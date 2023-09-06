Share your favorite inspirational quotes and let us know what makes them special to you.

Note: Any prejudice is not condoned here, I am aiming for this post to be a safe space, thank you.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

For me, it would have to be: 'It's not our differences that divide us. It's our inability to recognize, accept, and celebrate those differences.' - Audre Lorde. This quote is a reminder of the power of unity and inclusivity, especially in a world often marked by division.

Report

1point
CascadedFalls
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish