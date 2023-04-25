Have you ever been disliked or bullied because of something really random or weird?

#1

Maybe not that weird, but I had a whole group of girls tell me they wouldn't be my friend anymore because I stood up for someone else they were arguing with. Random because I wasn't really friends with any of them anyway. It did mean that the girl I stood up for classed herself as my best friend for the next 6 months, even though I didn't really want to be her friend, I just thought what the others were saying was unfair.

1point
Huddo's sister
#2

Because I wore a short wig and my real hair is to the middle of my back

0points
Skulls.N.Succulents
