On my first day of uni, I knew no one, but my mum had worked out with my brother's teacher, for me to meet up with her daughter who was doing the same course. I had never met her before, so we just relied on texting to meet out the front of the lecture hall. I don't know how weird it is, but it was unexpected that it turned into such a close friendship. We found out we were very similar and were friends all through uni and many years after.

The other unexpected one was my 'buddy' when I was in grade 6. Everyone in our class was paired with a prep (first year of school) student and we had sessions each week where we did projects together. We were also supposed to look out for them during recess etc. Anyway, I was away the day they chose the pairs, so I ended up with a girl no one else wanted. We became friends though (she seemed like she might have had ADHD, which I was used to with my sister) and because our sisters ended up in school together later, we kept in touch even after I went to high school. Despite the age difference, we became close friends for about 20 years. I don't know of anyone else who kept in touch with their buddies, let alone for that long.