Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Thing People Have Disliked You For?
Have you ever been disliked or bullied because of something really random or weird?
Maybe not that weird, but I had a whole group of girls tell me they wouldn't be my friend anymore because I stood up for someone else they were arguing with. Random because I wasn't really friends with any of them anyway. It did mean that the girl I stood up for classed herself as my best friend for the next 6 months, even though I didn't really want to be her friend, I just thought what the others were saying was unfair.
Because I wore a short wig and my real hair is to the middle of my back