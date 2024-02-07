I am targeting Gen Alpha, LOL. We kinda need to raise awareness, though. But what is the most concerning thing you have seen with them?

#1 I’m book lover and passionate reader. I often read, always wish for a book as a present, praise reading and share my impressions from the books i read. I began reading books to my kids since they were babies, and kept reading them until they could read books themselves. We have big bookshelf with many, different books for children.

My kids don’t read. Prefer to spend hours gaming or watching YouTube and TikTok. I beg them to read. Nope. And honestly, most young kids I’ve seen are the same- even if they read, that would be only manga.

#2 They get corrupted way too young and from what I’ve seen: they refuse to read and study. My gen Alpha brother has the vocabulary of a sailor despite not even knowing what half the words even are

#3 I'm a teacher since over 23 years. What I witnessed here in my country (at least in my area) is the steady decline of living healthy. A lot of fast and junk food. Sweet drinks, potato chips every morning and afternoon break. Parents at home cooking less and the kids just heading into the next fast food joint for lunch.



Less or no sports or even light activities in their free time. Average weight went up a lot with a lot more overweight kids already in their teenage years. Bad teeth are another issue. I wouldn't know a single kid in my class now that didn't already have to fix the teeth.



Some bounce back when they're grown-up. But I've seen many again years later with the same lifestyle still going on. That's gonna cost them somewhen.