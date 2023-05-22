If u see this, put a turtle emoji in ur post.

robotic voices. it's such a strange fear but like i'm terrified of them. voicemails, automated calls, the lockdown drill voice at my school. and no it doesn't come from a traumatic experience i've always been afraid of them.

freakingbee
#2

darkness and silence

dark bc i had an expirence where i thought i could lose my vision (thanks for that mom) and for silence bc i overthink about everything in silence and i want to avoid that at all times i hate it

daniel (pineapple he/him)
Maeve Hamilton they/them/she
19 hours ago

Can I be YOUR therapist?…,thats it we’re switching roles

#3

My best friend ending their life. Nothing scares me more than thinking I won’t be able to live with them forever.

Maeve Hamilton they/them/she
#4

geese. i live close to a path that is overtaken by geese,ducks and swans.
i take this path a lot because it leads to a friends house and lots of other places. the birds are usually peaceful but when they have chicks that all changes. they start charging at everyone that goes through. hissing, teeth showing. its actually very scary.
it makes for a good icebreaker so its not all bad

Icelandic_Fart (he/they)
#5

airplane bathrooms. i got stuck in one once and it was traumatizing.

on a more serious note, my parents finding out about this site, what my parents will do with my diary keys(ill post the link in comments), my parents reading my diary, my parents in general. im also scared of not getting a well paying job and a happy life.

shanila.pheonix_
shanila.pheonix_ (Submission author)
20 hours ago

https://www.boredpanda.com/?p=5275811&utm_source=google&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=organic

#6

The dark.
Well, I’m not scared of the dark, more like what’s in the dark!
And anything that’s behind me. I can’t walk and think about something behind me without getting chills on my spine…🐢

Tardigrade (water/bear)™
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
3 hours ago

it’s ok star, i’ll walk with you :D

#7

Crocodiles.
I have never seen one, but they terrify me.

Also growing up.
I have yet to find out why it is fun or desirable. So far it's been crappy.

Lil Miss Hobbit
#8

Butterflies. I know it's stupid, but there.
also 🐢

𝕄𝕒𝕕𝕒𝕝𝕝𝕪
#9

That my children will have severe depression and anxiety that lead to substance abuse. It happened to me. 10 years sober, but I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy.

Child of the Stars
#10

losing my grip on reality. not a lot scares me but that really does. also spiders. i will scream like a 5 year old girl if i see one lmao

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
