#1

I have pretty sever anxiety and before I got medication for it i was just constantly stressed. It was hard for me to describe ,mainly because I barley knew, and it took me forever to talk to my parents. I had a friend who I would talk to A LOT but we werent exactly close. One time I told her I had finally gotten medication and she said "Why do you need medication? just like breath or something, its not THAT big of a deal" we ended our friendship the day after.