!), turn off the heat and add 10-20 laves of sage. Let it stand for a least a few hours or overnight.
Sautée as many mushrooms as you like on high heat in a bit of olive oil until they’re nicely browned, add salt and pepper and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.
Plate up the ravioli, add the mushrooms and generously drizzle the reheated sage butter over it. I don’t eat the leaves, but you do you. Finish off with some freshly grated parmesan and some black pepper.
Enjoy!