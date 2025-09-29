#1

I'll start off with one the 90s people might appreciate. "You Oughta Know" by Alanis Morissette. The song has forever been ruined (read made totally better) when it was someone told me they thought the lyrics went "It's not fair ♪ to deny me ♪ of the cross-eyed bear that you gave to me."



(The actual lyric is "It's not fair ♪ to deny me ♪ of the cross I bear that you gave to me.)